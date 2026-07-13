Alternative History

Alternative History

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
2h

A great number of those things I have no idea what they are. LOL! And most of them, I have no idea how to get. Haha! But I do the best I can, trying to avoid the pHARMa/mediKILL system.

The Profit-Driven pHARMa/mediKILL Industry (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/the-profit-driven-pharmamedikill

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
3h

For your knee soak in castor oil.

Ask your doctors if Irish Coffee is right for you.

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