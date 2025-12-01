Alternative History

Alternative History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
B Philippe's avatar
B Philippe
Dec 2

Incredibly cool article

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
Yueyue Wang's avatar
Yueyue Wang
Dec 2

Your intro was beautiful. It takes strength to acknowledge those internal weights.

Hope you're taking care of yourself.

"Even if the reader doubts the literal truth" 😅

I found this line so funny but you probably meant it in full seriousness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jordan Nuttall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture