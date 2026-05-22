Alternative History

Alternative History

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Sal Austin's avatar
Sal Austin
2h

I appreciate your articles, my friend. You and I are like Soul Brothers!

I deeply respect those who go directly to primary sources rather than passively accepting interpretations from others, all of whom naturally bring their own assumptions and biases to the table.

There’s something special about digging through old books, forgotten texts, and original records to piece together history for yourself.

And now, with AI, the game has changed entirely. You can effectively build a research companion to help analyze, cross-reference, summarize, and uncover connections that might otherwise take months or years to find.

Really enjoying your work. Keep it coming.

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
pete drazzof's avatar
pete drazzof
5m

Another thoroughly enjoyable post dear Sir..i feel we are begining to paint a rather

splendid picture of a lost world..not a fantasy world, but a world we once knew.. full

of lost secrets just waiting for a time to return...

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