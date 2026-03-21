I’ve long noticed that there are many things in modern life that do not sit comfortably together.

They exist side by side, unquestioned, yet upon closer attention, something begins to feel… misaligned.

Science and religion are perhaps the most familiar of these.

One speaks in the language of the divine, where all things find their origin in God.

The other in the language of order and process, where everything is explained through natural cause.

Both attempt to describe the same world, yet arrive there via entirely different paths.

Both are presented with confidence.

I remember noticing this early on, not as a problem, but as a tension, and perhaps more honestly, a point of confusion.

Two systems, each complete in themselves, yet neither pausing to admit uncertainty, all while being at odds with each other.

No space left for:

“we do not know”

only conclusions already settled.

For some, this is enough, but for me, it was something else entirely.

It was the beginning of a different way of looking; not to choose between them, but to stand just outside and observe.

To remain open, but unbound.

To listen, without needing to conclude.

Because certainty, I have come to believe, belongs only to what can be measured:

and history is not something we can measure.

It is something we interpret.

A tapestry, woven over time, where threads are added, removed, and sometimes, replaced.

And so, with the mind prepared for uncertainty, let us relinquish another myth we may have been told.

One involving amber, dear reader, yes, once more, but this time focused directly on the claim that it is only tree sap, offering counter-arguments and a conclusion that, I suspect, has not been seen for many years.

And so, before we proceed on this fine Saturday morning, let us embrace that uncertainty is not a flaw, but a thread, one that leads us to curiosity.

And if we follow that thread with patience and sincerity, we may find it leads us to understanding too.

This is the third entry in an unfolding series.

If you have not yet read the previous pieces, I would recommend doing so, dear reader, as each builds upon the last.

1st Article 📕

2nd Article 📘

The pages to follow, for the new reader, belong to:

Succini Historia / History of Amber

Printed in 1572, a work devoted entirely to amber; its nature, its origins, and its uses.

Not in passing mention, nor as a minor curiosity, but as a subject deserving of its own careful and extended study.

The author, Andreas Aurifaber, a physician of his time, writes not as a distant observer, but as one engaged with the material both practically and intellectually.

This is not speculation from afar, but a gathering of observations, testimonies, and conclusions drawn from those who worked with amber directly, and those who sought to understand it beyond assumption.

What makes this work particularly notable is not simply its age, but its intent.

It does not rest comfortably within inherited explanations, nor does it repeat them without question.

Instead, it moves through them; acknowledging, weighing, and, where necessary, departing from them.

And it is within that departure that this text becomes most interesting.

For here, in a time far removed from our own, we find not agreement with what is now commonly told, but something else entirely; a different understanding, laid out plainly, without hesitation.

Not as conjecture, but as conclusion.

And so, with that in mind, we return to the pages; not to impose meaning upon them, but to see, as clearly as we can, what they themselves are willing to say.

Translation:

“That Amber is no Tree Resin; a Refutation. Chapter VI.

After I have, to the best of my ability and truthfully, though briefly, recounted from where amber comes, what its nature is, how it is created, and where it is transported, and finally how it is distinguished by our people, its manifold use was further to be indicated.

But before I come to that, I must establish my innocence, that I have not boldly given this my opinion and persist in it (much less that I love innovations in dogmas), declaring that amber is no resin.

And I could not avoid this, since all highly learned men, especially the excellent philosopher and physician Dr. Georgius Agricola (for Valerius Cordus's opinion has not come to light, who, as I am aware, held with Dr. Agricola), do not consider it a species of bitumen or earth-wax, but hold it for a flow from trees and have presented this in writing to all the world.

This is done not only by foreign doctors but also by those born and raised in Prussia. That such authority against me should not excite much suspicion in many, I have easily considered.

But as little as such a burden is tolerable to me, and much less to be endured, the more diligently I will, with the truth, visibly indicating how everything is in itself, orderly dispute their counter-arguments.

All those who have taught until now, the ancients as well as our doctors, that amber flows from trees, protect themselves first with the old, traditional word: that it received the name Succinum among the Romans as if it had originally been a sap.

Secondly, that it smells like a resin when one rubs or ignites it, and also burns like pine wood.

Thirdly, that various little worms are found therein, which could not have entered it if it did not flow from trees.

Fourthly, that all learned people, who at every time have been in high esteem, held and regarded it so unanimously; and not to agree with such brave people is regarded as a great presumption.

Our doctors take these arguments from Pliny, but they do not consider how very little they hold up.

For as far as the first is concerned, I deem it unnecessary that I refute it with more words, as it is known to every philosopher and others who are knowledgeable in languages how, in very many things, a great misunderstanding and misuse is common, and not more among the Greeks than among the Romans.

And even if amber has been called Succinum, as then...”

And so we begin, not with certainty, nor with agreement, but with a voice that stands, almost alone, against what had already been accepted as settled.

These opening pages do not ease themselves into the discussion.

They arrive with a kind of careful defiance, as if the author knows full well the weight of what he is about to question, and yet proceeds regardless; not out of arrogance, but out of a commitment to what he believes to be true.

There is something deeply human in that.

He does not rush to declare himself right, in fact, he pauses, almost defensively, to make clear that he does not seek novelty, nor does he take pleasure in contradiction.

He is not chasing new ideas for their own sake.

He is, instead, attempting to reconcile what he has observed with what has long been repeated.

And already, we feel the tension.

For what he is about to challenge is not a minor detail, but something widely agreed upon by those regarded as the most learned of their age.

Names are invoked, authorities acknowledged, reputations respected, yet still, he steps forward.

Not to dismiss them, but to look again.

And that is where this becomes most interesting.

Because what unfolds here is not an argument driven by ego, but an insistence that truth must withstand examination, no matter how established the belief may be.

The claim itself is simple:

that amber is not the resin of trees.

Yet what surrounds that claim is far more revealing.

We are shown, piece by piece, how knowledge is often built, not always upon certainty, but upon language, assumption, and repetition.

A name becomes a conclusion.

A resemblance becomes proof.

Agreement becomes authority.

And once enough voices align, the matter is considered closed.

But here, in these pages, it is opened again.

Not forcefully, but carefully; like something long undisturbed, lifted back into the light.

The arguments presented in favour of amber being tree resin are not dismissed outright, but examined with a kind of patience that feels almost unfamiliar.

Each point is taken, turned, and held up, not to ridicule, but to see whether it truly holds.

And in doing so, something subtle begins to happen.

What once appeared certain begins to feel… less so.

Not because it is replaced immediately with something else, but because the foundation beneath it is no longer as firm as it seemed.

And perhaps that is the most revealing thing of all.

Not that a different explanation is offered, but that the confidence of the original begins to soften under attention.

There is a lesson here, though it is never stated outright:

that repetition is not the same as truth,

that agreement is not the same as understanding,

and that even the most accepted ideas may, when looked at closely, reveal small fractures beneath their surface.

And so we read on, not in search of a conclusion to adopt, but with a growing awareness that what we are witnessing is something far more valuable:

the moment where certainty begins to loosen its grip.

Translation:

“…it comes to light, and the ancient Romans did not know or understand it better, I can use the word as it is now known; and it does not befit me to compose or use words according to my own pleasure, but rather to teach and write correctly as it is in itself, to further prevent error.

It is also not hidden that names do not make a substance nor change it, even if they are indicators for everyone and, so to speak, markers. From other examples, I refrain for the sake of brevity, as they are known in all languages.

As for what is attributed to the smell, as if one should judge and determine the properties and nature of growths by that alone, it is far too little and too uncertain, as the physicians believe.

If that were true of amber, it would also have to follow in others, and thus the gemstone Myrrhites would have to be a Spicanardi, which it smells exactly like when rubbed; or the Aromatites a Myrrh, which it smells identical to, but no one is so ignorant as not to find that this conclusion does not hold.

Indeed, if one wishes to consider it faithfully, the smell of amber is much stronger than that of resin; but that it smells more pleasant than earth-wax (bitumen), I believe comes from the fact that the matter is much purer.

Furthermore, I put the case that amber should come from trees, as the ancients and our own teach: it would then have to be either a resin, a gum, or a laccrima (tear), for these are the most prominent kinds of saps found on trees.

And I must first ask:

for which of these do the ancients or our own hold it?

Their voices almost never agree in this.

For a great many of the ancients commonly call it a sap and do not specify further.

But Aristotle will have it that amber is a Lachrima. Others, as Pliny indicates, have esteemed it as a gum, as did Avicenna. Pliny himself, however, as well as Mithridates, holds amber for a resin.

To whom should we now agree?

Who is there whom this disagreement does not confuse?

And who does not see that the ancients themselves were uncertain as to what amber was?

If amber comes from a tree... truly the tree must also exist and have a name, regarding which I must indeed ask here, for it is of no small necessity to our purpose.

The oldest poets have written that amber flows as a gum from the black poplars at the Eridanus or Po; and Dioscorides simply mentions this fable. However, Avicenna persisted in this error, and it is called Haur among the Arabs, or Romana, which we call poplars. Sotacus calls the trees Electrides, saying that they bear amber in England.

Ctesias calls them Aphytacores, which is to say, an exceeding sweet loveliness. Mithridates writes that it flows from cedar trees.”

And so the thread is drawn further, dear reader, not in defiance, but through a careful and almost patient re-examination of what has long been taken for granted.

In doing so, the discussion begins to shift in a way that feels far more significant than the question of amber alone.

For what is being suggested here is not simply that amber is not resin, but that it belongs to an entirely different order of substance; one that does not descend from trees, but rises from the earth itself.

The author guides us, steadily and without haste, toward what he calls bitumen, or what he more descriptively names mountain-wax; a substance formed within the ground, drawn from beneath rather than gathered from above, something that emerges from the earth’s own processes rather than from the life of trees.

And here, something rather controversial presents itself.

Because what is described as bitumen, this so-called mountain-wax, is not some lost or obscure material unknown to us today, but something we would now recognise, in modern language, as oil…

Petroleum, spoken of here not as the remains of ancient life, but as a natural wax of the earth itself, a substance with its own origin, its own formation, and its own place within the ground.

Not decay, but production.

Not residue, but emergence.

And the more one sits with that, the more curious it becomes:

for if such substances were once understood as arising from the earth itself, consistently and continuously, then one cannot help but wonder whether what we now call scarce is actually so…

For if amber is placed alongside this, if its nature is compared not to sap, but to something like oil, something drawn from within the earth rather than from the surface of trees; then the entire framework through which it is commonly understood begins to feel less certain than it first appeared.

This is not presented as speculation, nor as an attempt to provoke, but as something observed, considered, and concluded within the context of the time, and it is that calm confidence which gives it its weight.

No grand claim is made, no sweeping rejection of all that came before, and yet the implication is there, resting just beneath the surface, waiting to be noticed.

That perhaps what we have inherited as explanation is not always the result of deeper understanding, but sometimes the result of what was most convenient to accept.

And so what begins as a refutation of a single idea; that amber is tree resin, widens, almost imperceptibly, into something far more expansive, not forcing a conclusion upon the reader, but inviting a different way of seeing.

Because if a substance we think we understand can be reframed so completely when placed beside older observations, then it raises a question that lingers long after the page is turned:

not of what is wrong, but of what else might be incomplete.

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Translation:

“Pliny, however, because it smells like pine resin and burns like a torch, believes it to be a sap from pine trees. But there is as little to conclude from the tree as to what kind of sap amber might be, for no human has ever seen the tree from which amber flows.

But first (as I have intended to refute it orderly), that most of the ancients did not explain what kind of sap they believed it to be undoubtedly stems from the fact that they could not reach a conclusion.

However, they held amber for a succum (juice/sap), and this with less error, because earth-wax is also counted among the succos.

As for what concerns the highly renowned philosopher and precious man Aristotle, who esteemed amber for a lachrimam (tear), one must initially consider what is held to be a lachrima and by what he was led astray.

Doctors usually call lachrimam the sap that flows from trees of its own accord without human intervention, and is hardened both by the heat of the sun and the air, like myrrh and frankincense. Aristotle regarded amber as such a sap solely because all sorts of little animals are seen within it.

Now, if that were to be true, the tree from which it flows must also exist; but as little as such a tree is upon the earth, so little is amber a lachrima.

Here one should look at the properties of both, and the size of the pieces, and it will sufficiently appear that amber is no lachrima. For the pieces of amber have not flowed upon one another, but are dense in themselves, according to the outflow.

Every lachrima has its primary color, as does resin, by which one recognizes whether it is natural and unadulterated.

But in amber there are many different and natural colors, of which I have counted more than one hundred and eighty above.

Fourthly, lachrimae are softened in all kinds of warm moisture, which is not to be found in amber; it only flows in oil, and thus the varnish is boiled.

Finally, the little worms, also flies, and whatever more of vermin there is that one occasionally finds in amber:

if one looks at them rightly, one finds that among hundreds, not one is of such a form as if it had come upon it while alive.

I have a stone in which there are over fifty small flies, which gives me no small reason to agree with Theophrastus and Aristotle, that many little animals take their origin from the earth of themselves, without a preceding species. And if it is at all possible, as I must concede, it is indeed truly possible in this place that many putrefactions occur.

Consider here also, friendly dear reader, that the sea rolls everything it casts out upon the bottom, as I have been truthfully informed by brave seafarers.

Therefore, it is no wonder that at that place occasionally a...”

What we begin to see here, curious mind, is not a rejection for the sake of contradiction, but a slow dismantling of what had been accepted, carried out with a kind of patience that feels almost unfamiliar to the modern reader.

Pliny’s reasoning, at first glance, appears sensible enough, amber smells like resin, it burns like resin, and so it must be resin.

A likeness observed, a conclusion drawn.

And yet, when held for a moment longer, something begins to give way.

For resemblance, however convincing, is not origin.

A thing may behave like another, may even imitate it closely, and still be something entirely different in its nature; and so the author does not dismiss Pliny, but gently steps beyond him, asking not what amber resembles, but what it is.

And again, we find ourselves brought back to something strangely absent.

If amber is the sap of a tree, where is that tree?

Not described.

Not agreed upon.

Not seen.

It is a simple question, and yet it lingers with weight.

From there, the discussion becomes more precise, more grounded; not in theory, but in observation.

What is laid out is not abstract reasoning, but a comparison of properties, of behaviour, of form.

And it is here that the separation begins to take shape.

Amber does not behave as a tear, nor as a gum, nor as a resin should.

It does not soften as expected, does not flow as expected, does not settle as expected.

Its pieces are not layered as though they have dripped and gathered, but exist as singular bodies, complete in themselves.

Even its colours; so varied, so numerous, stand apart from what one would anticipate of a simple tree sap.

And so, piece by piece, the familiar explanation begins to loosen.

Not shattered, not replaced, but made uncertain.

And then, something even more curious enters the frame.

The small creatures found within amber; so often used as proof of its origin, are turned, gently, into something else entirely.

Not evidence of flowing sap, but something that may belong to the earth itself, formed within it, rather than caught upon the surface of a tree.

It is a subtle shift, but a profound one.

Because now, the explanation no longer depends on a tree, nor on a surface, nor on a moment of entrapment, but on processes occurring beneath, within, and through the earth itself.

And even the sea is brought into this picture; not as a place of origin, but as a mover, a shaper, a carrier of what lies below.

What it casts up, what it rolls along its bed, what it delivers to the shore, these are not beginnings, but movements of something already formed.

And again, nothing is forced upon the reader.

No declaration of error.

No insistence of deception.

Only a quiet accumulation of observations that, when placed together, begin to suggest that what has long been accepted may not rest upon the ground we thought it did.

And perhaps that is what gives this passage its strength.

It does not seek to convince.

It simply refuses to ignore what does not align.

Translation:

“…piece of wood, a leaf, or a stone should be found in it, especially since there is much mud at the bottom of the sea, and many other things are found there that cannot have come from trees.

And even if they were living things, one should not immediately conclude that it must have flowed from trees, for we see how much vermin is found in the sea, which has its origin and food there; and that many other things are found in amber that are not found on trees, nor can they be, such as the little fishes, which I have seen myself.

But let this be enough for now. For as much as concerns the fourth point, that many learned people have held it to be a tree-flow:

this does not yet make it a truth.

For we see in many other things that the ancients were also in error, and that through diligent research, many things have been brought to light that were hidden from them. And although I am not to be compared to such highly learned people, yet the truth is more precious to me than the authority of any man.

And I do not doubt that, if they had seen what we see daily in Prussia, they would have also changed their opinion. For they have written of amber as of a thing that was far from them, and which they have not researched themselves, but have taken from the accounts of others, which were often fables.

But we, who have it before our eyes daily, and see how it is found and what its nature is, can speak with more certainty. For it is found in the earth, and in the sea, and not on trees. And it is found in such great quantity that it would be impossible for it to have flowed from trees, even if all the trees in the world were amber-trees.

And it is found in such deep places in the earth where never a tree has grown, nor could have grown. It is also found in such large pieces as no tree could ever yield in one flow. And it is of such different colors and kinds as no tree-sap could ever be.

Therefore, one must conclude that amber is no tree-resin, but a mineral and a work of the earth and the sea, which God has created and ordained in its place.”

For now the attention turns fully to observation, and with it, the tone shifts ever so slightly.

What was once debated begins to feel… evident.

The presence of living things within amber, so often used to support the notion of flowing sap, is no longer treated as proof, but as something far less conclusive than it first appears.

For what is found within these pieces does not confine itself to what trees could reasonably hold.

Not only insects, but forms that belong elsewhere; creatures of water, of depth, of environments far removed from branches and bark.

And this alone introduces a complication.

Because if such things are present, if what is enclosed within amber does not belong to trees, then the explanation that once seemed sufficient begins to stretch beyond its limits.

And again, the reasoning remains measured.

The sea, we are reminded, is not empty; it carries life, matter, and movement, it gathers, reshapes, and returns.

What is found within it does not always speak of where it began, but of where it has travelled.

And so, the presence of such forms within amber is no longer treated as evidence of trees, but as something that must be understood within a broader, more complex setting.

And from there, the discussion moves to something even more revealing:

authority itself.

For it is acknowledged, quite openly, that many learned men have held amber to be the flow of trees, that such a belief has been widely accepted, repeated, and respected.

And yet, here, that alone is not enough.

Because agreement, however widespread, is not presented as proof.

There is a quiet honesty in this moment.

A recognition that those who came before did not always have access to what could now be seen; that distance, second-hand accounts, and inherited ideas may have shaped their conclusions more than direct experience ever could.

And so, without dismissal, without disrespect, their certainty is gently set aside.

Not because they were careless, but because they were removed.

And in contrast, what is offered here is something far more immediate.

Not theory, but proximity.

Not report, but encounter.

Amber, we are told, is not something imagined from afar, but something present; handled, gathered, observed daily.

Found not upon trees, but within the earth, beneath the sea, drawn from depths where no tree has stood, and no root could ever reach.

And it is here that the argument takes on a different weight entirely.

For this is no longer a matter of interpretation alone, but of scale.

The sheer quantity.

The depth at which it is found.

The size of its pieces.

The range of its forms.

Each of these, considered on its own, may raise a question.

But together, they begin to form something more difficult to ignore.

Because what is being described here is not a rare occurrence, nor a scattered curiosity, but something abundant, something structured, something that does not behave like the byproduct of trees, but like a substance belonging to the earth itself.

And so the conclusion arrives, not abruptly, but as if it had been forming all along.

Not forced, and not exaggerated, but drawn from what has been laid out step by step.

That amber is no tree resin.

But something else.

A mineral.

A formation.

A work of the earth and of the sea.

And perhaps most revealing of all is the manner in which this is said.

Not as speculation.

Not as possibility.

But as something observed, understood, and accepted within the frame of the author’s world.

Which leaves us, once again, in that familiar space; not of rejection, but of reflection.

Where what we have been told, and what has been seen, do not entirely meet.

And so, dear reader, as we reach the close of this mornings pages, we find ourselves not at an ending, but at the edge of something far more difficult to name.

What began as a simple return to amber; its nature, its origin, its place in the world, has, almost without intention, led us elsewhere.

For I did not come to this book searching for amber.

I came, as I had intended some days ago, in search of older knowledge on oil; on what our ancestors believed of it, where they thought it came from, and how it was understood before our present explanations took hold.

And yet, in a way I could not have planned, that question has found its answer here.

Not declared.

Not argued.

But written, almost in passing, as something already known.

Bitumen.

Mountain-wax.

A substance of the earth.

And if we sit with that; truly sit with it, the implications begin to stretch far beyond the page itself.

Because today, we are taught something very different.

We are told that such substances are scarce, finite, the remnants of a distant and vanishing past.

That they must be extracted with urgency, controlled with care, and rationed with precision.

That the cost of energy, the structure of economies, even the tensions between nations, rest upon their limited supply.

It is the foundation of entire systems.

Of industry.

Of policy.

Of power.

And yet here, in these older pages, we find something that does not quite align with that understanding.

Not presented as theory, but as observation.

That these materials arise from the earth itself.

That they belong to it.

That they are formed within it.

And if that were so, if even a part of that were so, then what follows is not a small correction, but something far more profound.

Because it would suggest that what we have built our world upon, may rest on something false.

That the idea of scarcity, so deeply woven into modern life, may not be as absolute as it is made to appear.

And if that thread were ever pulled fully:

what else might begin to unravel?

Not in chaos, but in realisation.

For the consequences would not be contained to science alone, but would extend into every corner of human life.

Into the price of living, the structure of nations, the direction of progress itself.

It would mean that something so fundamental; so universally accepted, had been misunderstood, or perhaps shaped, in ways that have quietly influenced the lives of all who live within it.

And that is no small thing.

But here, we must remain as we have throughout.

Not in certainty.

Not in conclusion.

But in observation.

Because what we have encountered is not proof of deception, nor a final answer to be claimed, but a contradiction that asks to be noticed.

A thread, once again.

And whether it leads to something greater, or simply to a deeper appreciation of how complex history truly is:

that is something each of us must follow for ourselves.

And so we leave it there, not resolved, but revealed.

For sometimes, the most profound discoveries are not those that tell us what to think, but those that gently show us that what we thought…

may not be the whole.

If you’ve made it this far, then you’ve already given me something of value; your time, your attention, and a mind willing to wander a little further than most.

That, in itself, is not something I take lightly.

I don’t write any of this expecting anything in return, and I never will.

The work is here to be read, thought about, questioned… freely.

But if, in some way, these words have stayed with you, if they’ve sparked a thought, shifted something, or simply given you a moment of pause, then any support you choose to give is received with quiet gratitude.

Not as payment, but as a gesture, and a meaningful one at that.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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