The last few weeks of this newsletter have been solely engaged with the concept of Tartaria, whether through the CIA Reading Room, the NSA database, the Freemason library or the British National Archives.

While Tartaria captivates my mind in a way not much else does, I would like to take a brief interlude from the relentless pursuit of understanding this enigma.

For I have spent every spare moment engaged in a thorough examination of every official avenue, and while I find much enjoyment in this, I would like to return to the historical record.

After all, the primary sources are what this newsletter is built on.

And so I find myself being guided toward a rather intriguing publication.

It is a book about monsters, written as a non-fiction history book, and it is one of the 17th-century’s most interesting pieces of literature.

I have spent hours and hours in these pages, and the monsters we are going to witness this evening all have something rather remarkable in common.

We often think of the monster as a nightmare, a phantom of the sleeping mind, but the early modern world viewed them with a far more grounded, almost reverent curiosity.

To the observers of the 1600s, these beings were not errors but a continuation of nature’s vast and stupendous vocabulary.

They were biological miracles, proof that the earth was still dreaming in flesh and bone.

As we turn these yellowed pages, we move away from the clinical and toward the visceral.

There is a profound, poetic weight to these descriptions; they remind us that the map was once alive, and that every unknown horizon held the promise of a new way to exist.

We aren't just looking at legends tonight; we are looking at a history of the impossible, written by those who were still brave enough to believe their own eyes.

Monstrorum Historia 📖

The volume that holds these visions is titled:

Monstrorum Historia

The History of Monsters

It is a work that stands as a monumental testament to the boundless curiosity of the Renaissance mind.

Its architect was Ulisse Aldrovandi, a man whose name once echoed through the halls of Bologna as the Aristotle of his age.

Aldrovandi did not just collect stories; he built a cathedral of the natural world.

He was the founder of one of Europe’s first botanical gardens and a museum of curiosities so vast that it contained eighteen thousand specimens, all intended to document the complete theater of nature.

To Aldrovandi, a monster was not an omen of doom, but a natural wonder, a legitimate subject of scientific inquiry that deserved the same meticulous detail as a common bird or a mountain flower.

Published posthumously in 1642, this particular tome is revered not for its flights of fancy, but for its staggering commitment to the primary record.

Aldrovandi was a pioneer of the empirical method, insisting that the eye must lead the mind.

When he writes of the Cyclops or the Dragon, he does so with the gravity of a man recording a miracle he fully expects to be true.

He commissioned the finest artists of his day to carve these woodcuts, ensuring that every scale, every limb, and every wild expression was rendered with a precision that bridges the gap between myth and biology.

It is a respected pillar of historical literature because it captures the exact moment when the medieval world’s sense of magic began to fuse with the modern world’s need for evidence.

As we step into his world, we are not reading the diary of a dreamer, but the ledger of a scientist who refused to let the walls of the known world limit his horizon.

He understood that to study the monster is to study the raw, unedited creativity of the divine.

Through his eyes, we are reminded that history is not just a sequence of dates, but a living gallery of the stupendous, curated by a man who believed that nothing on this earth was too strange to be understood.

Translation:

“It is said that animals of a depraved nature exist, whose forehead is distinguished by a single eye in the middle, as is more freely asserted.

Mondognetus, while he narrates through Fulvius Torquatus the Consul, relates that a Monoculus man was brought to Rome from Mauritania, who was carried through the City for the sake of a miracle, to be looked at by all.

Pliny granted that these people were Monoculi, or rather Arimaspians.

For indeed, "Arima" in the Scythian tongue signifies "one," and "spu" designates "eye."

We can call these people Cyclopes by our common name.

This nation was not unknown to Aristotle, who says that Philip of Macedon, while mocking them, was deprived of an eye by an arrow of a soldier of distinguished virtue named Arimaspa.

The Divine Augustus, on the report of Fulgio, a man of unshakable faith, did not exploit this nation; rather, when he was Bishop of Hippo and traveling through the lower parts of Ethiopia to recall the human flock to a frugal culture and the way of salvation, he affirmed that he had seen people similar to those described.

Therefore, for the sake of the reader, we exhibit the image.

However, history admits that such nations have never been observed in the new world.

Above the letters of this history, a people without a neck or throat were to be demanded to pass through this world.

In turn, we produce in the present in Eripiia, as some write, or according to Lycosthenes, in the extreme parts of Siricana, or as it pleases others, a nation dwelling in some valleys of the Tartars with necks so long that they entirely resemble cranes; then at the top of the neck the face is wild, with eyes and human nostrils, not a beak, and decorated with the beard of a rooster.

This will please more to read than to believe.

Nevertheless, we do not deny that men with longer necks and wild faces exist in those regions, whose women are not so deformed as the males, and are said to be seen very rarely.

This nation is said to be of great strength against enemies, and especially toward the Tartars.

Their image is also presented for the reader to consider.

Before words are spoken about the stupendous miracles of nature concerning human feet, we shall deal first with something regarding men famous for tails: since, according to Peter Martyr, the inhabitants of the region of Inzignan reported that a race of men had been brought from the sea with a tail of an admirable span in length, not mobile, but solid, like a top, and very similar to the tails of crocodiles; for which reason they used perforated seats.

Indeed, Paulus Venetus remembers seeing people with tails one palm long in the Kingdom of Lambri.

We do not dare to assert that all these things are trifles.

We know indeed that it is preserved in the English Annals, as Johannes Major relates, that once upon a time infants were produced from the mother's womb into the light provided with tails; and they affirm that this took its origin when, in the city of St. Augustine in England, by the command of Gregory the Great, they had spread the evangelical doctrine with eloquence and a wonderful power of prayer, the common people jokingly cast fish tails at them: whence the Saint, having first implored the divine power, obtained as a punishment for the sin that from then on the human offspring would be born defiled with tails, so that they might learn not to despise the divine doctrine; for that was not to be attributed to the influence of the stars, nor to the storm; for that punishment was inflicted on them for a time, so that the incredulous race might admire so proven a man and the best faith of the author.

It is now time, as the figure or the number of feet provides other differences of men to us.

Pliny related that a nation with feet of a cubit's length existed in India; the women truly have such small feet that they are called ostriches.

Likewise in some places of the Tartars, according to Vincent in the historical mirror, men with one arm, and not with one leg alone, wander, of whose men two perform the duty of a single archer, while the bow is apprehended by one, the other vibrates the arrow; then in those places a wonderful swiftness is observed; since they run with such velocity of hand and foot that they outrun horses, and when they are tired in the arm, then they proceed by falling on one foot alone.

But Solinus calls others of this kind Monocelli (it is explained as having one leg) wandering through India, and they are pronounced to leap quickly; indeed, he wrote that they have a foot of such great size that, being raised against the Sun, they are most easily protected by its shade; for which reason they are also called Sciopodes (for in the Greek "skia" is shade and "pous" is foot).”

As we turn the page to the Cyclops, we find Aldrovandi in his element, weighing the gravity of ancient authority against the vivid, uncompromising testimony of the physical world.

He doesn't present the one-eyed man as a relic of myth; he treats him as a biological reality that has walked the streets of Rome and populated the valleys of the East.

The woodcut captures this perfectly; the figure is rendered with a startling dignity, dressed in the refined doublet and hose of a 17th-century gentleman.

This isn't a beast in a cage, it's a contemporary, a legitimate citizen of a reality far wider than our own.

Aldrovandi constructs his case by weaving together a dense tapestry of witness and etymology.

He reaches back to the Scythian tongue, the ancestral linguistic root of the Tartarian plains, to explain that Arima and spu translate to the act of seeing with a single eye.

He then bolsters this with a lineage of unshakable faith, citing everyone from Roman Consuls to Saint Augustine.

To the Renaissance mind, the presence of a one-eyed man brought from Mauritania wasn't a fable; it was a documented event, a primary record where the divine imagination had spilled over into the public square.

This same grounded examination extends to the Homo, ore, & collo Gruis, the man with the mouth and neck of a crane.

Again, the creature is dressed in human finery, standing with a posture that suggests intelligence and intent rather than mindless deformity.

Aldrovandi notes that these beings were said to dwell in the extreme parts of Siricana and the valleys of the Tartars.

He admits that such accounts might be easier to read than to believe, yet he refuses to dismiss them, noting their reputed strength and their place within the geography of the Great Khan’s influence.

The persistent shadow of Tartaria falls across every page of this history, appearing in places you would never imagine.

Whether he is describing crane-necked warriors or one-armed archers who outrun horses by leaping on a single foot, Aldrovandi consistently anchors these natural miracles within Tartarian borders.

It is as if the historical record itself cannot speak of the edges of the world without encountering this enigma.

To find Tartaria here, within a formal book of biological errors, proves that no matter how deep you dig into the archives, the shadow of that vast, vanished empire is already there, waiting.

Subscribe

Translation:

“To the aforementioned things can be added the Cynomulgi, or Cynocephali, likewise hairy, whose heads and mouths demonstrate them to be more like beasts than men.

These, according to Lycosthenes, have a human body elegantly formed, except for the head imitating a canine mouth, and they also inhabit Northern Ethiopia.

Furthermore, in Vincent in the Historical Mirror, this nation wanders through the regions of the Tartars without fear: for, in the harshest winter, they plunge themselves into the waters, then immediately roll in the dust, until the dust mixed with water is frozen, and this is repeated several times, until the thickness of the ice can resist the blows of armor and arrows.

Which having been done, this nation is carried with great force against the Tartars; for then arrows vibrated by the adversaries against them return backward, and likewise they can be hurt by no other arms in any way.

Wherefore the Cynocephali remain unhurt.

Making [attacks] into the Tartars, they kill many by wounding them with biting: Likewise Marco Polo asserted that this nation, having canine mouths, lived on the island of Angaman, and that foreigners were coerced and devoured by them.

But we judge these things to be vain, and their truth to be dishonored by many trifles.

There are indeed nations of most clever monkeys, who almost simulate the human mind, and concerning whom it has been treated more fully in the History of Four-Footed Digitata.

We do not deny that there have been men imitating canine mouths later, but these seem to be reckoned among the monsters.

It will not be irksome, however, for the sake of the reader, to show the figure of a putative Cynocephali.”

Aldrovandi follows the crane-men with the Cynocephali, and he doesn't treat them as a myth, he treats them as a military problem for the Tartars.

The Latin describes a specific, repetitive process where they dip themselves in water and roll in dirt to build up a thickness of ice specifically to resist the blows of armour and arrows.

The part that actually stands out is the mechanics of the fight.

The text says when arrows are shot at them, the arrows vibrate and are sent backward.

That isn't a biological description; it's a description of kinetic energy being reflected.

It sounds like a primitive attempt to document a defensive technology that the 17th century simply didn't have a word for.

Even when he brings in Marco Polo’s account of the dog-headed tribes on Angaman, he’s trying to reconcile these monsters with real geographical reports.

Tartaria shows up here, in a book about biological errors, as a place where the standard rules of combat and physics just didn't apply.

Hypothetically, it could suggest that Tartaria wasn't just another kingdom, it was an outlier that the rational history that followed had to bury because it couldn't explain how a savage nation was using tech that made arrows useless.

Translation:

“We know indeed that there have been some who, in order to express the image of a two-bodied monster of double nature born in Albania, use another icon in which a human and a canine birth are seen together; but they even assign human hands to the dog, as can be seen in icon III.

Nevertheless, we, adhering to the second icon, are of the opinion that this effigy was taken from the histories of those who proclaim that such monsters dwell in Ethiopia: which, although they are integrated with human nature, nevertheless above the shoulders they are said to carry the body of a dog joined with human hands, and to be subject to the power of the Great Dog of the Tartars (potestati magni Canis Tartarorum).

But we believe this to be fabulous, or to have drawn its origin from some monster of this kind seen in those regions.

More horrific and admirable than the aforesaid, we can publish that two-bodied monster of this kind which was born in the month of September, in the year after the birth of the Virgin Mother of God one thousand four hundred and ninety-four, at Cracow, in the street which has its name from the Holy Spirit, where a certain woman brought forth a lifeless fetus, to whose back a Serpent was adhering, feeding upon the corpse of the infant, as is seen in figure IIII.”

Here, Aldrovandi moves to the monstrum bicorpor, monsters with two bodies, and specifically identifies a type where a human and canine are fused.

In icon III, we see this integration clearly:

a human and a dog joined back-to-back, yet remarkably, they are dressed in civilian robes

This isn't a wild animal; it is presented as a person, suggesting that these beings were viewed as part of a functioning society.

Aldrovandi notes a report that these beings were subject to the power of the Great Dog of the Tartars.

(magni Canis Tartarorum)

This is a heavy detail.

While Canis literally means Dog, it’s a clear linguistic overlap with the title of the Great Khan (Magni Cani).

It suggests a reality where the ruler of that empire was perceived, at least by Western observers, as a sovereign over a population where the human and canine forms were entwined.

However, Aldrovandi doesn't just pass this on as fact.

He explicitly calls the idea of a Great Dog ruling these hybrids fabulous (fabulosum).

He suspects the stories grew out of people seeing real physical anomalies in those regions and then spinning a political legend to explain them.

He’s attempting to separate the raw physical evidence from the fables of a canine-led empire.

The imagery becomes even more grounded and disturbing with the final figure.

Icon IIII shows a human form with a serpent attached to its back, which Aldrovandi records as a specific event from 1494 in Cracow.

By placing this dated, European account alongside the Tartarian reports, he shows that these double births weren't just rumours from the edge of the map; they were happening in the heart of the continent.

Even with Aldrovandi dismissing the Great Dog stories as fables, he is still documenting a reality where the physical boundaries between man, dog, and serpent were literally entwined.

These aren't just isolated myths; they are recorded sightings of a world where these hybrid subjects were thought to exist under a Tartarian throne.

Translation:

“On Indian Birds

Called Pheasants

The mountain bird Tepetototl is called a Pheasant by the Spanish inhabitants; it is of the size of a Goose, of a black and shining color, with some feathers whitening below around the tail, and with ash-colored legs and feet at the ends of the wings, with a curved beak, partly ash-colored, partly yellow, and as if swelling around the root, with a folding crest, and black eyes; it feeds on grain fruits, whether in a mass or cooked into bread, and other similar edibles.

The meat is edible and pleasing to the palate.

Furthermore, the bird is very familiar and a friend to men: on that account, it often demands food by seizing the cloak of the household members with its beak, and similarly knocks on the closed door of the house with its beak, and follows a man if free access is given to him, and receives him returning home with flatteries.

From this the Reader ought to gather that the fawning and companionship of dogs by no means surpasses this bird.

Tartaria has birds not unlike these, which they call Seyferach, rivaling the Pheasant in size and feathers, and living in a certain plain called Monga.

But since in a place not far from here called Ciba, columns of soldiers reside to keep guard, so that they may impede the passage of any enemies whatsoever, when birds of this kind, flying toward them and formed into a single line as if in a battle array, observe those fleeing, they [the soldiers] understand the arrival of enemies, and immediately gird themselves for arms and for protection.”

I know I said we were taking a break from Tartaria, dear reader, to focus on the monsters, but when I found this in the book, I had to include it.

It’s a rare moment of domesticity in a record usually defined by the grotesque, centred on a mountain bird the Spanish call a pheasant, the Tepetototl.

The description is surprisingly intimate for a 17th-century text.

This bird, the size of a goose with shining black feathers and a folding crest, is described as a friend to men.

It displays a level of personality that mirrors a household pet; it will tug at a person's cloak to demand food, knock on closed doors with its beak, and follow its owner from room to room.

The text even notes that the fawning and companionship of dogs is by no means superior to the loyalty of this bird.

But even here, the Tartarian thread pulls us back in.

The record mentions that Tartaria is home to a similar bird called the Seyferach, found in the plains of Monga.

These birds aren't just pets; they serve a functional, almost military role for the soldiers stationed nearby at Ciba.

Flying in a disciplined single line like a battle array, the birds act as a living early-warning system.

When the soldiers observe the flock tracking movement on the horizon, they recognise it as the arrival of an enemy and immediately arm themselves for defence.

Even in a passage about birds, the strategic reality of Tartaria remains inescapable.

And so, dear reader, as we reach our final reflections, we find ourselves standing before a gallery of shadows.

We have traced the lines of the impossible, where the human form is but a fragile suggestion, stretched and entwined with the canine and the serpentine.

Are these the fever dreams of a world yet to be mapped, or the physical residue of a reality that has since folded back into the earth?

To dismiss them as mere fables is to ignore the visceral weight of the witness.

There is a haunting sincerity in these records, a pulse beneath the ink suggesting these beings were not birthed from a hollow imagination, but were the breathing enigmas of an age that saw no need to separate the miraculous from the mundane.

They represent the great perhaps of our history, the beautiful and terrifying mysteries that refuse to be tamed by the narrow corridors of modern thought.

Even here, in an article devoted to the monstrous, Tartaria found a way to link itself to the heart of the narrative.

It hangs over the horizon like a persistent ghost, a realm where the Great Dog ruled over subjects who wore their dual natures with the casual grace of a civilian robe.

It is as if that lost empire acts as a silent magnet for the anomalous, a place where the boundaries of biology were never quite settled.

We leave them now, suspended in their woodcuts and Latin prose.

Whether they were flesh and blood or the magnificent architecture of the mind, they remain as sentinels of wonder.

If you’ve enjoyed this journey into the archives, any contribution to these explorations is deeply valued.

It is never a necessity, but it is sincerely appreciated and helps sustain the time required to unearth these records.

That said, your presence and your curiosity are the far greater prizes here.

Engaging with these mysteries and keeping the spirit of wonder alive is why this work exists in the first place.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

Comment

Share