Last Friday, dear reader, I was struck by an unexplained swelling in my right knee.

The pain was immediate upon waking, yet I chose to cycle to work, finding it a more tolerable endeavor than the simple act of walking.

Upon my arrival, my manager insisted I seek medical attention immediately, leaving me with little choice but to head to the hospital.

At the urgent care center, the prognosis was physical therapy, with the looming possibility of a syringe to drain the joint.

You may be wondering what this has to do with herbs, dear reader, or perhaps you already suspect the path I chose.

Upon returning home, I went straight to my library for a trusted companion:

The Model Botanic Guide to Health

This volume has never failed me; while my use of it has been sparing, its success with minor ailments is absolute.

Drawing from its pages, I fashioned my own herbal salve using olive oil, cayenne pepper powder, ginger juice, and raw honey.

These natural components were blended thoroughly in a shot glass with a wooden pick.

I applied this mixture to my knee every thirty minutes, curious mind, and the results speak for themselves.

As you can see, dear reader, the swelling has reduced drastically.

The pain has all but vanished, surfacing only when I apply direct pressure to the joint.

No therapy, no pills, no syringes, no injections, and most crucially, no bill.

These ingredients were already at hand, sparing me even a trip to the store.

I healed myself at home with things you likely have in your own cupboard, dear reader.

Does this make me a doctor?

NO, curious mind.

It makes me an open-minded man willing to engage with what many dismiss as folklore.

I read the books others discard and procure the volumes others overlook.

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure, and now, I offer that treasure to you.

This lesson mirrors our journey last month, dear reader, where we combed through the pages of the aforementioned book to compile a list of herbs and their virtues.

Indexing the Properties of Herbs 📝

Tonight, however, we turn to a fresh volume, made possible by your donations, dear reader.

What follows is a list of herbal preparations, their purposes, and the methods for their creation.

Let yourself become the doctor, curious mind; your independence depends on your ability to maintain your own health.

Important note:

Some of these formulations contain substances that are classed as toxic today.

Before we delve into the specific remedies, dear reader, I must introduce the volume from which they are drawn:

Culpeper’s Complete Herbal, and English Physician

Printed in Manchester in 1820, this work is far more than a simple guide to plants.

It is a comprehensive system of physic, detailing hundreds of herbs alongside their medicinal and occult properties, and providing the necessary rules for compounding your own medicines.

As Dr. Johnson once noted, Culpeper was a man who ranged the woods and climbed the mountains in search of these salutary herbs, and he has undoubtedly merited the gratitude of posterity for doing so.

It is a treasure of forgotten wisdom, curious mind, and tonight we are fortunate enough to gaze over its pages together.

How to make Eye‑Water

Take 140 millilitres of Lisbon wine and 28 grams of lapis calaminaris powder. Place them together in a bottle and shake well. Dip a clean rag in this mixture and apply it to your eyes. It will quickly heal and strengthen weak and sore eyes.

How to make salve for all Wounds

Take 450 grams of hog’s lard, 85 grams of white lead, 85 grams of beeswax, 55 grams of black rosin, and 115 grams of common turpentine. Place all these ingredients together in a pan and boil gently for three quarters of an hour. Remove from heat and give it one final gentle boil before it is fully finished.

This salve is excellent for burns, old sores, and ulcers, as it first draws out infection then heals the area afterwards. It is suitable for all wounds and should always be kept ready in your home.

The essential uses of the Oil of Caraways

This oil is effective against plague, poison, and melancholy. It eases difficulty passing urine, jaundice, and fluid retention. It breaks down stones in the body, stops loose stools, expels wind, and comforts the internal organs. It clears obstructions in the liver, spleen, and lungs, eases tightness of the chest, and helps those suffering from asthma. It restores appetite, and is good for all ailments affecting the head or nerves, including colds, dizziness, catarrh, and migraine.

It lifts the spirits and clears confused thoughts. It cleanses the blood, eases toothache, and relieves all kinds of pain. It has a pleasant taste and many virtues that cannot be fully described here. Use 10 to 15 drops at a time, mixed with almond oil or another suitable carrier oil.

The Oil of Juniper‑Berries

If I were to explain how these valuable oils are prepared, it would be of little use to you unless you understand the work of a chemist. It is enough to describe their virtues and tell you where they may be obtained.

This oil expels wind from the body, clears stones and gravel, eases pain in the lower back, and treats gonorrhea, jaundice, fluid retention, gout, and colic. It opens obstructions in the liver, spleen, gall bladder, and lungs, and heals ulcers and tumours in these areas. It also treats conditions of the head including dizziness, migraine, and convulsions. It promotes sweating and protects against plague and poison.

You may use it both internally and externally, at the same dose as oil of caraways.

The Oil of Rosemary

It shares all the benefits of oils made from cinnamon, nutmeg, caraway, and juniper berries. Beyond these, it is far more powerful at clearing obstructions, strengthening memory, fortifying the heart, resisting poison, and curing all types of fever.

It also strengthens the eyesight, and can restore it if it has been lost. Use 10 to 15 drops at a time, in the same way as the oil of caraways.

A Remedy for a Loading and Stuffing at the Stomach, causing loss of Appetite

Take 2 grams of calomel, 0.6 grams of extract of catechu, and 0.9 grams of jalap powder. Form these into four pills.

Take one pill at night. If you cannot prepare this yourself, a pharmacist may make it up for you.

A Remedy for cold Aches and Pains in the Bones, Limbs, or Joints, caused by Rheumatism, Gout, or Injury

Take 28 grams of friar’s balsam, 28 millilitres of tincture of myrrh, 55 millilitres of spirits of turpentine, and 85 grams of dried squill bulb. Mix all ingredients thoroughly.

Bathe the affected part of the body with this mixture.

A Remedy for a Strain or similar injury

Take equal parts oil of swallows, oil of juniper, and oil of turpentine. Mix them well together and rub into the injured area.

Remedy for the Asthma and shortness of Breath

Take 170 millilitres of milk of ammoniacum, 115 millilitres of syrup of squills, and 115 millilitres of water. Mix all ingredients together. This mixture promotes the clearing of mucus and relieves shortness of breath.

It is highly valued for treating asthma, as it thins sticky fluids in the lungs.

Take one teaspoon four or five times each day, especially first thing in the morning.

An Essence for the Head-Ache

Headaches may arise from vapours rising from the stomach, and these require treatment of the root cause.

For common headaches, take 1.1 litres of French brandy or rectified spirit of wine and place it in a strong bottle. Add 28 millilitres of lemon essence, 7 grams of camphor, and 56 millilitres of strong solution of sal ammoniac. Seal the bottle tightly and shake three or four times each day for one week.

To use, rub a small amount onto your hand and press firmly against the painful area. If relief does not come quickly, repeat as needed.

Compound Tincture of Senna, commonly called Duffy’s Elixir

Take 55 millilitres of strong senna tincture, 28 millilitres of jalap tincture, 14 grams of coriander seeds, and 14 grams of cream of tartar. Add 1.7 litres of good brandy. Mix all ingredients and leave to steep for ten to twelve days.

Strain through a fine cloth and bottle for use.

This is a gentle laxative, and it is wise to keep a supply ready for household use.

Godfrey’s Cordial

Take 3.2 litres of water, 450 grams of sassafras shavings, 450 grams of aniseed, 225 grams of caraway seeds, 70 grams of opium, and 680 grams of coarse sugar. Boil all ingredients together until half the liquid has evaporated. Strain through a coarse cloth, then add another 1.4 litres of rectified spirit of wine.

You may make smaller or larger batches by adjusting these quantities proportionally.

Stoughton’s Bitters

Take 55 grams of dried gentian root, and prepare according to standard methods for herbal bitters. Take 70 grams of orange peel, 3 grams of cochineal powder, 2 grams of salt of tartar, and 900 millilitres of proof spirit or brandy.

Let the mixture stand for ten to twelve days, then decant the clear liquid for use.

Friar’s Balsam, commonly called Turlington’s Balsam of Life

Take 35 grams of gum benjamin, 225 grams of gum storax, 85 grams of balsam of Tolu or Peru, 55 grams of socotrine aloes, and 2.3 litres of proof spirit or brandy.

Let the mixture stand for twelve to fourteen days, then strain and bottle for use.

Pills for Giddiness, Palsy, Head-Ache, and similar conditions

Take 3 grams of levigated cinnabar, 3 grams of gum arabic, 15 drops of marjoram oil, 15 drops of balsam of Peru, and enough syrup of peony to form a mass.

Divide this into nine pills.

Take three pills each day.

Remedy for Hooping or Chin-Cough

Take 35 grams of fine gum benjamin, 35 grams of strained opium, 1.5 grams of camphor, 1.5 grams of aniseed oil, 1.1 litres of rectified wine spirit, 55 grams of powdered liquorice, and 115 grams of honey.

Mix all ingredients, leave to infuse, then strain to form the elixir.

Another Remedy for the same condition

Take 170 millilitres of musk julep, 28 millilitres of paregoric elixir, 28 millilitres of volatile valerian tincture, and 1.5 grams of cinnamon oil. Mix well.

Take two spoonfuls three or four times each day.

Take 170 millilitres of milk of ammoniacum, 55 grams of gum ammoniac, 55 grams of castor oil, 1.5 grams of balsam oil, and enough syrup to combine.

Mix thoroughly, and take one spoonful as needed.

Towards the later stages of the illness, a strong decoction of bark may be given in full doses with good effect.

These medicines may also be used successfully for any other old, dry, persistent cough.

How to cure Warts 🤨

Go into the fields and find a black snail. Rub the snail over the wart nine times in one direction, then nine times in the opposite direction. After this, impale the snail on a black thorn. It is also said that using a black snail found in cornfields works well. Rub the snail over the wart as before, then bury the snail in the earth when finished.

For warts known as blood warts, take a piece of raw beef that has never been salted, and rub it over the wart in the same way you used the snail. Bury the beef in the earth afterwards.

For the falling down of the Almonds of the Ears

Mix a little powdered sal ammoniac with Venice turpentine. Spread this mixture onto a piece of sheepskin large enough to cover the area, and apply it from the throat to the ear.

A Remedy for St. Anthony’s Fire

Take a standard gentle purgative first, then apply melted mutton suet to the affected area.

For an Ague

Make a decoction of camomile and sweeten it with treacle. Drink this while warm, stay in bed, and keep warm for two hours.

A Cure for an Asthma or Shortness of Breath

Take 1.1 litres of brandy or strong spirit, 28 grams of bruised aniseeds, 28 grams of sliced liquorice, and 450 grams of stoned raisins. Seal all ingredients in a jar and leave to infuse for ten days.

Strain the liquid into a bottle, and add honey to taste if desired.

Add two spoonfuls of fine sugar to the above mixture, and store it ready for use.

For a Bruise or Scald outwardly

Take 900 millilitres of neat’s-foot oil, 450 grams of red lead, 55 grams of beeswax, and 115 grams of oil of elder.

Boil all these ingredients together for three hours, stirring all the while.

Add the oil of elder last, then let the mixture cool. Apply to the affected part.

A Cure for a Bruise inwardly

Drink a strong decoction of comfrey, taken with bread and butter.

A Cure for the Piles or Sores

Eat rosemary and sage with bread and butter, and apply wheat flour and oil by way of a plaster.

For a Cancer in the Mouth or a sore Mouth

Take juice of plantain and rose water, mix them in equal measure, and rinse your mouth frequently.

If your gums are sore, take equal parts gum arabic, rochelle salt, and honey. Mix them well together, then rub this mixture onto your gums.

Let the excess run out of your mouth.

For the Scurvy in the Gums

Make sage tea, and dissolve a little alum in it. Dip a cloth in this liquid and rub your gums.

If you wish to whiten your teeth, mix a little burnt alum with six spoonfuls of honey and two spoonfuls of juice of celandine, then rub this mixture onto your teeth.

For Heartburn

Take salts of tartar dissolved in a little water.

You may add an equal amount of magnesia if you wish.

For the Black Jaundice

Take a handful of long leaves that grow on artichoke stalks. Bruise them and place them in a pot with 850 millilitres of ale.

Cover the pot and set it in a warm place for twelve hours. Strain the liquid, add 28 millilitres of white wine, and take this each morning on an empty stomach for nine days.

Tie a piece of saffron to a small cloth bag and place it in the pot alongside the leaves.

How to cure the Yellow Jaundice without Medicine

Take the patient’s first urine of the day and place it in a bottle.

Add a piece of saffron, tie the bottle in fine linen, and set it in the bottommost part of the patient’s bed.

The patient must drink neither milk nor malt liquor for one month.

This remedy has been proven effective many times.

How to help those whose monthly courses are stopped

Take 55 grams of grains of paradise, 28 grams of long pepper, 28 grams of steel filings, and enough honey to combine.

Take a pea-sized amount each night and morning, or drink a glass of decoction of garden rue, wormwood, and horehound for several days.

How to remove small red Pimples from the Face

Take 55 millilitres of lemon juice, 55 millilitres of rose water, and 3 grams of mercury.

Mix these into an ointment and apply to the face each night before bed.

In the morning, rub fresh butter over the area, then wipe it clean.

Apply the same mixture at bedtime, and in the morning rub your face with fresh butter before wiping it clean.

How to make Balsam of Life

Take 28 grams of gum benjamin, 28 grams of strained storax, 28 grams of balsam of Peru, 28 grams of balsam of Tolu, 28 grams of myrrh, 28 grams of elecampane root, 28 grams of St John’s wort flowers, and 4 grams of socotrine aloes.

Place all these in a jar of brandy.

Set the jar near a fire for one week, shaking it once each day until the gums dissolve. Strain and bottle for use.

This is a good remedy for many illnesses and strengthens the whole body.

How to kill Worms in the Body

Take half a glass of brandy and add as much fine sulphur as will lie on a shilling. Mix well.

Burn a piece of bread crust until it is black, chew it for five minutes, then swallow it.

Take the brandy mixture immediately afterwards, and repeat early the next morning.

A Remedy for Consumption, if taken in time

Take one handful of horehound and the same amount of garden rue. Add 900 grams of coarse sugar and 1.1 litres of water.

Boil all together until reduced to one quarter of the original volume.

Take three large spoonfuls each morning on an empty stomach.

An excellent Remedy for a Burn or Scald

Mix levigated calamine with fresh snow water and shake well.

This draws heat out of burns effectively.

You may prepare enough to last through the winter.

For a Person prone to Constipation

Take cream of tartar mixed with honey, and take this frequently.

How to make excellent Eye-water

Take 450 millilitres of good brandy, 450 millilitres of spring water, and 28 grams of sugar of lead.

Mix all ingredients together.

How to stop Bleeding from any Wound

Take powdered gum dragon, powdered bole ammoniac, and dragon’s blood powder.

Mix these with brandy, then apply the mixture to the wound with soft linen.

Scotch Pills

Take 55 grams of hepatic aloes and dissolve in a little warm water.

Add a spoonful of honey and cook gently until thickened.

Form into pills, with or without liquorice powder.

Emetic Tartar Vomit

Take 1 gram of emetic tartar and dissolve in 450 millilitres of hot water. Stir well.

When cool enough to drink, take two spoonfuls every fifteen minutes until vomiting begins.

Do not take more than four doses.

After vomiting ceases, drink a cup of weak gruel or camomile tea. For children, use half this amount.

One teaspoon of emetic tartar dissolved in warm water is sufficient for children, adjusted according to age and strength.

This amount is suitable for adults.

It is harmful practice to drink strong liquids after taking this vomit, as it may cause lasting damage to the stomach.

Emetic tartar works gently when prepared correctly. If it acts too strongly, drink more brandy and water, and eat a raw onion.

The best time to take this vomit is on an empty stomach in the morning, or at eleven o’clock, or in the evening.

Those prone to constipation should first use a gentle laxative or clyster.

For consumption, dysentery, and similar conditions, this is the best remedy known.

It is also effective for treating fevers, heaviness, and pain.

When prepared properly, it is one of the safest medicines available.

An excellent Eye-water

Take 14 grams of zinc flowers and 14 grams of white copperas, and 450 millilitres of water. Mix well.

This eases inflammation of the eyes, both internal and external.

If it stings too much, add a little more water.

An excellent Remedy for the Stone or Gravel and stopping of Urine

Take 28 millilitres of sweet spirit of nitre, 2 millilitres of laudanum, and 14 millilitres of juniper oil. Add one teaspoon to a cup of linseed tea with honey.

This remedy has helped many people restore health after long-term illness.

It works by clearing blockages and strengthening the body’s natural functions.

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And so, dear reader, a long list of some very intriguing remedies; a list we shall now reflect on.

What we have traversed tonight is more than archaic instruction; it is a testament to an era when the physician’s craft was tethered to the natural order rather than a balance sheet.

We live in an age where health has been distilled into a transactional business, a clinical theater where the body is viewed as a machine to be serviced by technicians rather than a vessel to be understood by the self.

Modern medicine excels at the acute and the surgical, yet it has systematically severed the roots of our ancestral autonomy.

Think of what has been stripped away:

the simple, profound reliance on the sun as a primary light therapy, or the conductivity of materials like copper cups and pipes

These are not just curiosities; they represent a lost frequency of living.

We have traded the rhythmic, seasonal wisdom of the earth for the sterile, predictable confines of a prescription pad.

Even the history of innovation is paved with the forgotten.

One cannot help but contemplate figures like Royal Raymond Rife, whose electromagnetic frequency machines offered a radical vision of healing; an approach that sought to vibrate the body into harmony rather than poisoning it into submission.

It is a revealing truth that such inquiries, which challenge the established industrial paradigm, are so often relegated to the shadows of history.

As you look upon these recipes, you will undoubtedly note that some of the compounds listed are deemed toxic by today’s rigid standards.

Yet, there remains a lingering curiosity:

is it possible that in the precise, ancient methods of preparation, what we label as poison might, in the right hands, act as a catalyst for restoration?

It is a dangerous, fascinating thought, a testament to a time when humans were not afraid of the fire, but rather understood how to control it.

I am not advocating for the ingestion of mercury, dear reader, nor am I courting disaster; I am simply observing that the line between remedy and harm is far more porous than the modern world would have us believe.

The true treasure of this compendium, curious mind, is not just the oil or the elixir.

It is the realisation that your sovereignty over your own physical being is the most precious commodity you possess.

To heal yourself is an act of defiance.

It is a rejection of the system that profits from your dependence and a reclaiming of the inherent right to be whole.

Keep your books, study the discarded, and never forget that one of the most radical things you can do is to remain in control of your own health.

Before I conclude, a final word on our work together.

Please know that financial support is never a requirement for your continued presence here, dear reader.

Your engagement and curiosity are, and always will be, valued above all else.

Should you choose to contribute, however, understand that every donation goes directly toward the procurement of the historic literature, like the ones we have been perusing together recently.

With gratitude and grace in my heart, thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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