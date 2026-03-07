I awaken before the horizon lifts each morning, and today I was graced with a sunrise veiled in fog.

A clouded perception, yes, yet it was no less beautiful than seeing it in full clarity.

As the first light slowly unfolded across the sky, the birds began their morning routine.

Their song echoed through the empty streets as mechanical silence lingered, and nature’s orchestra welcomed the virtues of a new day.

It occurred to me, in that still moment, that much of what I have ever truly wanted has always been close at hand.

Peace.

Love.

A sense of belonging.

All of these things are given freely, without effort, without negotiation, without force.

And that, dear reader, is perhaps the lesson.

If something must be forced, it is rarely right.

I have noticed this even in the simplest corners of life, when I am stripping down a car and something refuses to come free, the temptation is always to pull harder; yet experience teaches otherwise.

If I must force it, I have almost certainly missed a screw or a clip somewhere along the way.

Life has a similar habit.

When we feel ourselves straining to force an outcome, it may simply mean there is something we have not yet seen.

We spend so much of our lives searching for happiness in objects and achievements; technology, clothing, possessions, ambitions.

But have you ever watched a sunset bloom across the sky?

Did you feel like you needed anything else to make it meaningful?

Or was it already complete?

Perhaps the things we long for most are not distant at all, perhaps they are always present, waiting patiently for us to notice them.

The world we inhabit often measures success in influence, possessions, or status.

Yet the older I grow, the more I suspect that success is measured in something far more subtle.

Pace.

If you hold a goal in your mind and move toward it each day, even in the smallest increments, then you are succeeding.

Success is not the moment of arrival, it is the gentle and persistent movement toward something that matters.

But no journey can be undertaken without a vessel capable of travelling.

Just as a long road trip demands a well-kept car, the journeys of our lives require a body and mind maintained in balance.

Which brings me, quite naturally, to the small and rather remarkable work that found its way into my hands this week.

This morning we will not place ourselves entirely at the mercy of modern assumptions.

Instead, we will step, for a moment, into an older mode of thought, one that treated the care of the body and the clarity of the mind as inseparable companions.

So let us slow ourselves for a moment.

Take a breath.

Ground ourselves in the present, where yesterday has dissolved into memory and tomorrow waits beyond the horizon.

And with that quiet clarity, dear reader, we may begin.

Regimen Sanitatis 📖

Before we proceed, curious mind, allow me a few words about the work itself.

You will notice that no cover image accompanies this piece today.

The manuscript before us simply does not possess one, at least not in the surviving form that has reached us; yet this absence feels strangely fitting, for the work stands quite comfortably on its own without the need for decoration or grand presentation.

The text is known as:

Regimen Sanitatis ad Regem Aragonum

Which in English may be rendered as:

A Regimen of Health for the King of Aragon

It is attributed to Arnold of Villanova, a renowned physician of the medieval world whose writings on health, medicine, and the preservation of life circulated widely across Europe.

Composed around the turn of the fourteenth century, the work belongs to a long tradition of medical writings that concerned themselves not so much with curing illness after it had appeared, but with preserving health before it was lost.

In this earlier philosophy of medicine, balance was everything:

balance of body, balance of habit, balance of mind.

What follows, then, is not a dramatic revelation nor an obscure curiosity, but something perhaps more valuable; a quiet glimpse into how our ancestors understood the care of the human body and the maintenance of a well-ordered life.

And as we shall see, their reflections are not nearly as distant from our own concerns as we might first imagine.

Translation:

“Since the Psalm says, “I have confessed and revealed my sins”, it follows that confession of sins must be made openly, and the heart of man must be examined with sincerity.

For the human heart often conceals faults and hides those things which ought to be brought into the light.

Therefore a man ought to examine himself carefully, considering his deeds and intentions, and weighing them according to reason. For many sins arise not only from actions, but also from the thoughts and desires of the mind.

Prudence must therefore guide the soul, so that the mind may rightly discern between good and evil, and so that a man may not be deceived by the fantasies and illusions that arise within him.

For just as clear water reflects the heavens, so a pure heart reflects the truth. But when the water is disturbed it no longer gives a faithful image.

Thus a soul that is troubled by passions cannot judge clearly; but when it is ordered by discipline and guided by wisdom it becomes capable of perceiving the truth.

Therefore it is fitting that a man cultivate prudence and self-knowledge, so that through reflection he may understand himself and govern his actions rightly.”

What we encounter here is not just the instruction of a physician, nor the rigid discipline of a theologian, but something quieter and far more intimate:

an invitation to examine oneself.

Arnold begins not with medicines, nor with prescriptions of herbs or diets, but with the heart of man.

Before one may hope to preserve the body, he suggests, one must first look inward, the mind must learn to observe itself; the thoughts that pass through us, the quiet intentions that precede our actions, the small impulses that so often escape our notice, all of these shape the condition of the soul long before they ever manifest in the world.

It is a curious notion when placed beside the rhythm of modern life, where the outward world demands so much of our attention.

We are encouraged to measure ourselves in achievements, possessions, and appearances, yet here we are reminded that the true measure of a life begins much earlier, in the quiet theatre of the mind.

The metaphor Arnold offers is a beautiful one; he compares the human heart to water.

When the water is still, it reflects the heavens clearly, but once disturbed, once agitated, the image is broken and the reflection lost.

How fitting that image feels.

For when our thoughts are restless, when the mind is clouded with anxieties or passions, clarity becomes difficult to hold.

Judgement falters, perspective narrows, and the simple truths that once seemed obvious grow strangely distant.

Yet when the mind is calm; when it is guided by patience, discipline, and reflection, something remarkable happens.

The world becomes easier to see.

Our own motives become easier to understand.

Even our place within the greater pattern of life begins to feel less uncertain.

It is not difficult to see how this connects with the theme we have already been exploring this morning, just as the body requires balance to function well, so too does the mind require a kind of stillness to perceive truth.

And perhaps that is the deeper wisdom hidden within this small passage.

Health, in the medieval understanding, was never only the absence of illness; it was harmony.

A quiet alignment between the body, the mind, and the rhythms of the world around us.

To preserve one’s health, then, was not simply to avoid disease, it was to cultivate awareness, to observe oneself honestly, to keep the waters of the mind as clear as possible, and to live in such a way that one’s inner life did not become clouded with unnecessary disturbance.

It is a simple idea, yet a profound one.

And as we continue through this remarkable little work, we begin to see that the physicians of the medieval world were not only concerned with curing the sick.

In their own quiet way, they were also students of the human condition, attempting to understand how a life might be lived with greater balance, greater clarity, and perhaps even a little more peace.

What unfolds here is a gentle reminder that the body does not exist in isolation, it lives in conversation with the world around it.

Arnold speaks of natural heat, what medieval physicians believed to be the quiet flame of life within us.

This warmth, they argued, must be protected and sustained, much like a fire that requires the right balance of fuel, air, and care.

Too little attention and it fades; too much excess and it burns unevenly.

In this way the body was never seen as a machine to be repaired once broken, but as something far more delicate:

a system that must be tended patiently, day after day.

What touches me most is how deeply these physicians understood the role of our surroundings; the air we breathe, the warmth of the sun, the spaces we inhabit, all of these things shape the condition of the body.

Health, in their view, was not confined to the interior workings of the body, but extended outward into the environment itself.

It is an idea that feels strangely modern, despite being written centuries ago.

Consider how a simple change in atmosphere alters our own state of mind.

A quiet morning walk beneath an open sky carries a different quality of thought than an afternoon spent in stale air and crowded noise.

We feel it instinctively, even if we rarely stop to reflect upon it.

Arnold’s instruction, then, is not complicated, he speaks of moderation.

Of living neither in excess nor neglect, of maintaining balance in food, labour, and habit so that the body’s natural warmth may endure.

There is something comforting in the simplicity of this philosophy, in an age that often promises complicated solutions to the problems of health and wellbeing, here we find a physician who suggests something much quieter:

live in harmony with the rhythms of nature, care for the conditions that surround you, and the body will often care for itself.

It is less a prescription than a posture toward life.

And perhaps that is why this small work continues to feel relevant across so many centuries.

Beneath the language of humours and natural heat lies a simple truth that remains difficult to ignore:

the life we cultivate around ourselves inevitably becomes the life we experience within ourselves.

Translation:

“The natural heat of the body is preserved through the influence of the heavens and through the proper ordering of the humours. Therefore the light of the sun and the condition of the air have great power over the state of the body.

For when the natural heat is maintained in due measure, the powers of the body remain strong and the senses clear. But when this balance is disturbed, weakness follows and the faculties begin to decline.

Therefore a man ought to govern his habits wisely, neither exhausting the body by excess nor weakening it through neglect. Moderation should be observed in food, drink, and labour, so that the natural warmth of life is not diminished.

Likewise the air which surrounds us greatly affects the body. Pure and temperate air nourishes the vital spirits, while corrupted or heavy air gives rise to illness and disturbance within the body.

For this reason physicians advise that the air of dwellings be kept wholesome and agreeable, and that foul vapours be avoided, since they weaken the heart and disturb the harmony of the body.

Sweet and fragrant vapours may also be used, prepared from noble woods such as aloes, or from cypress and other aromatic substances. These perfumes may be burned so that their smoke fills the chamber gently.

Yet they must be used with moderation, so that the vapour does not become excessive and burden the breath. For when used rightly they comfort the spirits and strengthen the natural heat, but when used too abundantly they may disturb the balance of the body.

Thus in all things moderation must be observed, so that the natural warmth of life may be preserved.”

As we move further into the text, Arnold’s attention turns to something that may seem almost invisible to us today:

the air itself.

It is easy to forget how intimately connected we are to the atmosphere that surrounds us, we breathe it without thought, move through it without noticing, yet the physicians of the medieval world treated air as one of the most powerful influences upon human life.

In their understanding, it carried not only warmth and moisture but also the subtle forces that nourished the vital spirits within the body.

Arnold speaks of fragrance, of vapours, of the gentle presence of scented woods and herbs filling the chamber.

To a modern reader this might sound like a simple indulgence, a luxury perhaps, but in the medical thinking of his time these aromas served a far deeper purpose.

They were believed to strengthen the heart, refresh the mind, and maintain the delicate balance upon which health depended.

And yet, even here, his advice returns to a theme that runs quietly through the entire work:

Moderation.

Too much fragrance could overwhelm the senses just as surely as foul air could weaken them.

A room filled too heavily with smoke would burden the breath rather than comfort it.

The physician’s task, then, was not just to introduce pleasant things into life, but to ensure that they remained in proper measure.

It is a small observation, yet it reveals something profound about the medieval philosophy of health; balance was not achieved by removing the world from our lives, but by learning how to live within it wisely.

Even the atmosphere of one’s dwelling mattered, the room in which one slept, the air one breathed throughout the day, the subtle scents that filled the chamber, all of these shaped the body in subtle and gradual ways.

When I read passages like this, I cannot help but think of the moments we instinctively seek when we wish to feel restored.

Opening a window and letting fresh air move through the room.

Taking a slow breath somewhere open and realising how much lighter it feels.

Stepping outside after rain and noticing the smell of the ground.

These are not simply pleasant experiences, they are reminders that our bodies respond constantly to the environments we inhabit.

Arnold understood this well, health, to him, was not something that could be manufactured within the confines of medicine alone.

It emerged from a harmony between the body and the world around it.

And perhaps this is why the text continues to feel strangely relevant today, beneath its medieval language lies a quiet truth that has never really changed:

the conditions we create around ourselves inevitably become the conditions we carry within.

The air we breathe, the spaces we inhabit, the balance we maintain in the small habits of life, all of these shape the vitality we experience day by day.

In this sense, the preservation of health was never simply a matter of treatment.

It was a way of living attentively within the world itself.

And so, dear reader, we arrive gently at the close of our morning’s reflection.

What began with a quiet sunrise and the soft song of birds has led us, perhaps unexpectedly, into the thoughts of a physician who lived more than seven centuries ago.

Yet the distance between his world and ours is not nearly as great as we might imagine.

Arnold wrote in an age without the instruments, technologies, and medicines that surround us today, and yet his concern was not so different from our own.

He wished to understand how a human being might live well, how the body might be cared for, how the mind might remain clear, and how life itself might be preserved in balance.

What draws me most to his words is their simplicity.

Health, in this older understanding, was not something to be repaired only when it broke, it was something to be tended, patiently and attentively, in the small habits of daily life.

The air we breathe, the food we consume, the pace at which we live, the stillness we allow the mind to experience, these things mattered deeply.

And perhaps they still do.

I suspect that many of us spend much of our lives searching outward for answers to problems that begin inwardly.

We seek new methods, new products, new remedies, yet sometimes the most meaningful changes begin in places far more ordinary:

a moment of rest, a thoughtful meal, a quiet walk beneath an open sky, a meaningful conversation.

Caring for oneself is not an act of selfishness, as we are sometimes led to believe, it is an act of responsibility.

For a body that is exhausted cannot serve well, and a mind that is restless cannot see clearly.

If there is anything I hope this small exploration has offered, it is a reminder that the preservation of health is not simply the work of physicians.

It is something each of us participates in every day, whether knowingly or not.

The way we breathe.

The way we eat.

The way we move through the world.

All of these small choices quietly shape the life we experience.

And perhaps that is where real change begins; not with grand declarations, but with quiet awareness.

For if we learn how to care for ourselves honestly and gently, we may find that the world around us begins to change as well.

The peace we cultivate within ourselves often becomes the peace we offer to others.

That, at least, is the change I hope to see in the world.

And if that change must begin somewhere, it might as well begin with us.

If these reflections have offered you something of value, you are always welcome to support this work.

But more than anything, I simply hope that today’s pages encourage you to care for yourself with the same patience and kindness you would offer another.

Thank you, friend, for reading this morning.

Life is a gift and the body is art, we must live with the spirit of kindness at heart, for the world responds best to those who move with grace, and those who understand it is not a race.

Jordan Nuttall

A Guide to Knowing Yourself - 2026

