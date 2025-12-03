Throughout my relatively short life, I have rarely met anyone who shares my optimism.

When I spoke of my plans, my dreams and my goals, they were often met with ridicule or skepticism.

Yet I was never swayed.

I always did what I said I would do.

A man’s word, after all, is not something to be broken lightly.

Perhaps it is this mindset that has led me, recently, to see the world for what it really is:

A theatre.

We have all felt it at some point, the subtle, disquieting sensation when you are seated among people, nodding along, and suddenly realise that you don’t mean a single word coming out of your mouth.

We perform.

We play roles we never auditioned for, laughing at jokes that do not amuse us, agreeing with opinions we do not hold, and maintain relationships that feel more like obligations than bonds.

Everyone, in some way, is acting.

The moment you see the theatre for what it is, something irreversible happens.

You begin to notice the structures behind the performance: the invisible threads, the patterns of illusion and pre-tense that everyone else accepts as reality.

It is in this awareness, the recognition of the stage itself, that I find a strange parallel with history.

Because history, too, is a theatre.

The plays are older, the actors long gone, yet the stage remains, littered with fragments, ruins, and testimonies.

Some are whispers of truth, others carefully crafted illusions.

But in the corner of that vast stage, overlooked by many, lie traces of something extraordinary:

Giants.

What follows, dear reader, is a journey to the final pages of De Gigantibvs, where the theatre of the past unveils its most astonishing players.

Here, the curtain lifts on a stage long forgotten, and we encounter beings whose scale, strength, and presence challenge everything we thought we knew about history.

These are no mere shadows, no fanciful actors in a story told to entertain.

They are the echoes of a world where human potential stretched to extremes, where giants walked the lands we now tread, and where the extraordinary was observed, measured, and preserved.

As we peer into these pages, we are invited to leave behind the ordinary, to step past the scripts we recite in our daily lives, and to witness something that sits uncomfortably between legend and reality.

It is here, at the edge of belief, that history performs its most remarkable act, and we are in the front row.

“De Gigantibvs Eorvmqve Re” by Joannis Goropiin (1587)

Before we dive into today’s final exploration, a brief note for those who are joining us for the first time.

This book is a work unlike any other, a meticulous catalog of extraordinary human remains, legendary feats of strength, and traces of beings whose scale defies imagination.

The author, a Flemish scholar dedicated to preserving the astonishing fragments of the past, combined careful observation with Renaissance-era scholarship, gathering testimony, measurements, and anecdotes from across Sicily, Crete, and beyond.

The text is not a collection of fanciful myths, nor an idle curiosity, it treats these giants as tangible, measurable, and historical.

Bones are recorded with precise weights, burial sites are described with care, and accounts from local witnesses, classical sources, and contemporary historians are interwoven to present a compelling picture of a world in which extraordinary human, and perhaps semi-human, potential once walked the earth.

To fully grasp the context of this remarkable book, I highly recommend reading the previous articles in this series.

There, we explored the opening pages and early accounts, examined the giants’ presence in Sicily and classical literature, and began to see how these extraordinary beings were preserved in the memory, monuments, and myths of the past.

Those articles lay the foundation for understanding the astonishing final pages we encounter today.

In short, De Gigantibus is a bridge between legend and observation, a testament to a past that dared to record the extraordinary with the same seriousness as the ordinary.

And now, with the stage set, we return to the text to witness its most incredible revelations.

Translation:

“…that the hiding places of the monks were carefully observed by all. Then, among the great ruins called Dominican (as they are called), I still saw it intact in its entirety. The site, formerly at the lowest part of the buildings, had a portico where good little brothers would securely play, beneath the testing of faith and withstanding of storms, while the waves of others crashed against it.

Such dimensions, as one might think impossible to conceive, were once known to exist, and their size was so carefully delineated that it could be remembered for posterity. This is supported by the fact that Johannes Marius, in his books on the history of Gaul, relates it in this way: that across the Rhone was discovered the tomb of a certain giant, whose bones above the jaw measured twenty cubits in height.

Furthermore, according to records under Louis, son of Charles, and as attested by Valens, the remains were confirmed. This also relates to the writings of Calamseus in his commentaries on the Bituriges, describing the most celebrated metropolis of the Bituriges, Augustum, a royal seat with a portico constructed under the auspices of a duke, where the statues of kings and queens of his ancestors were displayed in elegant fashion. In another section, figures of various animals were observed, and some of the bones were indeed impressive, belonging to a giant named Briatus, whose height reached fifteen cubits.

His tomb was located in the Baronial lands of Crussol, near a small river by the town of Samper, in the year 1456, during the reign of Charles VII. At the time, Louis, his son, held the Dauphiné, and this was recorded in order to remove popular error, that the giant found among the Bituriges was called a Biturigian giant, as commentators have mistakenly stated. Fulgo also testifies that, under Charles the First, King of the Gauls, in the mountains of Narbonensis near the city of Valence, the Rhone revealed a tomb whose size astonished those who went to see it.

When the mound was opened, it was found to contain a human being, whose original height filled several feet of measure. We also took part in observing it; a portion of the tomb remains to this day, and the locals marvel at it as a wonderful thing.

Furthermore, it is recounted by many that, during previous events, while working in the Baronial lands of Crussol, now the county of Crussol, two farmers discovered the site when seasonal floods had washed away soil from high ground, exposing bones. Curious, they dug carefully and, amazed by the size, transported some fragments to the nearby town of Soion, where they were displayed. There, near Valence, I myself saw parts of the enormous leg bones, whose circumference was such that one measured three palms across. Many also saw a tooth of remarkable size, one foot in length, with roots adhering to the jaw, and the upper portion slightly concave, with four digits’ width.

This, as a marvel, was presented to a certain illustrious man. Another similar find was observed near the castle of Charmes, with a height of nine feet. These giants’ tombs once held dominion over the surrounding lands. Indeed, others of even greater size were discovered later, not smaller than those previously found. There is no doubt that many more could be found if one were to dig carefully. It would be a truly extraordinary discovery, as these bones had been preserved through great antiquity. Some of the teeth remain to this day. When the complete skull could not be found, an attempt was made to estimate the total size based on the parts recovered. Pliny records that thirty-two teeth belonged to one man. Anyone who attributes this number to giants, preserving their size in proportion to the teeth, will certainly understand that the head of such a being had teeth measuring three cubits in length.”

What we see here, dear reader, is a meticulous and almost reverent record of giants, not merely as curiosities, but as entities whose size and presence demanded careful measurement and preservation.

The author takes us across time and space, from the lands of the Bituriges to the banks of the Rhone, from Baronial estates in Crussol to the mountains of Narbonensis, showing that these were not isolated legends but tangible traces scattered across Europe.

The text is striking in its insistence on precision.

Every cubit, every palm, every fragment of bone is recorded with the weight of testimony.

It is not enough that a giant existed; the author wants the reader to see, to measure, to understand the scale of what was discovered.

Teeth measuring a cubit, leg bones so vast that they dwarf ordinary men, these are the remnants of beings who once walked among us, whose enormity challenged every assumption about the human form.

What is remarkable is the interplay of observation, history, and legend.

The giants are tied to specific locations: caves, riverbanks, castles, and cities.

Their remains are contextualised alongside human settlements and monuments, showing that they were considered part of the living world, not a distant myth.

The careful attention to who observed them, whether a duke, a local farmer, or a scholar like Johannes Marius, adds layers of credibility.

These were witnesses, not storytellers spinning fanciful tales.

And yet, there is a poetry in the description.

The bones emerge from the earth as if the theatre of the past itself were revealing its actors.

A tooth, a fragment of leg, a skull, the remnants of a presence so vast that they dominate the imagination.

The text captures both awe and methodology, blending wonder with the discipline of measurement.

It is a world where human, or perhaps superhuman, potential is recorded and revered, where the extraordinary is approached with the same care as the ordinary.

This section also illuminates a subtle but persistent theme of the book: the tension between what is known and what is seen.

The giants’ existence straddles history and legend, memory and observation, proof and incredulity.

The text does not demand that we accept it blindly, but that we consider the evidence, note the patterns, and confront the possibility that the past held beings of unimaginable scale.

Through these pages, we see De Gigantibus not simply as a catalog of marvels, but as an invitation: to pause, to measure, to reflect.

The giants become more than figures in a story, they are markers of human curiosity, of the way our ancestors tried to comprehend the extremes of the world around them.

They remind us that history itself can be theatrical, that the stage is vast, and that sometimes, the most astonishing players are those we almost cannot believe existed.

Subscribe

Translation:

“Furthermore, the entire body measured twenty cubits in length. Several teeth were also discovered, which, when compared with others that had been worn down over time, were smaller, though even these could not diminish the astonishing scale. Many years earlier, on a hill near Turnon opposite the Rhone, some bones were found which, as remnants of the giant race, inspired great admiration among those who saw them.

Since the subject of giants had already been discussed, we can also cite Augustine, who gives strong testimony to this matter. He mentions that someone once saw, on a certain coast, a human tooth of such size that it seems impossible for ordinary humans to have produced so many teeth in their lifetime. Vives, a man of great intelligence and learning, also refers to this passage of Augustine in his writings with due respect and reverence.

Even Christophorus Salvatus reported encountering a molar larger than a human fist, a relic whose size confirmed it belonged to a truly extraordinary being. Such accounts, while extraordinary, must be approached with careful consideration, for those who have never existed may not be given full credit. If this tooth indeed belonged to a giant, it is clear it was a genuine remnant of an ancient, enormous being.

Giants were not only recorded on land but also in elevated regions, where their likenesses were once seen. Under Mount Tiron and in Campania near Vesuvius, many images of giants were displayed openly in public spaces, creating awe and astonishment among witnesses. Earthquakes and subterranean sounds, like thunder, accompanied these regions, while great clouds of smoke and fire obscured the land, casting strange shadows. Many forms of giants were observed in this smoke, with the clang of horns and trumpets adding to the terrifying spectacle. People fled the cities in confusion, rushing to the sea and back to the mainland, as both land and sea filled with countless birds, fish, and humans fleeing the chaos. Entire towns were overwhelmed, as if the theatre of the world itself had erupted.

Where, then, did the giants disappear? The text continues to ask, noting that for centuries people debated how many giants existed in the earliest times. It explains that the decline of human strength and stature over time is a natural process: the world and its forces decay slowly over millennia. What once reached extraordinary dimensions has gradually diminished.

Moses, speaking in Genesis, also indicates that early humans lived much longer and could achieve much greater physical stature than we see today. Augustine likewise notes the difference in human size over time. Caesar’s commentaries attest that the Romans observed shorter stature among the Gauls, while Procopius records the admiration of the Goths for their remarkable bodily size. These testimonies together suggest that the bodies of men everywhere have become shorter over the centuries. Pliny confirms this as well, noting that even Homer lamented the smaller stature of his own time compared with the heroes of old.”

As we move deeper into De Gigantibus, the text shifts from mere observation to a meditation on scale, time, and human perception.

The author catalogues the remnants of giants, bones, teeth, and massive corporeal fragments, remarking on their extraordinary size, far beyond anything known in the present.

What is striking is not just the measurement itself, but the way these discoveries compel the observer to pause and re-evaluate the ordinary.

Even a single tooth, larger than a human fist, challenges the very boundaries of imagination.

The account draws on multiple sources, Augustine, Vives, Christophorus Salvatus, lending authority to what might otherwise seem incredible.

But there is also a subtle tension: these relics are at once concrete and elusive.

They are witnessed, recorded, and yet partially lost to time, forcing us to confront the fragility of memory and the limits of historical preservation.

The giants, like echoes from a vanished world, are tangible yet almost mythic in their presence.

The narrative then expands beyond individual remains to landscapes and monuments associated with these colossal beings.

From Mount Tiron to Campania, the author describes statues and depictions of giants, integrated into the very terrain, as though the land itself once acknowledged their existence.

Natural phenomena, earthquakes, subterranean sounds, smoke, and fire, accompany these scenes, emphasising the overwhelming scale and the almost theatrical spectacle of a world shaped by beings of extraordinary magnitude.

The text also gestures toward the passage of time and the gradual diminution of human stature.

Historical testimony, from Moses to Caesar to Procopius, reiterates that early humans were not merely taller, but existed in an era when physical presence and longevity reached extremes we can scarcely imagine today.

There is a subtle reflection here on decay and loss: the world contracts, powers fade, and what was once extraordinary becomes a memory preserved only in fragments.

In this chapter, the reader confronts two simultaneous realities: the tangible evidence of a lost world, and the philosophical implications of human impermanence.

The giants are not simply curiosities; they are markers of a time when the ordinary rules of life, scale, and human capability were different.

They remind us that history, like the theatre we occupy today, contains hidden stages and actors whose significance may be obscured, yet whose presence shaped the narrative we inherit.

Translation:

“At this time, humans no longer produce offspring of exceptional strength or stature. Both men and women, when flourishing in youth, give birth to robust children, yet in later years they bear only weak and frail offspring. This, however, appears to have occurred universally among mankind and does not apply to giants. In their procreation, there sometimes seems to have been a kind of unnatural measure, allowing them to reach far beyond the size of ordinary humans. Afterwards, however, it seems that the production of such enormous bodies was restrained, so that these monstrous forms did not continue indefinitely.

In this, we see clearly the intention of the Lord, the master of all things, who governs all creation with admirable variety, order, and ornament. Among this diversity, the existence and arrangement of all things, including the capacity for generating life, are openly displayed. For this reason, the existence of small humans, sometimes called pygmies, was also willed by God. Though often described as mythical, the author provides credible testimony about them.

Homer, in the Iliad, makes the first mention of pygmies, describing them as very small and deformed, yet active and proportionate to their stature. They were approximately two cubits tall; their hair reached their knees, and their beards were long compared to their bodies. Their heads were covered, their hair extending to their backs and feet, and their clothing adapted to their tiny size.

These pygmies were not idle: they traveled in groups of thousands under a king, skilled in the use of bows and arrows. Aristotle notes that, in the marshes of Egypt, pygmies fought cranes; other sources report them inhabiting remote regions of India, capable of defending themselves in groups, building small homes, and using tools adapted to their size.

Among notable individuals, Marcus Antonius Sicyphus was said to have been approximately six feet tall, intelligent, and strong. During the reign of Theodosius in Egypt, he was remembered for his uncommon stature and presence. Another account, by Martin Borckhaus, describes a man in Lyon as very small in childhood, yet elegant in form, with a prominent beard and a distinctive style of dress, including a head covering similar to that worn by the pontiff, and a shoulder ornament resembling a horn.

Under the reign of Manuel, there was a man named Camatherus Logotheta, noted for heroic strength and remarkable stature. He delighted in feats of physical prowess and daring. On one occasion, he carried across a river the entire carcass of a wild ox, after which he removed its hide and preserved the bones as trophies, placing them in his hall for display.

Here, the focus shifts from collective myths and legends to the intimate mechanics of human and giant life.

The text observes a curious divergence in natural law: ordinary humans, over generations, have grown weaker, their youth fleeting, and their offspring frail.

Giants, by contrast, seem to exist outside these limitations, as if their very biology defied the constraints that now govern mankind.

In them, we glimpse a measure of life that is both extraordinary and rare, hinting at forces in nature, or design, that operate differently at such immense scales.

Goropiin then extends this reflection to human diversity at the opposite extreme.

Pygmies, small in stature, but lively and resilient, are presented not as pure fantasy but as a consistent feature of historical accounts.

Homer briefly mentions them, describing tiny men with long hair and disproportionately extended beards, yet possessing remarkable energy and coordination.

These diminutive groups were organised, disciplined, and capable of defending themselves, often under kings or chieftains, using bows, arrows, and even small-scale infrastructure adapted to their size.

Reports place them in far-flung regions: marshes of Egypt, remote Indian territories, and elsewhere, showing that human ingenuity manifests at all scales.

The book then introduces specific examples of extraordinary human figures.

Marcus Antonius Sicyphus, noted during the reign of Theodosius in Egypt, combined height, strength, and intelligence in a form uncommon for his time.

Martin Borckhaus recounts another man in Lyon remembered as unusually small yet elegant, with a prominent beard and distinctive dress, a combination of stature and presence that captured public attention.

Finally, under Manuel’s rule, Camatherus Logotheta emerges as a figure celebrated for heroic physical feats.

Among his recorded accomplishments is carrying the entire carcass of a wild ox across a river, then carefully displaying its bones and relics in his hall.

These examples illustrate a spectrum of human capacity, from the smallest to the tallest, from the frail to the heroic, underscoring the variety of form and function that the author interprets as part of a larger design in the natural order.

Translation:

“For a long time, he fasted rigorously. He also displayed remarkable courage in battle (as the emperor had commanded), repeatedly confronting two enemy forces. Mounted on his horse, he faced the enemy, fully armored, and with a female companion at his side in spirit. The historian Nicetas Choniates, in his Annals, reports the expedition of Frederick Barbarossa in Palaiaroma (or Albania) and describes how, according to Nicetas, he displayed extraordinary strength and invincible courage. Over the course of the campaign, he led his men through dangerous intervals, facing attacks from foes who drew them into precarious terrain, yet the men remained steadfast. They were armed with bows, skillful in combat, and maintained firm discipline, even in conditions harsher than those endured by the barbarians.

In some instances, they drew the bow uselessly, straining the string, or hurled spears with such force that they could pierce promontories or columns with a single blow. With sword in hand, they cut down hostile infantry and cavalry, amputating legs and striking the enemy to the ground, yet they remained seated in the saddle, their heads barely protected in the fray, their backs often split by the impact. The spectacle left the Turks astonished; not one could escape unscathed, and none could flee quickly enough to avoid the assault.

It seems clear that God willed for man to wield extraordinary strength in exceptional circumstances. As Augustine teaches, neither stature nor bulk alone confers true power. Strength does not come solely from the size of the body, nor do the forces by which many impious men presume to dominate reside in mere corporeal might. While the bull is strong, and the lion stronger, and the elephant the largest of terrestrial animals, man is comparatively limited in stature, sinew, and bodily strength.

Yet, often God has granted the people of giants a fearful power. In the hands of God, all strength is possible; He can empower men to crush their enemies, bestowing such force either partially or entirely. What exists, therefore, is not that the physical strength and abilities of the giants are inherently superior, but that they are endowed by God with fortitude, courage, and the ability to act with immense persistence and, when necessary, with merciless rigor. The giants, in this understanding, are sometimes conceived like the Cyclopes: beings of enormous physical power, yet their strength is intended to serve divine will, not to oppose it. They punish the wicked, protect the pious, and exercise extraordinary force under God’s authority. Humans, by comparison, are weak and inferior in natural bodily strength. Yet even human weakness can serve divine purposes when guided by God’s providence, executing punishment upon the impious and delivering reward to the faithful.”

As we reach the final pages of this extraordinary text, the focus shifts from anecdotal accounts of giant and pygmy figures to a deeper reflection on strength, both human and divine.

Goropiin begins by noting a stark contrast: contemporary humans no longer possess the vigor of former generations.

Even the most vigorous births now yield weak offspring, suggesting a universal decline in natural bodily power.

Yet, this decline does not apply to the giants, whose prodigious size and strength are framed as exceptional and divinely measured rather than accidental.

The narrative emphasises the role of God as master of creation.

The extraordinary capacities of giants, strength, courage, and endurance, are depicted not as inherent superiority alone, but as manifestations of divine will.

Just as Augustine argued, physical bulk or stature does not equate to true power; what matters is the alignment of strength with purpose.

The text draws comparisons with the natural world: bulls, lions, and elephants possess formidable power, yet human bodies are naturally limited in comparison.

In contrast, giants achieve feats that seem impossible, but these feats are always under divine orchestration.

The author illustrates this with military examples from human history, emphasising the fusion of courage, skill, and divine favor. Soldiers, led by remarkable leaders, can perform astonishing acts, striking down foes, overcoming obstacles, and enduring extreme hardships, yet these achievements, like those of giants, rely on providential empowerment rather than mere physical might.

In essence, the text frames extraordinary power as a tool of moral and cosmic order: giants execute judgment and protect the righteous, while the weak are reminded of the limits of unaided human strength.

In closing, the final pages synthesise the broader themes of the work: human decline, divine control, and the calibrated distribution of power.

Giants, once feared and admired, are neither merely mythic nor purely monstrous, they are instruments of God’s design, their immense forms and abilities reinforcing a universe governed by order, moderation, and purpose.

Even as human bodies weaken with time, the text reminds us that strength, courage, and justice are measured not by size alone but by fidelity to divine intent.

So, as we get to the final reflections, dear reader, we are confronted with more than mere accounts of extraordinary human forms.

These last pages leave us with the sense that humanity, as it exists today, is diminished, not only in physical strength but in the very capacity for extremes once recorded in the past.

Giants, extraordinary warriors, and exceptional figures were not accidents of imagination; they were real, carefully observed, and preserved in historical accounts, functioning as markers of both human potential and the divine order that guided creation.

Why, then, have these records nearly vanished from modern histories?

The answer may lie in the frameworks that rose to dominate scholarship from the 18th century onward.

As the world turned toward mechanistic science, empirical proof, and eventually Darwinism, the idea of humans of immense stature became inconvenient.

Accounts of giants challenged the emerging notions of human limits and incremental evolution, making them easy to dismiss, relegate to myth, or reinterpret in ways that erased their extraordinary scale.

There is a striking parallel here: the same period that saw the first formal naming of dinosaurs also witnessed newspapers and chronicles reporting giant human and animal bones.

Yet while dinosaurs were elevated as objects of study, the giants of history, described in detail by Nicetas Choniates, medieval chroniclers, and eyewitnesses, were quietly sidelined.

The enormous bones that might have corroborated the existence of these giants were reframed as “prehistoric” animals, and human extremes were excised from the accepted narrative of our past.

This erasure reminds us that history is not neutral.

It is filtered through the lenses of ideology, convenience, and prevailing scientific paradigms.

Giants were once central to the understanding of the world’s extremes, physical, moral, and cosmological, but as modern historiography demanded uniformity and smallness, these extraordinary accounts were marginalised.

The records survive, but their significance is obscured unless we read carefully and critically.

In reflecting on these final pages, we see a world in which human and near-human capacities were far greater than we are often taught to believe.

Strength, courage, and scale were not anomalies, they were integral parts of a cosmos where extremes had meaning.

The near-erasure of these histories challenges us to reconsider what we accept as possible, to question the narratives that shape our understanding, and to recognise that human potential may once have exceeded our current imagination.

The giants’ stories, preserved in these texts, stand as a reminder: our history is richer, stranger, and more remarkable than modern accounts allow, and the boundaries of human capability may have once been far broader than the textbooks admit.

Comment

Share