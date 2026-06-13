Alternative History

Alternative History

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
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Quite an interesting find, indeed! I thank You humbly!

I surely would be doing the digging Myself but for the fact that I spend My time offering a solution to the moneyed psychopaths in control (by virtue of money) and sharing it as widely as I can in My shadow banned state. LOL!

I do rather envy You the subscribers You have gotten - in the 3+ years of aiming to serve Humanity against those powers that should not be, I have not gotten a full 1,370 subscribers... Maybe it's because People are being unsubbed from Me... Or People unsub because They don't like My latest piece. Who knows?

But I will plug on, grateful for You in bringing these historical bits to light for Me to enjoy on a break!

My latest:

A Look at The Science™ (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/a-look-at-the-science

Love always!

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