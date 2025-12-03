Alternative History

Alternative History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Horvich's avatar
Michael Horvich
Dec 3

Jordan, Maybe I missed this, but where do you get the books on which you base your studies?

Fondly, Michael

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
The Christian Scholar's avatar
The Christian Scholar
14h

Wow. I've always had a theory that the Biblical narrative is correct: The human race was stronger and more powerful before, and we are in decline, as opposed to the scientific claims of today that we are the healthiest and most intelligent version of ourselves. Why do the thousands of eyewitness account get discredited? Have we not learnt in historical scholarship that corroborating eyewitness accounts increase the validity of the claims? I hate to sound like a crazy conspiracy theorist, but they're...hiding something.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jordan Nuttall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture