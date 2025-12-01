I’ve been quiet the past few days, taking time to reflect on my life.

I find myself restless and eager to improve, with a desire to be better.

Always telling myself I must evolve: at work, in writing, and in life.

Yet I hardly pause to acknowledge the achievements I’ve already made.

This is dangerous, not physically, but mentally.

I rarely feel proud. I rarely feel accomplished. And that leaves a hole inside you.

It’s as if the bar keeps rising, but it is me who moves it.

A pretentious paradox.

Perhaps it’s a subconscious validation I’ve set for myself, one I am yet to understand fully.

I became aware of this many years ago, and it was never for lack of self-love.

Maybe it’s a desire for my father’s approval, having spent my early life by his side, I always wanted to impress him.

This could have become a monster, if I let it.

But for me, it is fuel.

Pride may still elude me, yet learning, exploring, and sharing what is discovered will go on, without end.

And so, dear reader, having reflected on a giant weight I carry, let us turn to another, far heavier burden, one the world bears:

The burden of deception.

Within that deception lies a monumental piece of history:

Giants.

This article continues where my previous piece on De Gigantibus Eorumque Reliquiis (1587) left off.

We will examine new pages and insights, so if you haven’t read that first, I recommend doing so for full context.

Before we begin, a quick note:

“De Gigantibvs Eorvmqve Re” by Joannis Goropiin (1587)

In the late 16th century, a Flemish scholar produced a work dedicated to preserving extraordinary traces from the past:

Giant bones, ancient legends, and fragments of history on the verge of being forgotten.

The text meticulously collects accounts, measurements, and observations of human remains far beyond the size of ordinary men, combining rigorous Renaissance scholarship with a fascination for the monumental and the uncanny.

It is both a catalog of curiosities and a meditation on humanity’s hidden past, where the extraordinary was treated with the same seriousness as the ordinary.

In my previous article, we explored the opening segment of this remarkable work, examining its first pages and the way it challenges contemporary interpretations of human history.

This text does not just record what was found; it asks readers to question the accepted limits of human possibility and the gaps in our historical memory.

Today, we continue from where we left off, moving deeper into the manuscript to uncover further astonishing details about giants, the traces they left behind, and the ways in which history has quietly erased, or ignored them.

Translation:

“A man of extraordinary strength existed, armed with no weapons except his own power, who struck down walls and doors of cities, and overturned whatever was set upon the ground. No chains could hold him. He even tore down the central columns of temples, which supported entire houses, scattering them and crushing men beneath, so that no one could withstand him.

It is told that he was like Samson, whom the Lord raised up as a deliverer against the Philistines. His feats of human strength are remarkable, yet must be attributed to the Spirit of God.

It is also worthy of admiration, as we hear concerning David, who struck down those attacking him and took animals alive, seizing and killing them. One of the strongest of David’s warriors, Benaiah, struck down two powerful lions and a certain lion in the middle of a cistern, which was fiercer than any other.

Benaiah, the chief of David’s warriors, also fought the Philistines, killing three hundred men at once. The son of Joab struck down three hundred with a single spear. Benaiah faced an Egyptian of remarkable size, seized his spear, and killed him with his own spear.

Among poets, many such feats of strength are recounted. Homer describes the giants of the mountains. He also described Otus and Ephialtes, brothers, nine cubits in height, nine cubits in breadth, whom Jupiter destroyed when they attempted to place mountains upon mountains. Virgil likewise refers to this in his verses.

The father cast them down from the mountains. Poetry never records such things unless something similar occurred. These feats may relate to the great Babylonian construction mentioned above, transformed poetically in this manner. Hence the proverb that the days of giants were celebrated in war. Those who were strong themselves seemed to contend with God.

Some poets claim that giants attacked the gods, attempting to throw them from the heavens, which is ridiculous. Ovid also mentions this, showing that the giants perished or were hidden in their forms.

The text recounts other feats as well, such as Tydides breaking stones with his strength, throwing one at Acneam, and lifting it as though it were nothing. Ancient stones are mentioned as placed in fields, difficult to move by men alone.

This is credible, and as Augustine reports in City of God, some human feats were extraordinary. Near Croton, in Olympia, a man could lift a bull or an entire horse with strength, demonstrating the robustness of the human body. In youth, according to Gellius, he exercised through athletics and traveled alone to perform feats in Italian regions.”

These pages do not treat giants as mere legend, they treat them as living, breathing, measurable reality.

The text recounts men and beings of unimaginable strength and size, capable of feats that defy modern understanding.

These are not fables told to entertain; they are observations, meticulously recorded, rooted in what the author saw or was told by credible witnesses.

We see descriptions of men who could uproot trees, tear down temple columns, and crush structures with their bare hands.

Chains, walls, and conventional weapons could not restrain them.

They were extraordinary by human standards, yet consistently presented as part of the world the author inhabited.

This is crucial: the book does not frame these as allegory or exaggeration, they are empirical, tangible, and historical.

The text draws parallels to biblical figures, reminding us that these giants existed alongside known historical heroes.

They moved in the same world as David and his warriors, coexisting with recorded events and people.

One can almost see the awe these feats inspired: a man who could defeat lions, seize enemies with a single grasp, or topple the mightiest structures, a physical power so immense it challenges everything we assume about human potential.

Classical literature is also referenced: Homer’s giants, Otus and Ephialtes, the colossal brothers who tried to pile mountains atop one another.

The work treats these as more than mythology, they are recorded examples, framed in a context where observation and legend intersect.

The author does not dismiss them; he treats their size, their actions, and their strength as verifiable, aligning poetic accounts with historical testimony.

Even later traditions, often ridiculing these feats as impossibilities, are challenged.

It is repeatedly emphasised that extraordinary human and semi-human strength was not invented, it was observed, measured, and recorded.

The bones, the ruins, the stories of those who encountered them: these are all evidence, waiting to be recognised.

What emerges from these pages is a radical truth:

Giants existed.

Not as fairy tales, not as allegories, but as real beings who walked the earth, reshaping it with their power.

The text forces the reader to reconsider history itself, how much of it has been ignored, ridiculed, or erased simply because it defies contemporary imagination?

Translation:

“Wanting to test what strength he still possessed, he attempted to split a tree standing in the middle and, with great effort, tore it apart. But, being careless and unskilled, he allowed his hands to be caught, and when the tree returned to its original position, it crushed and tore his fingers.

Pliny, in his accounts of prodigious strength, reports a gladiator of Triranum, a man named Gnaeus Pompeius, who, challenged to kill an enemy, struck him down and carried off a piece of the Emperor’s camp with a single finger.

Other accounts relate men who lifted vehicles or large weights, grasping them with one hand, resisting the efforts of many to stop them. One man lifted a small weight. Another carried one hundred pounds with his feet, the same weight with his hands, and two hundred on his shoulders. Athanamus records seeing a man clad in a five-hundred-pound lead breastplate and boots weighing five hundred pounds, walking with them.

Regarding Maximinus, it is said: the senior Maximus (Emperor) wrote that the statue of him placed on the Capitol was measured. Severus the Emperor assisted him, and he first composed it, performing feats with the strongest men, completing twelve exercises in a single sweat, and twelve more with added muscular effort. He wished to explore how much he could endure, performing many circuits. The Emperor labored and did not desist from running. Seven of the strongest men were defeated by a single sweat. Severus was rewarded with golden prizes and maintained the firmness of his entire body.

It is reported that daily he consumed an amphora of wine at the Capitol, with forty pounds of meat, and Cordus says sixty. He collected his sweat in cups or vessels, showing two or six sextarii of sweat. Antoninus Caracalla led orders and exercises. After Macrinus was killed, he came to Heliogabalus, who preserved him, for his strength was called the greatest of the time. Some called him Hercules, others Achilles. He exercised with enormous weights, pressing them to the ground. His thumb was so large that he could grasp objects with both hands. He moved a loaded carriage alone. If he struck with his fist, he broke shields, bent iron, crushed bones. He broke stones of various kinds and felled strong trees. Alexander the Emperor exercised him with all his army, but he was later killed in battle.

It is reported that Maximi’s calves were surrounded, a proverb noting his extraordinary stature. He measured eight feet. Soon after, a man named Frunnus had a body of remarkable height, prominent eyes, and hairy flesh; he was called Cyclops by Vopiscus. He was so strong that he could lift enormous weights placed on his chest, even lying on his back.

It is told that a certain Egyptian, a brigand opposing Aurelian, was finally overcome. Another was from the Sclavini, who, under the Roman Emperor Justinian, displayed extraordinary physical strength, capturing some enemies.”

These pages push the imagination to its limits.

They describe men of extraordinary physical power, beings who could uproot trees, tear apart massive objects, and even crush their own hands in the process.

The text does not tell stories of mythic heroes alone; it treats strength as something measurable, observable, almost scientific in its detail.

What strikes most is the recurring theme of sheer size and force.

Some carried hundreds of pounds on their shoulders, others walked encased in armor that would crush a normal man under its weight.

They could manipulate objects and perform feats that seem impossible today, lifting carriages alone, bending iron, splitting stones, and felling strong trees.

Even emperors and famous figures are described in relation to these giants.

Alexander, Severus, Caracalla, and others are compared to men whose strength exceeded ordinary limits, whose very bodies became instruments of power.

The giants are not distant myth.

They intersect with known history, their size and strength presented as observable extremes rather than exaggerations.

The text leaves the reader suspended between skepticism and wonder.

Were these accounts literal truths or exaggerations of memory and legend?

The book offers no commentary, simply recording human, or superhuman, potential captured in bones, feats, and stories.

The world once contained beings whose strength dwarfed modern imagination.

Whether fully true or partially legendary, these accounts force a reconsideration of the past and the possibilities it held.

Giants, real or remembered, walk among history’s pages, challenging us to see beyond the ordinary

Translation:

“He drove out the barbarian from Tergomunda and threw him into the middle of the Roman camp immediately. The captive, as he had, was questioned and his testimony regarding the betrayal was confirmed. In the northern lands, it is testified that so many large stones were set by the ancients in their buildings that they were visible from afar. Olaus Magnus the Goth records that the works of giants can still be seen, with obelisks, altars, and lofty stones among the Ostrogoths and Visigoths, in avenues, streets, and squares, not unlike the works of giants or pugilists, whose size inspired admiration.

In the extreme northern regions, evidence of giants is found in monuments scattered in every field, showing their immense size, the height of their towers, and the magnitude of their construction, not through any natural or artificial art, but entirely by human strength. Some more recent accounts commemorate giants who carried huge weights on their shoulders or carts. One is said to have thrown a four-horse chariot to the ground with sudden force. Another carried gold weighing eighty pounds around his neck.

Two hundred years ago, according to Froissard, a man named Ernauto Urgus, a Spaniard, was unusually tall, with strength so great that no one could match him in battle. On the day of Christmas, when the Count climbed to the portico, he was observed ascending twenty-four steps, trembling from the cold, while fires burned in the hearth. He was seen through the windows, moving large objects, and immediately took action.

In the kingdom of Saguenaeo, in distant regions, still more extraordinary men were reported. Our contemporaries, Borrhaus among them, recount two men who carried weights in each arm.

Now let us attend to the giants themselves, their strength and the remains wherever they have been seen. Some places in Gaul hold temples and relics associated with giants. In Vienna, a certain wall was discovered, previously venerated by the pious and now recognized as a site of reverence.

Herodotus recounts that a certain blacksmith, attempting to measure a grave in cubits, discovered the grave to be longer than expected. The ancients recorded the length and measured it, confirming it had once belonged to men of extraordinary size. Later, in Alume, soldiers of the army of Marodon, when transporting the dead, measured one corpse found lying naked, confirming its extraordinary dimensions.

Other authors place the remains in the middle, among certain venerable stones, which Cicero records as well. Gellius calls the man a storyteller, and Pliny notes that some tales are exaggerated, following the opinions of Josephus, Juvenal, and others writing on antiquities.”

These pages carry the reader deep into the northern realms, where the remnants of giants seem to leave traces in stone and story.

Ancient monuments, obelisks, altars, and colossal stones still stand among the Ostrogoths and Visigoths.

They are not just artistic creations but records of immense human, or superhuman, strength.

The text presents these feats as measurable and observable, bridging legend and reality, some could throw chariots to the ground, lift enormous weights, or carry gold around their necks that would crush any ordinary man.

One man is observed climbing steps in the freezing cold, handling massive objects, and performing acts that seem to defy natural human limits.

Others carried immense loads in both arms, a testament to their extraordinary size.

Temples, relics, and walls are mentioned as physical markers of these giants.

In Vienna, for example, a wall previously revered by the pious is recorded as linked to these extraordinary beings, a silent witness to human, or superhuman, capabilities preserved through memory and measurement.

Even burial sites and graves are considered evidence.

One blacksmith’s attempt to measure a grave reveals dimensions far beyond ordinary men, a consistent reminder that these giants were once considered part of the tangible world.

Scholars of the time recorded these measurements with care, treating them as historical data rather than myth.

The text leaves a dual impression.

On one hand, it evokes wonder at the extremes of human possibility, on the other, it challenges the imagination to reconcile memory, legend, and observable remnants.

Translation:

“From the life of Jerome. As briefly as possible, they themselves saw. I believe these things, even if Herodotus mentions them, and without applying any judgment, they are not harmful. Far otherwise is the opinion of the most serious author on this history, Plutarch, who says it is famous and accepted, and approved by many, and should not be lightly dismissed. I myself would not lightly reject what seems credible, and it is evident that it should be admitted.

Thus Solinus reports, that when the immense bodies of the giants were discovered on Crete, after a flood or violent flow of rivers, the lands were overturned, and many human corpses of three and thirty cubits were carried away. Lucius Flaccus, a legate, and even Metellus, personally observed the captured, and marveled at what they witnessed.

Mentioning Macedonia, he says that near Plegra, if it happens, torrents are stirred by clouds, and the increased weight of waters breaks through barriers, washing over the fields, revealing forms similar to human bodies, only larger. These monstrous proportions, Solinus says, are from regions of certain giants, whence the poets called the Phlegraean brothers, who stood with the gods in the valley of Phlegra, in Thessaly.

The most ancient giants’ graves were truly venerated. Crates still preserves some of them. The most faithful antiquarian provides examples so that something may remain as proof of resurrection in dead bodies. This may appear obscure or intricate to the unlearned, but the sense of the words is clear: giants of old still existed in some form, and their bodies were not entirely obliterated after death. Crates indicates that “crates” refers to a kind of framework, whose meaning no one doubts.

Wherever relics of giants exist, the author mentions them, noting that controversy arose only where nothing moved, and reports were circulated among contemporaries when ambiguity existed.

If Pliny or Philostratus wrote of giants’ graves, whoever copied and examined their writings would marvel at the extraordinary scale, so much so that they were considered portentous. Some corpses measured twenty cubits, others thirty, one even forty cubits, found on Crete when an earthquake split a mountain.

Gabinus, a Roman writer, and Strabo report in Mauritania, near Tingis, the grave of Antacus, whose body measured sixty cubits. Plutarch confirms this magnitude, and in the Annals it is recorded that in the city of Rome, the body of Pallas was found at a height exceeding the city walls, under Emperor Henry II.

This is not to be doubted, although Goropius claims that in Antwerp, in the court and in marble colossi, giants’ monuments were displayed. These were celebrated for the silver and gold offered by all who visited, and the hand of one, supposedly broken, was thrown down. Thus the name “Antwerp” derives from this display of severed hands.

Goropius asserts all of this, or perhaps some historians falsely attribute it to Julius Caesar and the son of an Arabian king. The common people, often misled, quickly accept the story as true. But when the height in cubits and the half-height in human measure are collected, it seems absurd and incredible. Nevertheless, greater magnitude has been confirmed by many authors, and it is evident from the remaining measurements.

It is therefore necessary to believe Goropius’ account, and observe with our own eyes, without mocking. Nor should the discovery of elephant bones in Brussels be compared to humans; they are entirely different. Here, finally, we can consider with certainty, not the giant itself, but a being larger than ordinary humans.”

The text continues to present giants as tangible, measurable figures in history.

Authors report that some were captured, examined, and even displayed, their immense size verified by officials and witnesses.

Bodies thirty, forty, even sixty cubits long were recorded, sometimes uncovered after natural disasters split mountains or altered the landscape.

These remains were linked to regions like Crete or Thessaly, places noted in poetry and local legend, showing that accounts of giants were woven into both observation and cultural memory.

Monuments and relics persisted, with some handed down through antiquarians who recorded these traces, and others tied to place names or physical structures, such as Antwerp’s supposed connection to a giant’s hand.

Writers stressed that these were not ordinary humans, they exceeded human scale far beyond what animals or normal men could reach.

The emphasis is on evidence that could be seen and measured: bones, graves, or other monumental remains.

Through all of this, a consistent thread emerges.

Giants were not merely stories told for wonder; they were treated as real phenomena by those who recorded, measured, and preserved their traces.

Even if the reader doubts the literal truth, the careful attention to proportions, locations, and historical witnesses shows that ancient people considered these figures very real and worthy of record.

Translation:

“Bocatius wrote a memorable account, whose statement had many witnesses. In Sicily, he says, when a farmer was digging the foundation of a pastoral house near the town of Drepanum, not far from the town itself, a certain cave appeared. Curious to see what it was, he entered. The cave, in its full height, revealed a man of vast size at its bottom. Startled by the sight, he suddenly fell out of the cave. He did not linger before reporting the event to Drepanum.

People from the town went immediately, eager to see the marvel. Taking torches and weapons, more than three hundred entered the cave. When they came close, they saw that the figure was not a living man. He was seated, holding something in his left hand. The height and breadth of the figure were so immense that it exceeded the mast of the largest ship. When one of the townspeople tried to touch him, the body crumbled to dust; only the lead he had in him, and the huge arm bone, remained intact. The arm measured one thousand five hundred pounds.

The surface of this giant’s body, though worn by age, soon collapsed entirely. Nobody could handle it, yet three teeth, of incredible size and weighing one hundred ounces, were preserved. These were placed in the temple at Drepanum for eternal memory. The upper part of the skull was still firm and could hold many measures of grain. The leg bones were so large that, even with some decay, their height was estimated at two hundred cubits.

These details are not myth or fiction, Bocatius insists; multiple writers and the Sicilian historians attest to them. He notes that the Cyclops originated from this region. It is no doubt, he adds, that Ovid referred to this in writing about Mount Etna, and Solinus confirms that a cave exists in Sicily with light hanging inside, where the deepest recess is said to have been the bed of Typhon the Giant.

Some giants were enormous. Among them, Atlas is noted for his body size, famous even among poets, as though he held the heavens on his shoulders, a metaphorical or poetic exaggeration of his immense stature.

I will mention a few others. One giant was found at Delphinates, with a length of fifteen cubits, a skull width of two cubits, and shoulder breadth of four cubits. This figure, in the shape preserved by the account, fell during military tumult in Gaul, where it was burned by the fire of storms and left as fragments of its testaments at Valencia.”

These final pages we are looking at today give us some of the most astonishing details.

The Sicilian cave is described with meticulous care, its depths revealing a human-shaped figure so vast that it dwarfed three hundred men standing together.

Every fragment was monumental.

Teeth alone weighed hundreds of pounds, and even after decay, the bones preserved their colossal proportions.

These remains were considered sacred, placed in temples, remembered, and measured by the locals.

The texts tie this to legend and geography: Mount Etna, Ovid’s verses, and Solinus all speak of giants resting there, some even connected to Typhon, the monstrous figure of classical myth.

Atlas is invoked as well, an image of cosmic scale, holding the heavens on his shoulders, reflecting the exaggerated yet tangible size that these authors insisted upon.

In Delphinates, another giant measured fifteen cubits in length with shoulders four cubits across.

Fires of war revealed fragments to observers, yet the reports consistently emphasise sheer size and weight.

These accounts were not idle storytelling, they were documented observations, cross-referenced across centuries.

Even the Cyclops of Sicily appears repeatedly.

Their beds, caves, and burial places are described with precise measurements.

The people who recorded these sights treated them seriously, noting proportions, locations, and even placing them in local mythic and religious frameworks.

Whether legend, poetic exaggeration, or real beings, the texts insist on the reality of scale and presence.

These final pages leave a lasting impression: they are the last surviving testimonies in this work that insist, across Sicily, Crete, and Greece, that giants were recorded, seen, and preserved in memory.

So as we get to our final reflection, dear reader, we are left with a sense of awe at the scale of the world these texts describe.

Across Sicily, Crete, and the lands of myth, giants were not mere stories, they were measured, recorded, and preserved in memory.

Teeth weighing hundreds of pounds, shoulders spanning cubits, beds and burial sites documented with care, these are not the idle fancies of poets alone.

What strikes most is the persistence of these accounts.

From Ovid to Solinus, from Bocatius to local Sicilian lore, the giants’ presence is insistent.

They are woven into the very geography, tied to mountains, caves, and the eruptions of Etna.

The text presents them as tangible, enormous, and sometimes sacred, leaving us to wonder whether we are glimpsing echoes of a world erased or simply the poetic ambition of early chroniclers.

The measure of these beings is staggering.

Some reach fifteen cubits in length, others over forty; Atlas himself looms in memory as a being whose shoulders held the sky.

Even in decay, their remnants inspired reverence, awe, and careful study, showing a civilisation that did not dismiss them but sought to understand and preserve their existence.

So we close this chapter of the past, dear reader, with both curiosity and humility.

Whether these giants were literal or metaphorical, the records tell us something profound: that humans have always looked to the extremes of size, strength, and possibility to make sense of the world.

They remind us that reality can be stranger than we imagine, and that the world our ancestors inhabited, whether fully remembered or half-forgotten, was a place of marvels that stretched the limits of belief.

