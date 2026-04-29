Many people tell me that the books I share are just the fever dreams of a confused European mind.

The arguement is always the same:

that these authors looked upon the East and, failing to comprehend its vastness, chose to fictionalise it instead

And yet, one must wonder at the sheer scale of such a grand coincidence, that so many disparate witnesses, separated by countries, languages and centuries, somehow managed to hallucinate the exact same empire, with the same borders and the same terrifying efficiency.

The sharp-minded among you will have noted a critical detail regarding the archive we have been dissecting:

the Historia delle parti dell'Oriente

This was not the work of a Western tourist or a sheltered monk in a Parisian cell.

It was penned by Hayton of Corycus, a man of the East, a prince of Armenia, and a witness to the inner sanctum of power.

Armenia, dear reader, was never a province of Europe; it was the hinge upon which the Orient turned.

So let us anchor ourselves in fact before the fog returns:

this ledger was written in the East, by an Eastern hand, documenting an Eastern reality

It was published in 1562.

Keep that tether tight, as tonight we pivot to a European account from the same era, 1555, to be precise.

We are about to witness the birth of a divergence.

The Armenian archive provided us with a Tartaria of immense, undeniable weight.

It gave us the raw footage of a geopolitical titan, a world of military precision where thirty thousand armoured horsemen moved like a single shadow, where Imperial succession dictated the fate of the Holy Land, and where the logistics of empire were handled with the cold authority of a ledger.

It was a history of structure, of Queens, of judicial courts, and of a power that forced the Sultan of Egypt to choose poison over the shame of the battlefield.

But this evening, we look through a different lens.

We are going to compare an Eastern account of Eastern history against a Western account of that same world.

We will see for ourselves the exact moment the history of a superpower was surgically altered to fit the mold of a barbarian myth.

We will watch how the structure, the religion, and the very soul of a civilisation were stripped away to serve a narrative of European exceptionalism.

Onward, curious mind.

The archive is waiting, and the librarian is impatient.

He stands at the doors with a ring of keys, eager to lock away what was never meant to be read.

He will tell you the shelves are empty, that the ink has faded into myth, and that the silence is for your own protection.

But a book that does not exist does not require a lock.

Step inside, curious mind, before the candle is blown out.

The Decades of the Newe Worlde 📖

Pietro Martire d'Anghiera, known to the English world as Peter Martyr of Angleria, was not a storyteller or wandering chronicler.

He was a sentinel at the gates of the Renaissance establishment, a man who occupied the very heart of the Spanish Royal Court as a chaplain and a member of the Council of the Indies.

This was a man of absolute authority, positioned at the singular point where all the secret maps, intercepted letters, and internal reports of the burgeoning Spanish Empire converged.

If anyone in the 16th century held the keys to the true geopolitical ledger of the world, it was Peter Martyr.

He was the first to officially designate the Americas as the New World, and his word carried the weight of divine law in the halls of European power.

The work you see here, the 1555 London printing of The Decades of the Newe Worlde, is not just a book; it is a declaration of the West’s new inheritance.

Translated by Richard Eden, it served as the definitive manual for the English and Spanish elite to understand their place in the shifting global theater.

Martyr had the access and the intellect to speak with total clarity, yet it is precisely this high standing that makes what follows so devastating.

He was in a position to know the reality of the Tartarian superpower, yet he was tasked with a different mission:

to catalog the strange and wonderful works of the world for a European audience that was beginning to feast on the idea of its own exceptionalism

While the Armenian prince Hayton wrote with the grit of a neighbor and the precision of a military ally, Martyr wrote as a strategist for the crown.

The Armenian account documented a world of structured courts and high-speed logistics, but Martyr’s lens was already beginning to blur the edges of the East to make room for the glory of the West.

He wasn't a confused traveler; he was a gatekeeper, and the secrets he promised to reveal about the land and the stars were carefully filtered through the sieve of imperial necessity.

This text represents the official translation of reality, a version of history that was sanctioned, scrubbed, and sold to the masses as the absolute truth.

We are looking at a man who had the authority to confirm the Armenian account, yet chose to become an architect of its erasure.

Translation:

“Of the Tartars.

We will now add hereunto somewhat of the people confining with the Moscovites towards the East: of the which the Tartars of Casan are the first.

But before we speak of them particularly, we will first rehearse somewhat of their manners and customs in general.

The Tartars are divided into companies which they call Hordas, of the which the Horda of the Sawolhenses is the chief in fame and multitude. For it is said that the other Hordas had their offspring and original of this. And albeit that every Horda hath his peculiar name, as the Sawolhenses, Precopenses, and Nagays with divers other being all Machumetans, yet do they take it evil and count it reproach to be called Turkes: but will themselves to be called Besermani, by the which name also the Turkes desire to be called.

And as the Tartars inhabit many provinces reaching far on every side, even so in manners and order of living do they not agree in all things. They are men of mean stature, with broad and fat faces, hollow eyes, with rough and thick beards, and polled heads. Only the noble men have long hair, and that exceeding black, which they wreath on both sides their ears. They are strong of body and stout of mind: prone to lechery, and that unnatural.

They eat the death of horses, camels, and other beasts except hogs, from which they abstain by a law. They can so abide fasting and hunger, that they sometime forbear meat and sleep for the space of four days, occupied nevertheless about their necessary affairs. Again when they get anything to devour, they ingorge themselves beyond measure: and with that surfeit in manner recompense their former abstinence.

And being thus oppressed with labor and meat, they sleep continually for the space of three or four days without doing any manner of work or labor: during which time the Lituons and Moscovites into whose dominions they are accustomed to make their incursions, assail them unawares thus oppressed with meat and sleep, lying scattered here and there out of order without watch or ward. Also if when they ride, they be molested with hunger and thirst, they be let to let their horses blood, and with drinking the same, satisfy their present necessity, and affirm their horses to be the better thereby.

And because they all wander in unknown places, they use to direct their journeys by the aspect of the stars, and especially of the pole star, which in their tongue they call Selesnikoll (that is) an iron nail. They greatly delight in mares milk, and believe that it maketh men strong and fat. They eat herbs very much: and especially such as grow about Tanais. Few of them use salt. When their kings distribute any victuals among them, they are accustomed to give one horse or cow to forty men. Of the slain beast, the bowels and tripes are reserved for the chief men and captains.

These they heat at the fire until they may shake out the dung, and then devour them greedily. They suck and lick, not only their fingers imbued with fat, but also their knives and sticks wherewith they scrape the dung from the guts.”

The contradictions here, dear reader, are violent.

On one hand, Peter Martyr is forced to admit that the Tartars inhabit provinces reaching far on every side, a logistical reality of a superpower that matches the Armenian account of an empire spanning from East to West.

Yet, in the same breath, he attempts to reduce these people to scavengers who scrape dung from intestines with sticks.

This is the surgical strike of propaganda:

acknowledging the vastness of the territory while dehumanising the people who govern it

The Armenian account from 1562 gave us a world of structured courts, kings who follow the star to Bethlehem, and thirty thousand Tartars summoned as a precision military force.

Martyr, however, describes them as oppressed with meat and sleep, lying scattered without watch or ward.

It is a blatant attempt to turn a disciplined military machine into a chaotic band of gluttons.

One of these accounts is a witness; the other is a hit piece.

Crucially, you must notice that in 1555, the word Mongol is nowhere to be found.

They are Tartars.

The modern academic pivot to Mongols is a much later revision, a linguistic sleight of hand designed to distance the Tartaria of the maps from the Mongolia of the textbooks.

In this era, the identity was singular and absolute.

Then there is the iron nail.

Martyr claims they call the Pole Star Selesnikoll, or an iron nail, to navigate the unknown places.

This terminology is a massive clue.

It likely points not just to a star, but to the magnetic centre of the world, the iron rock or Rupes Nigra positioned at the centre of the Mercator map.

This was the magnetic North, the fixed point around which the entire world was thought to rotate.

By navigating via the iron nail, the Tartars weren't just wandering; they were tethered to the literal centre of the Earth’s grid, a fact the Western historian try to dismiss as folklore.

The most transparent lie, however, is the judicial one.

As we noted earlier, Martyr mentions Kings and Captains while simultaneously describing them as eating the death of horses.

He admits they have a law by which they abstain from hogs.

You do not have laws, kings, and captains without a civilisation.

He is caught in the act of documenting a sophisticated society while desperately trying to paint them as animals for his European masters.

He is showing you the lock, but telling you the room is empty.

Translation:

“The heads of horses are counted delicate dishes with them as are bores heads with us: and are reserved only for the chief men. Their horses (whereof they have great abundance) are but small, and with short necks: but very strong and such as can well away with labor and hunger.

These they feed with the branches and barks or rinds of trees and the roots of herbs and weeds, whereby they accustom them to hard feeding, and exercise them to continual labor: by reason whereof (as say the Moscovites) their horses are swifter and more durable than any other. These kind of horses, they call Pachmat. They have none other saddles and stirrups than of wood, except such as they either buy of the Christians, or take from them by violence. Least their horses backs should be hurt with their saddles, they underlay them with grass and leaves of trees. They also pass over rivers on horseback.

But if when they flee, they fear the pursuing of their enemies, then casting away their saddles, apparel, and all other impediments, reserving only their armor and weapons they fly amain and with great celerity. Their women use the same kind of apparel that do the men without any difference except that they cover their heads with linen veils, and use linen hose much like unto mariners sloppes. When their queens come abroad, they are accustomed to cover their faces.

The other multitude of the common sort that liveth here and there in the fields, have their apparel made of sheeps skins, which they change not until they be worn and torn to fitters. They tarry not long in one place, judging it a great misery so to do: In so much that when they are angry with their children, the greatest curse that they can give them, is that they may remain perpetually in one place, and draw the stench of their own filthiness as do the Christians.

When they have consumed the pasture in one place, they go to another with their droves of cattle and their wives and children whom they ever carry about with them in Wagons: albeit the Tartars that dwell in cities and towns, use an other order of living. If they be enclosed with any dangerous war, they place their wives, children, and old folks, in the safest places.

There is no justice among them, for if any man stand in need of anything, he may without punishment take it away from another. If any complain to the Judge of the violence and wrong done unto him, the offender denieth not the crime, but saith that he could not lack that thing. Then the Judge is wont to give this sentence: If thou also shalt have need of any thing do the like to other. Some say they do not steal: But whether they steal or not, let other judge.

They are surely a thieves kind of men and very poor, living only by robbing of other, and stealing away other mens cattle, and violently also carrying away the men them selves whom either they sell to the Turks or proffer them to be redeemed by ransom, reserving only the young wenches. They seldom assault cities or castles, but burn and waste towns and villages: In so much that they so please themselves herein, that they think they have so much the more enlarged their empire, in how much they have wasted and made desolate many provinces. And although they be most impatient of rest and quietness, yet do they not kill or destroy one another, except their kings be at dissension between themselves.

If any man be slain in any fray or quarrel, and the authors of the mischief be taken, only their horse, harness, weapons, and apparel, are taken from them, and they dismissed. So that the murderer by the loss of a vile horse or a bow, is discharged of the Judge with these words: get thee hence and go about thy business. They have no use of gold and silver, except only a few merchants: But exercise exchange of ware for ware. And if it so chance that by selling of such things as they have stolen, they get any money of their borderers, they buy therewith certain apparel and other necessaries of the Moscovites. The regions of their habitations (the field Tartars I mean) are not tempered with any softness of borders.

There was on a time a certain fat Tartar taken prisoner of the Moscovites, to whom when the prince said, How art thou so fat thou dog, seeing thou hast not to eat, the Tartar answered, Why should not I have to eat since I possess so large a land from the East to the West, whereby I may be abundantly nurtured? But thou mayest rather seem to lack, since thou inhabitest so small a portion of the world, and dost daily...”

The contradictions within Peter Martyr’s account are so jarring they border on the absurd.

He is a man caught between the reality of the reports on his desk and the narrative he was hired to spin.

The most glaring internal collapse is the admission that the Tartars possess a land stretching from the East to the West, a territory so vast that even a prisoner mocks the Russian Prince for inhabiting such a small portion of the world.

Yet, in the very same breath, Martyr describes these masters of the earth as thieves and very poor men who have no use for gold.

This is the ultimate propaganda paradox:

you cannot be a penniless, wandering thief while simultaneously governing and defending a continent-sized empire that makes Europe look like a provincial backyard

The Hayton ledger from 1562 provides the corrective lens here.

Hayton speaks of an empire of absolute authority with precise military numbers and structured succession.

Martyr tries to dissolve this structure by claiming there is no justice among them, yet he immediately mentions "Judges" and Kings who hand down legal sentences.

If there is no justice, why is there a Judge?

If they are just scavengers, why does Martyr admit the Tartars that dwell in cities and towns use another order of living?

By burying the City Tartars in a single sentence and focusing the rest of his ink on the field Tartars eating horse heads, Martyr is performing a classic hit-job, taking the fringe and making it the face of the nation.

Look at the description of their horses, the Pachmat.

Martyr admits they are swifter and more durable than any other, capable of feeding on bark and roots.

This isn't the description of a peasant's pony; this is the description of a superior military technology.

It aligns perfectly with Hayton’s account of the Tartars' ability to move thirty thousand men with terrifying speed.

Martyr tries to frame their retreat as fleeing amain in fear, but the details reveal a tactical manoeuvre:

they strip all impediments to maximise the celerity of their superior cavalry

Then we have the Queens.

Martyr mentions that when their Queens go abroad, they cover their faces.

You do not have Queens in a lawless society of scavengers.

You have Queens in a Royal Court.

By mentioning their apparel, their linen hose, and their veils, he inadvertently confirms the existence of a high social hierarchy, the very hierarchy Hayton documented in detail.

The story of the Fat Tartar is the final nail in the coffin.

Martyr includes it as a merry tale, but the Tartar’s response is the most honest line in the book.

When asked how he is so fat despite having nothing to eat, the prisoner points to the map.

He possesses the East and the West.

He is abundantly nurtured by the resources of a global superpower.

Even through the filter of 1555 propaganda, the truth of Tartaria bleeds through.

Martyr tried to lock the door and tell us the room was empty, but he left the windows wide open.

He described a superpower and called it a camp; he described a Judge and called it lawless; he described the masters of the Iron Nail and called them thieves.

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Translation:

“Casan, is a kingdom, also a city, and a castle of the same name, situate by the river Volga on the further bank, almost threescore and ten leagues beneath Nouogardia the lower. Along by the course of Volga towards the East and South, it is terminated with desert fields. Towards the summer East, it confineth with the Tartars called Schibanski, and Kosatzki.

The king of this province, is able to make an army of xxx. thousand men, especially footmen, of the which the Czeremisse and Czubaschi are most expert archers. The Czubaschi are also cunning mariners. The city of Casan, is threescore leagues distant from the principal castle Viatka. Furthermore, Casan in the Tartars language, signifieth a brazen pot boiling. These Tartars are more civil than the other. For they dwell in houses, till the ground, and exercise the trade of merchandises. They were of late subdued by Basilius the great duke of Moscovia, and had their king assigned them at his arbitrament. But shortly after, they rebelled again: and associate with other Tartars, invaded the region of Moscovia, spoiled and wasted many cities and towns, and led away innumerable captives, even from the city Moscovia which they possessed for a time, and had utterly destroyed the same if it had not been for the valiantness of the Almayne gunners which kept the castle with great ordinance.

They also put duke Basilius to flight, and caused him to make a letter of his own hand to Machmetgirei their king to acknowledge himself for a perpetual tributary to them, whereupon they dissolved the siege, and gave the Moscovites free liberty to redeem their captives and goods, and so departed. But Basilius not long able to abide this contumely and dishonour, after that he had put to death such as by flying at the first encountering were the cause of this overthrow, assembled an army of a hundred and fourscore thousand men shortly after in the year 1523.

And sent forward his army under the conduct of his Lieutenants: and therewith a herald at arms to bid battle to Machmetgirei the king of Casan, with words in this effect: The last year like a thief and robber without bidding of battle, thou didst privily oppress me. Wherefore I now challenge thee, once again to prove the fortune of war if thou mistrust not thine own power. To this the king answered, that there were many ways open for him to invade Moscovia: And that the wars have no less respect to the commodity of time and place than of armour or strength: And that he would take the advantage thereof when and where it should seem best to him and not to other.

With which words Basilius being greatly incensed and burning with desire of revenge, invaded the kingdom of Casan: whose king being stricken with sudden fear at the approach of so terrible an army, assigned the governance of his kingdom to the young king of Taurica his nephew, while he himself went to require aid of the Emperor of the Turks. But in fine the king of Casan submitted himself upon certain conditions of peace which the Moscovites did the gladlier accept for that time because their victuals failed them to maintain so great a multitude. But whereas duke Basilius himself was not present at this last expedition, he greatly suspected Palitzki the Lieutenant of the army to be corrupted with bribes to proceed no further.

In this meantime, the king of Casan sent ambassadors to Basilius to entreat of peace: whom I saw in the duke's court at my being there: but I could perceive no hope of peace to be between them. For even then, Basilius to endamage the Casans, translated the mart to Monogardia, which before was accustomed to be kept in the Island of merchants near unto the city of Casan: Commanding also under pain of grievous punishment that none of his subjects should resort to the Island of merchants: thinking that this translation of the mart should greatly have endamaged the Casans: and that only by taking away their trade of salt (which they were accustomed to buy of the Moscovites at that mart) they should have been compelled to submission.

But the Moscovites themselves felt no less inconvenience hereby than did the Casans, by reason of the dearth and scarceness that followed hereof of all such things as the Tartars were accustomed to bring thither by the river of Volga from the Caspian sea, the kingdoms of Persia and Armenia, and the mart town of Astracan: especially the great number of most excellent fishes that are taken in Volga both on the higher and further side of Casan.”

The mask falls completely in these pages.

Peter Martyr’s initial caricature of scavenger Tartars who lick dung from knives is obliterated by his own reporting of the Siege of Moscow and the Kingdom of Casan.

We are no longer looking at field Tartars in wagons; we are looking at a disciplined, urbanised, and terrifyingly sophisticated world power that held the Grand Duke of Russia as a perpetual tributary.

The most jarring contradiction is Martyr’s sudden pivot to the City Tartars.

After spent pages painting them as primitive nomads who cannot stay in one place, he admits that Casan is a kingdom, a city, and a castle, and that these Tartars are more civil, dwelling in houses and exercising the trade of merchandises.

This is the classic strategy of the propagandist:

relegate the sophisticated majority to a footnote so you can focus the reader’s fear and disgust on a small subset of the population

Even more devastating to his earlier narrative is the admission of Tartarian military and naval supremacy.

He describes the Czubaschi as most expert archers and, critically, cunning mariners.

You do not have cunning mariners and naval expertise in a people who supposedly just wander the desert drinking horse blood.

This aligns perfectly with Hayton’s 1562 account, which describes the Tartars as a force of absolute authority capable of mobilising massive, coordinated armies.

Martyr admits that in 1523, the Tartars didn't just fight; they possessed the city of Moscow itself, putting the Duke to flight and forcing him to sign a letter of surrender in his own hand.

The geopolitical scale here is staggering.

Martyr notes that the Tartars brought goods from the Caspian Sea, the kingdoms of Persia, Armenia, and the mart town of Astracan.

This is a global trade network.

When the Russian Duke tried to endamage (damage) the Tartars by moving the marketplace, the plan backfired because the Russians were the ones who became desperate for the most excellent fishes and goods the Tartars controlled.

This wasn't a group of thieves; this was the economic engine of the East.

The Tartar spirit is visible in the King of Casan’s response to the Duke’s challenge.

The Duke calls him a thief and robber, the same script Martyr was using, but the King replies with the cool logic of a master strategist.

He tells the Duke that war is about commodity of time and place rather than just armour or strength.

This is the voice of a sophisticated military mind, not a barbarian.

Finally, notice the connection to the Hayton ledger.

Martyr mentions the trade coming from Armenia.

He is inadvertently confirming that the Armenian world Hayton described was the very source of the wealth and structure flowing through the Tartarian veins.

He admits that these people enlarged their empire by taking provinces, but he cannot hide the fact that they maintained a complex system of ambassadors, judges, and kings that interacted with the Ottoman Emperor himself.

This isn't just a difference of opinion between the West and the East.

This is the sound of a 1555 European gatekeeper tripping over the truth while trying to lock the door.

He admits they owned the world from the East to the West, while desperately hoping you only remember the horse heads and the dung.

This is the surgical erasure of a superpower in real-time.

Translation:

“But having said thus much of the wars between the prince of Moscovia and the Tartars of Casan, we will now proceed to speak somewhat of the other Tartars inhabiting the regions toward the Southeast and the Caspian sea.

Next beyond the Tartars of Casan, are the Tartars called Nagai or Nogai, which inhabit the regions beyond Volga about the Caspian sea at the river Jaick, running out of the province of Sibier.

These have no kings but dukes. In our time, three brethren dividing the provinces equally between them, possessed those dukedomes. The first of them named Schidack, possesseth the city of Scharaitzick, beyond the river of Uha or Volga towards the East, with the region confining with the river Jaick. The second called Cossoum, enjoyeth all the lands that lie between the rivers of Kaman Jaick and Volga. The third brother named Schichmamai, possesseth part of the province of Sibier and all the region about the same. Schichmamai, is as much to say by interpretation, as holy or mighty. And in manner all these regions are full of woods, except that that lieth toward Scharaitz, which consisteth of plains and fields.

Between the rivers of Volga and Jaick, about the Caspian sea, there sometimes inhabited the kings called Sawolhenses. Demetrius Danielis (a man among these barbarians, of singular faith and gravity) told us of a marvelous and in manner incredible thing that is seen among these Tartars. And that his father being sent by the prince of Moscovia to the king of Sawolhense, saw while he was in that legacy, a certain seed in that Island somewhat less and rounder than the seeds of Melons: Of the which being hid in the ground, there groweth a fruit or plant very like a lamb, of the height of five spans:

And is therefore called in their tongue Boranetz, which signifieth a little lamb. For it hath the head, eyes, ears, and all other parts like unto a lamb newly opened: with also a very thin skin wherewith divers of the inhabitants of those regions are accustomed to line their caps and hats and other vestments for their heads.

Many also confirmed in our presence that they had seen these skins. He said furthermore that that plant (if it may be called a plant) hath blood, and no flesh: but hath in the stead of flesh a certain substance like unto the flesh of crevisses. The hoofs also are not of horn as are the lambs, but covered with hair in the same form. The root cleaveth to the navel or middle of the belly.

The plant or fruit liveth until all the grass and herbs growing about it being eaten, the root withereth for lack of nourishment. They say that it is very sweet to be eaten, and is therefore greatly desired and sought for of the wolves and other ravening beasts. And albeit I esteem all that is said of this plant to be fabulous, yet forasmuch as it hath been told me of credible persons, I have thought good to make mention hereof.

Of this strange fruit, Mandevell maketh mention, where in the xlviii. chapter of his book he writeth thus: Now shall I say of such lands, countries, and isles that are beyond the land of Cathay. Therefore who so goeth from Cathay to India the high and the low, he shall go through a kingdom that men call Cassan, and is a great land.

There groweth a manner of fruit as it were gourds. And when it is ripe, men cut it a sunder: and find therein a beast as it were of flesh, bone, and blood, as it were a little lamb without wool. And men eat that beast and the fruit also, which is a great marvel. Nevertheless, I said unto them that I held that for no marvel. For I said that in my country are trees that bear fruit that become birds flying which are good to be eaten. And that that falleth into the water liveth: And that that falleth on the earth dieth. And they had great marvel of this, etc.

From the prince of Schidack, proceeding xx. days journey towards the East, are the people which the Moscovites call Jurgenci, whose prince is Barack Soltan, brother to the great Chan of Cathay. In ten days journey from Barack Soltan, they come to Bebrid Chan. And this is that great Chan of Cathay.

Names of dignities among the Tartars, are these, Chan, signifieth a king. Soltan, the son of a king. Bii, a Duke. Murza, the son of a duke. Olboud, a noble man or counselor. Olboadulu, the son of a noble man. Seid, the high priest. Kist, a private person.

The names of offices are these: Ulan, the second dignity to the king. For the kings of the Tartars have four principal men whose counsel they use in all their weighty affairs. Of these the first is called Schirni: the second Barni: the third, Bargni: the fourth, Tziptzan. And to have said thus much of the Tartars, it shall suffice.”

The pivot in these final pages is nothing short of a literary surrender.

Peter Martyr begins his work by describing monsters and dung-scrapers, but by the time he reaches the internal mechanics of the empire, the propaganda is forced to give way to the reality of a highly structured, civil society.

It is as if the he realised mid-sentence that he could not explain the gravity of Eastern politics while maintaining the lie that they were mere savages.

The most striking contradiction is the Names of dignities and Names of offices.

After claiming there was no justice or order, Martyr provides a precise breakdown of a sophisticated governmental hierarchy.

He lists the Chan (King), the Soltan (Son of a King), the Bii (Duke), and even the Seid (High Priest).

Most importantly, he describes the four principal men who form a privy council for the King, the Schirni, Barni, Bargni, and Tziptzan.

This matches Hayton’s account of Tartaria as a machine of absolute authority.

You do not have a cabinet of counselors, specialised ranks for noble sons, and a high priesthood in a lawless, nomadic waste.

Then we encounter the Great Chan of Cathay.

Martyr admits that the brother of a local prince is the ruler of Cathay, confirming that Tartaria was not a fragmented collection of tribes, but a family-linked continental power.

This aligns perfectly with Hayton’s description of the Tartarian lineage and their ability to command vast territories through bloodlines and structured dukedoms.

The inclusion of the Boranetz or the vegetable lamb is where the account takes a turn into the philosophical and the marvellous.

While Martyr tries to distance himself by calling it fabulous, he admits it was told to him by credible persons and confirmed by the presence of the skins.

This plant with blood represents the Western mind trying to reconcile a world that operated on a different biological or alchemical frequency.

Even Mandeville is brought in to testify.

It suggests that the East wasn't just a different continent; it was a different reality where the boundaries between plant and animal, and perhaps between myth and history, were blurred.

When compared to Hayton, the alignment is undeniable.

Both accounts describe a world of immense wealth, specialised military archers, and a trade network that connected the Caspian Sea to Persia and Armenia.

Martyr even admits that the City Tartars are civil, till the ground, and dwell in houses.

He has effectively debunked his own opening chapters.

The final insult Martyr shares, the curse of the Tartars, is perhaps the most revealing piece of philosophy in the entire text.

To a Tartar, the greatest curse one could give a child is that they remain perpetually in one place.

While Martyr frames this as a love for filthiness, it actually reveals a culture that prioritised total geographic freedom and the mastery of the horizon.

They didn't stay in one place because they possessed the whole world.

Peter Martyr’s work is a masterpiece of failed erasure.

He tried to paint a monster, but he accidentally sketched a titan.

He tried to lock the archive, but he left the most important keys; the titles, the offices, and the scale of the empire, sitting right on the desk for anyone sharp-minded enough to see them.

Translation:

“Marcus Paulus writeth that the great Chan, is called Chan Cublai that is, the great king of kings: as the great Turk writeth himself in like manner, as I saw in a letter written by him of late to the city of Ragusa, in the which he useth this subscription:

Soltan Soliman d’esclun Cham Signore de Signori in sempiterno.

As concerning Moscovia and Cathay, I was minded to have added hereunto divers other things, but that for certain considerations I was persuaded to proceed no further.

Unto whose request, herein satisfying rather other than myself, willing otherwise to have accomplished this book to further perfection, I was content to agree for two causes especially moving me: whereof the one is, that as touching these trades and voyages, as in manner in all other sciences, there are certain secrets not to be published and made common to all men.

The other cause is, that the partners at whose charge this book is printed, although the copy whereof they have wrought a long space have cost them nought, do not nevertheless cease daily to call upon me to make an end and proceed no further: affirming that the book will be of too great a price and not every man's money: fearing rather their own loss and hindrance, than careful to be beneficial to other, as is now in manner the trade of all men, which ordinary respect of private commodity hath at this time so little moved me, I take God to witness, that for my pains and travels taken herein, such as they be, I may upon just occasion think myself a loser many ways, except such men of good inclination as shall take pleasure and feel some commodity in the knowledge of these things, shall think me worthy their good word, wherewith I shall repute myself and my travels so abundantly satisfied, that I shall repute other men's gains a recompense for my losses, as they may be indeed, if men be not unthankful, which only vice of ingratitude hath hindered the world of many benefits.”

The final page of this chapter is perhaps the most damning piece of evidence we have encountered.

It is here that the librarian’s hand is seen shaking as he tries to turn the key.

Richard Eden, the translator and curator of this 1555 ledger, breaks the fourth wall to admit that the book you are holding is an incomplete fragment of the truth.

He confesses that he was minded to have added hereunto divers other things, but was persuaded to proceed no further.

This is not the language of a tired writer; it is the language of a man who has been silenced.

He cites certain considerations and secrets not to be published and made common to all men.

Here, the propaganda machine admits its own existence.

The secrets of the East, of the trades, of the voyages, and of the true nature of the Tartarian empire were deemed too volatile for the public mind.

This admission transforms the entire book from a historical account into a controlled release of information.

We are told explicitly that there are certain sciences (alchemy?) and secrets that must remain hidden.

When we look back at the contradictions, the dung-scrapers who somehow manage global trade and the lawless people who have a cabinet of counsellors, we realise we are looking at the result of that persuasion.

The other things Eden wanted to include were likely the very details that would have validated Hayton’s Armenian account and made the existence of a Tartarian superpower undeniable.

The mention of Chan Cublai as the great king of kings further cements the scale of what is being suppressed.

Eden compares the Great Chan to the Sultan of the Ottoman Empire, Soliman the Magnificent, using the title:

Signore de Signori in sempiterno

(Lord of Lords for eternity)

By placing the Tartarian ruler on the same level as the most powerful man in the Western world's eyes, Eden inadvertently confirms that Tartaria was the titan of the 16th century.

Finally, Eden blames his partners and their fear of loss and hindrance for the abrupt end of the work.

He claims the world has been hindered of many benefits by the vice of ingratitude and the desire for private commodity.

It is a bitter, philosophical exit.

He is telling us that the truth was sold for a price, and that the perfection of this history was sacrificed to serve the interests of those who funded the print.

Peter Martyr and Richard Eden provided the lock, the keys, and the warning.

But they also left us the confession that the most important chapters were never allowed to reach the press.

We have seen the East through the eyes of an Eastern prince, and we have seen the West scramble to edit that reality into a fabulous myth.

The discrepancy between the two is where the truth resides.

And so, dear reader, I think we ought to reflect on what this all means.

We have held two mirrors up to the 16th century:

one polished by an Eastern prince who lived within the mechanics of a superpower, and one clouded by a Western gatekeeper who was paid to turn the sun into a shadow

The discrepancy between them is not just a historical curiosity; it is the visible seam in the fabric of a manufactured reality.

To see Tartaria’s erasure is to watch the steady, clinical application of a blindfold.

When Peter Martyr describes a continent-spanning empire as a lawless band of scavengers, only to let slip the existence of their kings, judges, and global trade routes, he is showing us the very tools of the trade.

Erasure is not the total absence of a thing; it is the deliberate crowding out of the truth with a noisy, persistent fiction.

It matters today because a people without a past are a people without a floor.

If a global empire can be surgically removed from the collective memory within a few centuries, we must ask ourselves what else has been edited.

This is the anatomy of an illusion.

We are taught to believe in a linear ascent of progress, that we are the peak of a mountain built on the ruins of barbarians.

But these archives suggest we are standing on the roof of a buried cathedral.

The librarian is still at the door, and the considerations that silenced Richard Eden in 1555 are the same forces that curate our digital horizons today.

They do not fear the lie; they fear the coherence of the truth.

If, as many sources including the Armenian ledger suggest, the Tartars were the true remnants of the Israelites, the lost tribes carrying the weight of ancient covenant and law across the vastness of the Orient, then the implications are seismic.

It means the world we live in today is not the world we were promised.

It means the inheritance of the earth was shifted behind a curtain, and the identity of the protagonists was scrubbed to make room for a new, synthetic lineage.

If the masters of the East and West were the keepers of the original law, then their erasure was not just a political necessity, but a spiritual heist.

We live in a world that is carefully crafted but not entirely solid.

It is a reality held together by the constant repetition of the same grand coincidences, yet the cracks are widening.

Truth has a way of breathing through the ink, no matter how many locks are placed on the door.

Every map that shows a city where there should be a desert, and every ledger that describes a king where there should be a thief, is a reminder that the illusion requires our constant maintenance to survive.

The past is not dead; it is simply waiting for a mind sharp enough to recognise the stitches.

We are not just rediscovering a lost empire; we are reclaiming the right to see the world as it was, before the candles were blown out.

Step carefully, curious mind, for once you see the seam, the entire tapestry begins to unravel.

This journey into the archives is one I will always pursue; the pursuit of the truth is not a transaction, but a conviction.

I will continue to walk these halls and hold up the light regardless of whether the path is paved or broken.

However, for those who feel moved to contribute, know that any donations are not for personal comfort, but are channeled directly back into this endeavour.

But please know, I value your presence and your time above all else.

In a world that trades in distraction, your attention is the most precious currency you possess.

To have you reading here, looking at the same stitches that I see, is the true reward.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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