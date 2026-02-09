Today is my partner’s 24th birthday.

As always, I arose early, 5:45am to be precise.

There is something about this hour that still belongs to silence.

The world has not yet begun asking anything of me, and for a short while, I am allowed to simply exist with my thoughts, untouched by noise.

Years ago, during a period when my life was ruled by drugs, I was given a piece of advice by a man whose name I no longer remember.

It was simple, almost dismissible at first, yet it stayed with me:

Be a better man than you were yesterday, forget about tomorrow.

I did not realise it at the time, but this small sentence contained an entire philosophy.

I carried it quietly, and over time, I let it shape me.

It did not mean grand gestures or sudden reinvention.

It meant small acts.

A smile offered without reason.

Holding a door.

Listening when someone needed to speak.

Being present when it would have been easier to turn away.

Incremental change, patiently applied, begins to reshape a life.

I was not always the person I appear to be now.

When I was an addict, I was selfish, dishonest, careless with myself and with others.

I stole.

I harmed.

I spoke without kindness.

Whatever calm or thoughtfulness you may see today was once absent entirely.

There was imbalance within me.

A kind of uncontrolled fire.

The will burned fiercely, but the mind had no direction.

Desire ran ahead of purpose, and without alignment, the flame consumes rather than warms.

My thinking had been shaped by noise.

Music that glorified excess.

Screens that sold desire as fulfilment.

A modern rhythm that told me money and intoxication were symbols of worth.

For a time, it worked.

I was surrounded.

I was wanted.

But not for the reasons I believed.

I was not valued for who I was, but for what I provided.

When the money disappeared, and when the drugs stopped flowing, so did the people.

At first, this felt like betrayal.

With distance, I see it differently now.

They were not enemies.

They were not friends.

They were reflections.

Lost souls, much like I had been, all convinced that escape lay somewhere ahead, just one indulgence away.

In truth, most of us are searching for a way out of something.

A way out of repetition.

A way out of constraint.

A way out of a life that feels narrower than it should.

Curious mind, I suspect you have thought about this too.

The quiet wondering of whether life must always look the way it has been presented.

I have had those thoughts many times too.

But I have learned to resist the urge to change everything at once.

Sudden revolutions rarely last.

Character is shaped by consistency, not urgency.

I am not a wealthy man by conventional measures.

Yet over the past four years, I have become rich in other ways.

My body is cared for and respected.

My mind is no longer crowded or frantic.

Thoughts are allowed to arrive, be examined, and pass without violence.

And love appears in unexpected places, through people, animals, moments, and small recognitions.

All of this came from one commitment, repeated daily.

Trying to be a better man than yesterday.

Recently, my writing drifted toward more contemporary concerns.

Whether intentional or not, the tone shifted, and as I said yesterday, I feel it is right to acknowledge that.

This space was never meant to be a battleground of opinions or modern defiance.

It was meant to be a place of wonder.

A place for mystery, curiosity, and careful thought.

And so, we return.

We return to the older pages, to subjects long obscured, not because they demand belief, but because they demand attention.

If you speak openly about such things, many will call you foolish.

Yet the only true foolishness lies in believing that one has finished learning.

So let us step back into the past, without haste and without arrogance.

Not to extract final truths, but to learn how to think more carefully, how to remember more honestly, and how to ask questions that still matter.

Conradiges Neri Tigvrini Medicinae

“Conradiges Neri Tigvrini Medicinae” by Conrad Gesner (1587)

This work comes from the hand of Conrad Gesner, a figure who sits at a fascinating crossroads in early modern thought.

Trained as a physician, fluent in languages, and deeply grounded in classical learning, Gesner was not a collector of curiosities in the shallow sense, but a system-builder.

He lived at a moment when the medieval world had not yet fully receded, and the modern scientific world had not yet hardened into fixed rules.

What results is something rare:

A mind still willing to listen.

The book you are looking at belongs to his vast natural histories, assembled not from a single voice but from many.

Gesner gathered accounts from ancient authors, medieval scholars, physicians, travellers, and witnesses, carefully collating them rather than smoothing them into a single narrative.

This is important.

He does not write as a man inventing marvels for entertainment, but as one attempting to preserve knowledge before it disappears.

Where he doubts, he says so.

Where he repeats, he names his sources.

Where something troubles him, he leaves it open rather than forcing closure.

Although Gesner is often remembered today for zoology in the narrow sense, this text moves in a much wider register.

Animals here are not merely biological specimens; they are woven into geography, theology, medicine, folklore, and history.

Serpents, in particular, occupy a strange and privileged position.

They move between the natural and the symbolic, between observation and myth, between fear and reverence.

Gesner does not collapse these layers.

He allows them to stand side by side.

It is within this framework that dragons appear, not as a modern fantasy trope, but as a category inherited from antiquity and continuously discussed through centuries of scholarship.

The Latin term Draco appears repeatedly throughout the book, no fewer than 71 times, treated seriously, situated among serpents, discussed through classical authorities, eyewitness claims, and regional traditions.

Whether one reads these passages as literal creatures, misidentified animals, symbolic beings, or something more complex is left deliberately unresolved.

Gesner’s task was not to decide for us, but to record faithfully what was said, believed, observed, and argued in his time.

That, perhaps, is what makes this work so compelling to return to.

It does not demand belief, nor does it mock belief.

It preserves a way of thinking that modern readers have largely lost:

A willingness to sit with uncertainty, to catalogue wonder without immediately dissolving it, and to accept that the natural world may once have appeared larger, stranger, and less settled than we now allow it to be.

This article is situated precisely there, in that older landscape of thought, where dragons were not yet relegated to fiction, but remained part of a serious conversation about nature, testimony, and the limits of human knowledge.

Usually, in these articles, I move patiently through a book page by page, allowing the narrative to unfold in its natural order.

This work, however, resists that approach.

References to Draco, the dragon, are scattered throughout the text, appearing again and again in different contexts, arguments, and authorities.

To follow the idea properly, it makes more sense to trace the thread rather than the spine.

For that reason, the pages discussed here are drawn from across the volume wherever the dragon is named and examined.

Although we will still move from beginning to end in spirit, the pages themselves are not consecutive.

I felt it important to mention this before we settle in, so the path we take is understood as intentional rather than accidental.

Translation:

“Conrad Gessner of Zurich,

Physician and Professor of Philosophy,

History of Animals, Book V,

which concerns Serpents.

General History of Serpents

The name serpent has been received among writers both commonly and properly. Names are communicated not only according to form and appearance, but also according to proportion and likeness, just as in many things names are transferred by analogy. Thus Pliny and Apuleius speak of certain serpents as dracones (dragons); Pherecydes, Syrus, Pythagoras, and other philosophers likewise, and among poets and historians the same usage is frequent.

Among animals, serpents are counted among the footless and creeping creatures. Aristotle treats of them in his book on animals, as does Galen in his work on Theriaca, and Pliny in many places. Among the Latins and Greeks alike, the serpent is often mentioned, sometimes under its own name, sometimes under that of draco, especially when speaking of large or fearsome kinds.

Moses also makes mention of serpents, as do many sacred writers, and among the Hebrews the serpent holds a place of significance, sometimes as a sign, sometimes as a punishment. The Greeks call certain serpents drakontes, especially those of great size or power, and the Germans likewise use names signifying strength or terror.

It is therefore clear that the word serpent is a general term, under which many kinds are contained, while draco is often used to signify those serpents which are remarkable either for their size, their strength, their venom, or their extraordinary nature.

Pliny relates that there are serpents of immense magnitude in India and Ethiopia, capable of crushing large animals, and that some are said to guard treasures or sacred places. Other authors affirm similar things, and although such accounts may seem wondrous, they are consistently reported by writers of authority.

Thus the history of serpents includes both the small and the great, the familiar and the fearsome, the natural and the extraordinary, and for this reason they deserve careful consideration, not hastily dismissed, but examined through the testimony of many ages and nations.”

Gessner does not begin with fire, terror, or myth.

He begins with language.

With names.

With how humans have always tried to describe what they see, fear, and remember.

Before the dragon becomes a creature, it is a word, draco, and before the word becomes sensational, it is traced, compared, and weighed against older usage.

This matters.

Because it tells us immediately that we are not entering a book of fantasy, but a book of classification.

Gessner is not trying to convince the reader of marvels; he is trying to understand why so many serious writers, across cultures and centuries, used the same word when describing certain serpents.

Dragons, here, are not introduced as inventions, but as a category that emerges when size, power, and danger exceed the ordinary.

There is something deeply human in this.

When a thing grows beyond our familiar scale, we rename it.

Not to exaggerate, but to mark difference.

Gessner shows that draco was never separate from nature, it was a term applied when nature crossed a threshold.

What I appreciate most is his refusal to isolate dragons from the rest of the living world.

He places them among serpents deliberately.

Footless creatures.

Crawlers.

Animals studied by Aristotle, Galen, Pliny.

This is important because it strips the dragon of pure myth while still allowing it to remain extraordinary.

Dragons are not angels or demons here; they are serpents that became too much to describe with ordinary words.

And then comes the continuity.

Moses.

Greek philosophers.

Roman naturalists.

Sacred texts and medical texts sit side by side without conflict.

Gessner does not argue that all accounts are equally true, but he also refuses to dismiss them simply because they are old.

Instead, he lets accumulation do the work.

When many cultures, in many places, across long stretches of time, describe large, powerful serpents using the same language, something meaningful is happening, whether biological, symbolic, or both.

This is where the wonder quietly enters.

Not with spectacle, but with persistence.

Dragons appear again and again, not as isolated myths, but as recurring descriptions attached to size, strength, guardianship, venom, and fear.

They guard places.

They inhabit distant lands.

They exceed expectation.

And that repetition itself becomes evidence of something, if not of the creature as imagined, then of the human encounter with something formidable and real.

What I find most compelling is Gessner’s restraint.

He does not rush to declare truth or falsehood.

He acknowledges that some reports sound wondrous, even unbelievable, yet he records them anyway because they were written by men he considers serious.

That balance, between skepticism and openness, is rare today.

We tend to demand certainty or dismissal.

Gessner allows uncertainty to exist without embarrassment.

In doing so, he offers a small lesson.

Dragons, in this book, are not just creatures of legend.

They are a meeting point between observation and imagination, between nature and interpretation.

They reveal how humans respond when the world exceeds their frameworks.

And perhaps that is why this topic still matters.

Not because dragons must be real in the way we imagine them, but because they remind us that the past was not naive.

It was attentive.

It watched carefully, named cautiously, and preserved accounts even when they unsettled understanding.

As we move forward through this article, we are not hunting for proof in the modern sense.

We are tracing a pattern of thought.

We are watching how a word, draco, travels through time, attached again and again to creatures that refused to remain small, familiar, or easily explained.

Translation:

“On Serpents

Among serpents, the most hostile and deadly enemies are the venomous ones. For serpents themselves are never entirely harmless, though some are less harmful than others. Aelian says that certain serpents are extremely large and fierce, especially those which inhabit remote and uncultivated regions. Aquila likewise affirms that serpents can grow to such size that they inspire terror even in wild animals, and that venomous serpents and dragons are often described together, since both provoke fear and danger beyond the ordinary.

Indeed, every serpent that is of great size and strength is commonly called a dragon (draco), although properly speaking not all serpents are dragons. The term is often used generally, because of their likeness in form, power, and terror. Eagles are said to fight both serpents and dragons alike, and to prevail against them, which is why poets and natural philosophers alike often connect these creatures in their descriptions.

Virgil also alludes to this in his verses, describing how serpents and dragons strike fear into men and beasts alike, and how their coils, venom, and immense bodies overwhelm all who encounter them.

Aelian, in Book VI of his On Animals, recounts that dragons are found in India and Ethiopia of such vast size that they surpass all other serpents, and that they are capable of crushing large animals in their coils. Some are said to attack elephants, fastening themselves around their legs or trunks, draining them of strength until they fall.

Aristotle likewise speaks of enormous serpents inhabiting Libya and India, whose size exceeds belief. Pliny records similar accounts, noting that in certain regions serpents grow to such magnitude that they are capable of overpowering bulls and other great beasts. Solinus also confirms these reports, stating that such serpents dwell in caves and remote places, rarely seen by men except by accident.

It is further reported that serpents often inhabit marshes, riverbanks, and mountainous regions, especially where heat and moisture abound. Their venom acts swiftly, sometimes killing instantly, sometimes producing lingering and painful deaths. Some serpents kill by bite alone, others by constriction, and others by breath or corruption of the air, as many ancient writers attest.

The ancients therefore distinguished serpents not only by shape, but by habitat, behavior, and effect. Some were worshipped, others feared, and many were believed to guard places, treasures, or sacred sites. This is why dragons appear so frequently in histories, poetry, and natural philosophy, not as inventions, but as creatures known through report, experience, and tradition.

Thus, although many accounts may appear wondrous, they are supported by the testimony of numerous authors across time and place.“

What is intriguing here is how effortlessly the dragon moves between categories.

Gessner does not announce it as myth, nor does he isolate it as allegory.

Instead, draco emerges almost naturally, as a word born from size, terror, and consequence.

When a serpent grows beyond the ordinary, when it exceeds what the eye expects or the body can contest, language itself shifts.

The dragon is not introduced as a separate species so much as a threshold, a name given at the moment nature becomes overwhelming.

In this way, the dragon is less a fantasy creature and more a linguistic response to magnitude.

There is also a quiet seriousness in how these accounts are assembled.

Gessner is careful to anchor dragons within a chain of witnesses.

Aristotle, Pliny, Solinus, Virgil, Aelian, each is brought forward not to embellish, but to corroborate.

The dragon is not proven through spectacle, but through repetition across geography and time.

India, Ethiopia, Libya, marshlands, mountains, riverbanks.

The pattern matters.

Dragons are not everywhere, but they are consistently placed where heat, remoteness, and vastness converge.

This is not storytelling for entertainment.

It is natural history attempting to map the outer limits of the known world.

What deepens the sense of reality is the emphasis on function rather than appearance.

Dragons are not described in ornate detail.

Instead, we are told what they do.

They coil.

They constrict.

They drain strength.

They overcome elephants, bulls, and men not through magic, but through physical force.

Even their venom is treated clinically, catalogued by speed, effect, and outcome.

Some kill instantly, others linger.

Some corrupt the air, others act by pressure alone.

The dragon, here, is a problem of biology, not imagination.

And yet, woven through this restraint is a recognition of fear.

Dragons guard places.

They inhabit caves.

They appear at boundaries, geographical and psychological. Sacred sites, remote regions, untamed landscapes.

The ancients did not fear dragons, they respected them.

Worship and avoidance sit side by side.

This tells us something important.

Dragons were not symbols invented to frighten children, but figures used to explain why certain places resisted human mastery.

Where progress halted, where exploration turned back, the dragon remained.

What Gessner gives us, then, is not a claim to certainty, but a disciplined refusal to dismiss.

Dragons are presented as part of the world as it was encountered, not as it was later simplified.

The care with which he gathers sources, compares regions, and restrains exaggeration suggests a mind trying to understand nature at its extremes.

In reading this, we are reminded that wonder once belonged inside scholarship, not outside it.

The dragon lived where knowledge thinned, and instead of erasing it, Gessner chose to record it.

And perhaps that is the most enduring lesson here.

Not that dragons must be believed, but that they were once taken seriously enough to be studied.

Not shouted down, not reduced to metaphor, but patiently examined.

In that patience, the past still speaks.

Subscribe

Translation:

“Serpents are hostile and hateful to animals; they accept no alliance, nor is it possible to tame them. Their dwellings are hidden, silent, and dangerous. Some creep upon the ground, others climb trees, others swim, and others fly. They assume many forms and colours, and differ greatly in size and strength.

Virgil writes that serpents creep through fields and rivers, sliding silently, leaving ruin in their path. Some lie concealed in grass or under stones, others strike suddenly, others pursue their prey openly. Their motion is swift, their attack unexpected.

The name serpent is common, but not all serpents are dragons. When a serpent grows to extraordinary size, surpassing the usual limits of its kind, it is called draco. Thus, the dragon is not a separate creature by origin, but a serpent exceeding nature’s common measure.

Authors testify that dragons possess immense strength, and that their power lies not chiefly in venom, but in constriction. They overcome animals larger than themselves by coiling, crushing bones, and suffocating their prey. Elephants, bulls, and great beasts have been found strangled by their embrace.

Pliny relates that dragons often dwell near rivers and caves, guarding treasures or desolate regions. They are rarely seen, not because they do not exist, but because they inhabit remote and inaccessible places. When they are encountered, it is usually by chance, and often at great peril.

Some serpents kill swiftly by poison, others more slowly by corruption of the blood. Some cause swelling, others madness, others paralysis. The effects differ according to species, climate, and season. Certain serpents are deadliest in heat, others in damp regions.

There are serpents worshipped by ancient peoples, not from reverence, but from fear. Temples were built not to honour them, but to appease them, so that they might be kept at a distance. Such was the terror they inspired.

Medical writers record that serpent venom may be treated in certain cases, yet many bites remain fatal. Remedies vary, but no cure is universal. Thus serpents are among the most dangerous of all creatures known to man.

The serpent is also used metaphorically by philosophers and theologians to signify cunning, vigilance, danger, and wisdom. Yet these symbolic meanings arose from observation of the animal itself, not from invention.

Therefore, serpents are not merely creatures of fable. They are grounded in experience, witnessed across lands and ages, recorded by historians, poets, physicians, and natural philosophers alike.”

Let us linger with this page for a moment, not as modern readers hunting conclusions, but as witnesses standing beside a sixteenth-century mind trying to order a vast and untamed world.

What is striking here is not sensationalism, but restraint.

Dragons are not introduced as marvels to excite the imagination, but as a natural extension of observation.

They emerge slowly, almost reluctantly, from the category of serpents, defined not by myth but by excess of scale, by magnitude that surpasses the ordinary measure of nature.

A dragon, in this telling, is not born of fantasy but of continuity.

It is what a serpent becomes when growth outruns expectation.

This matters.

It tells us something about how earlier scholars thought.

The world was not divided neatly between the real and the imagined.

Instead, it existed along gradients.

Size, strength, habitat, and behaviour were not fixed limits but variables.

When Gesner speaks of dragons, he does not separate them from nature; he anchors them within it.

The dragon is not an exception to the natural order but a rare culmination of it.

There is also an absence of theatrical venom here.

Power is described not primarily as poison but as force.

Crushing, constriction, suffocation.

This is an important shift.

The danger of the dragon lies not in mystical fire or supernatural curse, but in physical reality.

Bodies wrapped.

Bones compressed.

Breath extinguished.

These are the dangers of muscle and mass, not metaphor.

The dragon’s terror is anatomical.

Notice too how geography quietly does the work of plausibility.

Rivers, caves, remote regions, places already known for their inaccessibility.

Dragons are not hidden because they are unreal, but because they dwell where humans rarely tread.

Their absence from daily life is explained not as fiction, but as distance.

This is a worldview shaped by exploration, not denial.

Even fear is handled soberly.

When temples are mentioned, they are not monuments of worship but of appeasement.

This is not reverence but negotiation.

Humans responding to forces they cannot control, not elevating them to gods, but acknowledging their presence with caution.

It is a deeply human response, repeated throughout history whenever people encounter something larger, stronger, or less predictable than themselves.

Perhaps most telling is the way symbolism enters only after experience.

The serpent becomes metaphorical only because it was first encountered as real.

Cunning, danger, vigilance, wisdom, these meanings arise secondarily.

They are reflections, not inventions.

The symbol follows the body, not the other way around.

And this is where the page unsettles us, dear reader.

Because it does not ask us to believe in dragons as wonders.

It asks us to consider how knowledge once formed, how categories were porous, how certainty was provisional, and how the natural world was approached with humility rather than dismissal.

Dragons here are not claims to be swallowed whole, but questions left deliberately open.

The past does not shout its convictions at us here.

It simply refuses to be reduced.

Translation:

“Serpents cast off their venom, yet men themselves are often more poisonous without venom.

Nevertheless, serpents are fierce both in nature and in the manner of their harm.

Nicander, Aelian, and Celsus have written at length concerning them.

Among the Egyptians, serpents were depicted by remarkable figures.

They portrayed winged Diphas and Cerastes.

In Ethiopia, they represented a serpent called Draco, winged and of great size.

In Syria, they described a serpent called Hydrus, dwelling in caves and remote places.

Some serpents kill by biting, others by constriction, others by their weight when they coil around the body.

Thus death does not always proceed from the mouth, but often from the embrace.

Lucian speaks of Diphas in his dialogue on the matter.

Such forms were also used as hieroglyphs, signifying danger, deceit, and vigilance, as Pierius explains.

Alciatus includes Diphas in his Emblems, describing it as having two heads, one at each end, so that it advances without turning and deceives those who face it.

He writes:

“Moving with two heads,

It advances without retreat;

Thus the deceptive man strikes,

And none know from which side.”

Greek epigrams likewise use Diphas as an image of duplicity and concealed harm.

On the Dragon (Book V)

The dragon is a serpent which, through many ages, has attained extraordinary size, as is clearly shown by history.

Among the Greeks, it was called drakōn, from its sharp sight; for they say it sees more keenly than other serpents.

Dragons differ from other serpents not by form alone, but by magnitude.

They are not produced in temperate regions, but chiefly in hotter lands.

India, Ethiopia, Arabia, and Africa produce the largest dragons.

They are said to grow to such length that they can coil around elephants and overcome them, not by venom, but by constriction and weight.

Aelian, Onesicritus, and others report this.

In India, dragons are described as exceeding seventy cubits in length.

In Ethiopia, some are said to reach even greater size.

Those which inhabit caves and deserts grow larger than those near cultivated lands.

Alexander of Macedon is said to have seen dragons in India of incredible magnitude, which terrified his soldiers.

Pliny records that in Ethiopia dragons fight elephants and crush them by entwining their bodies.

In Nubia and parts of Africa, dragons are said to inhabit rivers and marshes, where they attack cattle and travelers.

Some are described as having crests, others as winged, others as entirely without wings.

Solinus writes that dragons guard treasures and gold, not by reason, but by instinct.

Philostratus relates that dragons were worshipped in certain regions and feared as divine creatures.

In Ethiopia, dragons were believed to inhabit ancient ruins and desolate places.

Pliny says the greatest dragons are found where the heat is most intense.

Toward the East and the southern regions, dragons are said to reach their greatest size.

Such accounts are drawn from ancient authors and natural histories.”

Before Gesner allows the creature to unfurl into geography and magnitude, he anchors it in language, in etymology, and in classification.

Again, Draco is not introduced as myth, nor as marvel, but as a word that already carries weight, lineage, and precision.

The dragon enters the page not roaring, but being named.

And then, only then, does the image appear.

This is important.

The illustration is not decorative.

It is not an indulgence.

It is an argument in ink.

Here, for the first time in the book, the dragon is given form.

Not chaotic, not monstrous in the modern sense, but composed, almost anatomical.

The body coils with intention.

The wings are not exaggerated but structured, feathered with care.

The head is alert rather than grotesque.

This is not a creature drawn to frighten, but to be understood.

Gesner is showing us how to look.

The dragon depicted is neither serpent nor bird alone, but something that occupies the threshold between categories.

It belongs to the same family as serpents, yet exceeds them.

Size, strength, and vigilance distinguish it.

The posture suggests watchfulness.

The coiled tail suggests restraint rather than frenzy.

Even the wings feel earned, as though they emerge not from fantasy but from observation, comparison, and inheritance of older descriptions.

This is not the dragon of children’s tales.

It is the dragon of natural history.

What makes this moment especially powerful is that Gesner places the image immediately after a dense procession of authorities.

Aelian, Pliny, Solinus, Philostratus.

The dragon is not standing alone.

It is supported by centuries of testimony, layered carefully beneath it like geological strata.

The image becomes a visual condensation of accumulated witness.

And yet, Gesner is careful.

He does not claim certainty where none exists.

He distinguishes regions, climates, and degrees of credibility.

Dragons grow larger where the heat is greater, where the land is less domesticated, where nature has not been trimmed into obedience.

This is not sensationalism.

It is a worldview in which environment shapes possibility.

The image reflects this restraint.

There is no fire.

No hoard.

No slain knight beneath its claws.

Instead, there is balance.

Proportion.

A creature at rest, but capable.

It feels less like an invention and more like a remembered thing.

One cannot help but notice how different this is from how dragons are imagined now.

Here, the dragon is not evil by default.

It is not symbolic excess.

It is simply large, ancient, and dangerous in the way nature often is.

Its threat comes not from malice, but from scale.

And perhaps that is why this depiction matters so much.

Gesner is not asking us to believe.

He is asking us to consider.

To recognise that the past did not divide the world as neatly as we do.

That creatures could exist at the margins of understanding without being dismissed outright.

This first image sets the tone for everything that follows.

It tells us that what we are about to read is not a catalogue of fantasies, but a careful negotiation between report, reason, and reverence for inherited knowledge.

The dragon is not placed above scrutiny, but neither is it banished by it.

As we move deeper into this section, the question shifts.

Not did dragons exist?

But rather, what kind of world produces accounts like these, and why were they once taken seriously enough to be drawn, measured, and preserved?

The image does not answer that question.

It simply refuses to let it go.

Translation:

“They possess enormous strength. In the mouth are strong teeth, set in three rows, and some are said to have a tongue of such length that it exceeds the rest of the body. Aristotle relates that serpents have a forked tongue, not for tasting but for striking fear. Solinus says dragons have a beard beneath the chin, and that when enraged they strike with the tail as much as with the mouth.

Dragons are said to breathe out poison, not by venom alone but by corruption of the air itself. Pliny writes that even their breath is deadly, and that plants wither where they pass. Others say that dragons kill by constriction rather than bite, crushing bones in their coils.

Their eyes are keen and terrible, and their sight alone inspires fear. They are watchful creatures, dwelling in deserts, mountains, caves, and forests. Aelian says dragons live long lives and grow continually, so that age increases their size. Some are said to inhabit Ethiopia and India, others the regions of Arabia and Phrygia.

The heads of dragons are described as crested, their bodies scaled, and their tails powerful beyond measure. They are enemies to elephants, which they attack by coiling around the legs and suffocating them. This struggle is often mentioned by ancient writers.

Dragons are said to love heat and to grow larger in warmer climates. In colder regions they are smaller and rarer. Some say they are winged, others deny this, saying the wings are poetic invention. Yet many authors affirm wings, especially in African dragons.

They do not flee easily, but stand their ground, and when wounded become more dangerous. Their strength lies not in speed but in endurance and persistence.

⸻

On the Dragon

(Book V, Chapter 46)

The race of dragons does not diminish with age, but rather increases in magnitude, as is evident from the accounts of many authors. Pliny writes that dragons grow to an immense size, so that even lions and elephants fear them. Aelian confirms this, stating that dragons in India reach extraordinary length.

Aristotle records that dragons do not possess venom in the usual manner, but kill by force and pressure. Their bodies are thick, their scales hard, and their strength immense. Some dragons are said to inhabit caves and ruins, others to dwell near rivers and marshes.

Plutarch mentions dragons in Ethiopia of such size that they terrify entire regions. Philostratus describes dragons guarding treasure and sacred places. The Hebrews also speak of dragons, and Scripture mentions them as inhabitants of desolate lands.

Some dragons are said to have crests and horns, others smooth heads. Their tongues are long, their jaws powerful, and their teeth curved inward. They strike suddenly and rarely miss.

In Arcadia and parts of Africa, dragons are said to be so large that they block roads and frighten travellers. In India, dragons are reported to inhabit forests and mountains, where they prey on cattle and wild animals.

Augustine mentions dragons dwelling near water, and that they often emerge at night. Isidore says the dragon is the greatest of serpents, surpassing all others in size and strength.

Though many dismiss these accounts, Gesner records them carefully, noting where authors agree and where they differ. He does not affirm lightly, nor does he deny without cause.

Thus the dragon is presented not as a fable alone, but as a creature standing at the edge of nature and belief, described by many, denied by few, and never entirely forgotten.”

These are the final pages for today’s discussion and they feel less like a conclusion and more like a threshold.

Gessner does not end by tightening the narrative or offering certainty.

Instead, he broadens the field until it becomes impossible to reduce what has been presented to a single explanation.

Dragons, by this point, are no longer confined to one form, one land, or one behaviour.

They have become part of a larger natural order that resists simplification.

What is interesting here is how unapologetically physical these accounts remain.

Size is measured.

Habitats are named.

Behaviour is compared across regions.

Gessner is not writing as a poet searching for metaphor, nor as a theologian hunting symbols.

He writes as a man trying to understand what kind of world could produce such reports at all.

The question is not “what does the dragon mean”, but “what conditions would allow such creatures to exist.”

By the time Gesner closes this section, the reader is left in an uncomfortable but honest position.

There is no clean dismissal available, but neither is there spectacle to hide behind.

Dragons sit in an uncertain space between nature, memory, and loss.

Not proven, not denied. Recorded.

And perhaps that is the most unsettling element of all.

These pages do not demand belief.

They demand attention.

They remind us that the past encountered a world that felt larger, more volatile, and less domesticated than our own.

A world where the boundaries of nature had not yet been trimmed to fit human confidence.

So we pause here, at the end of today’s discussion, not because the subject is exhausted, but because it refuses to be.

The dragon does not disappear at the edge of the page.

It simply recedes, carrying with it a quiet question that lingers long after the book is closed:

What else once belonged to the world, not because it was mythical, but because the world itself was bigger than we remember?

And so, dear reader, we arrive not at an answer, but at an architecture.

What this book offers is not a single claim about dragons, but a method of knowing.

Knowledge here is assembled slowly, layered from testimony, observation, comparison, and memory.

Gesner does not rush to astonish.

He gathers.

He cross-references.

He doubts some accounts while preserving others.

He allows contradiction to exist alongside conviction, and in doing so reveals something essential about how the early modern mind approached the natural world.

This structure stands in quiet opposition to the modern habit of certainty.

Today, we are taught that what cannot be categorised, measured, or reproduced must be dismissed.

Here, the opposite impulse is at work.

What is repeated across cultures is taken seriously.

What is witnessed by many is recorded.

What is unclear is not erased, but held in suspension.

It is especially striking how little effort is made to separate the “real” from the “imagined” in the way we insist upon now.

Dragons are discussed alongside serpents, crocodiles, and known animals not because the author was careless, but because the boundaries of nature had not yet been artificially narrowed.

The world was approached as something vast, layered, and only partially understood.

This creates an uncomfortable tension with modern narratives.

We are told that such creatures never existed, yet we are also told that the people who recorded them were careful observers, physicians, philosophers, and naturalists.

We are asked to trust their measurements when they suit us, and to dismiss them when they do not.

The contradiction is rarely addressed, only assumed away.

What this book ultimately preserves is not proof, but posture.

A way of standing before the unknown without immediately conquering it.

A willingness to admit that the world once appeared larger, more dangerous, and more mysterious than the one we now inhabit.

Perhaps the greatest loss is not the dragons themselves, whatever they were, but the mindset that allowed such questions to remain open.

A world where wonder was not a weakness, and uncertainty was not a failure of intelligence.

If nothing else, these pages remind us that history is not a straight line toward enlightenment, but a field of forgotten possibilities.

And sometimes, to understand the present, we must allow ourselves to encounter the past on its own terms, even when it refuses to agree with us.

If today’s reading stayed with you in any way, that is gift enough.

But if you feel moved to support this work, it is always received with gratitude.

Nothing is ever expected, and everything shared here remains open, freely, as it should be.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

Comment

Share