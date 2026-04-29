Alternative History

Alternative History

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Noxsoma's avatar
Noxsoma
1h

A two-fer today. More hidden history revealed, and a lesson on propaganda. Wonder which other kings have been reduced to dung-scrapers. Cheers.

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
20m

Indeed, that was anguishing to read all the contradictions! A hit piece for sure!

More evidence of the erasure of the Tartars.

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