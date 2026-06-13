This serves as the first of two lessons I wish to share today, dear reader, marking a celebration of sorts:

reaching 200 articles and surpassing 3,500 subscribers in a journey spanning just eight months

Prior to dedicating myself fully to this pursuit on Substack, I circulated my work through the noise of Facebook.

While my group boasts 27,000 followers, the discourse there bears no resemblance to the thoughtful engagement I find here, with you, curious mind.

This platform has become more than an outlet for my writing; it is the community I have long sought.

You have followed my work, my stance, and my inquiries, and you know this specific corridor of research remains narrow.

For that, I thank you, for the mornings and evenings spent together, pondering the most obscure, documented realities of our existence.

While my work is typically aimed at deconstructing the misinformation inherent in our modern narrative, I occasionally prefer to break the mould and offer something distinct.

This morning is no exception.

As the title suggests, we are exploring a death that once stunned the Royal Society:

the account of a woman who was, by all appearances, incinerated by nothing more than the air around her

It is a case of spontaneous human combustion; rare, shocking, and deeply unsettling.

Yet, I must note that the logic presented in the original correspondence offers a compelling, albeit tragic, explanation.

But as I have reminded you before, and in homage to the Royal Society’s own guiding principle:

Don’t take my word for it

The Case of Mary Clues ✉️

Translation:

“The following case, which has lately engaged the attention of everyone in this part of the world, appears to me so extraordinary that I was determined to give you a brief account of its circumstances, which will be all the more acceptable to you, as you may rely upon the truth of everything I shall relate to you concerning it.

Mary Clues of Gosford Street in this city, aged 52 years, was of an unremarkable character and much given to drinking. Since the death of her husband, which happened about a year and a half ago, her inclination toward this vice increased to such a degree that, as I have been told by several of her neighbors, she drank as much as four half‑pints of rum undiluted with any other liquor in a single day.

This habit became so familiar to her that scarcely a day passed in the last twelve months without her drinking it, though she also drank between half a pint and a quart of brandy or aniseed water.

Her health gradually declined: from being a fairly good‑looking woman, she grew thinner, her complexion changed, and her skin turned dry. Around the start of February last, she was seized by jaundice and took to her bed. She was now so weak and helpless as to be scarcely able to do anything for herself, yet she kept up her old habit of heavy drinking, and usually smoked a pipe every night.

No one lived with her in the house; her neighbors often came by day to look after her, and at night, usually though not always, someone stayed up with her, and to this person she frequently cried out that she saw the Devil somewhere in the room, who had come to carry her away.

Her bedroom faced the street, on the ground floor. The walls were plastered, and the floor was made of bricks. The fireplace was small, fitted with a grate that could hold only a very small amount of fuel.

Her bed stood parallel to the fireplace, at a distance of roughly three feet from it. The head of the bed was close to the wall. On the other side of the bed, opposite the fireplace, was a window opening onto the street. Only one curtain belonged to the bed; it hung on the side nearest the window, to keep out the troublesome light.

She was accustomed to lie on her side near the edge of the bed, close to the fire. On Sunday morning, March 1st, she fell onto the floor; in her helpless state she was forced to lie there for some time, until Mary Holly, her closest neighbor, happened to come and visit her.

With some difficulty she got her back into bed. That same night…”

This letter, dear reader, from B. Wilmer to William Sharpe, dated 9 April 1772, catalog reference L&P/6/38, begins by positioning the case as an extraordinary occurrence that demands a precise and truthful record.

While this frames the death as a rarity, the narrative is not presented as an isolated anomaly; it is anchored in the familiar, tragic reality of a person turning to heavy drinking to numb the pain of losing their partner.

Seeing this same struggle repeated over 250 years later serves as a reminder that history is circular, reflecting the same human coping mechanisms we encounter in our own time.

It is worth noting the detail that Mary Clues frequently told those sitting with her that she saw the Devil in her room, come to carry her away.

Having lived through the reality of my father’s thirty-year battle with alcoholism, I know that such intense hallucinations are often the result of the severe sleep deprivation that can accompany addiction, rather than the substance itself.

Yet, the account describes her bedridden state and mentions that neighbors frequently kept watch with her, implying she was not necessarily suffering from the same lack of rest that typically drives those visions.

This leaves a curious mind to consider what truly fuelled these episodes.

It is a sobering way to examine this document, looking past the shock of the event to see the consistent, quiet desperation of the human condition echoing through the ages.

Translation:

“…she was advised to do so, but refused to have anyone stay up with her; and at half‑past eleven, one Broothe, who looked after her from time to time, left her as usual, locked her door, and went home.

He had put two lumps of coal well back on the fire in the grate, and set a small rush‑light in a candlestick, which he placed in a chair near the head of the bed, but not on the same side as the curtain.

At half‑past five the next morning, smoke was seen coming from the window facing the street. When the door was opened, flames were visible inside the room; these were easily put out with five or six buckets of water.

Between the bed and the fireplace lay the remains of Mrs. Clues.

Her legs and one thigh were untouched; apart from these parts, almost nothing else remained, no flesh, muscles, or internal organs. The bones of the skull, chest, spine, and upper limbs were completely burned to lime‑ash and covered with a whitish powdery deposit.

The skull lay near the head of the bed, the legs toward the foot, and the spine curved in such a way that she appeared to have been lying on her right side, with her back close to the grate.

Her right thigh‑bone had separated from the hip socket; the left thigh‑bone was also detached and broken roughly three inches below the large joint at the hip. The joint connecting the hip‑bone to the lower spine was destroyed; the connecting ligaments still held the bones of the lower back, back, and neck together, and the skull remained resting on the top neck bone.

Once the flames were out, it was clear that very little damage had been done to the room’s furnishings. The side of the bed nearest the fire was scarcely harmed. The bed‑frame was only lightly scorched, while the feather mattress, sheets, blankets, and so on were not destroyed at all. The curtain on the far side of the bed was untouched, and the wooden door near the bed was not damaged in the slightest.

I entered the room roughly two hours after the incident was discovered, around eight o’clock.

There was a very unpleasant smell in the air, yet I noticed nothing else burned apart from Mrs. Clues, whose remains I found exactly as I have just described. I removed one of the bones, the remains of the hip‑bone, which I have enclosed with this letter.

The only explanation I can offer is this: I assume she fell out of bed again on Monday morning, and her shift caught fire, either from the candle on the chair or from a coal falling from the grate.

Her flesh and bodily fluids had become highly flammable due to the enormous amount of strong alcoholic spirits she had drunk, and so that once she caught fire, she was probably quickly reduced to ashes, as the room sustained very little damage.

B. Wilmer

Coventry, 9th April, 1772.”

The final sequence of events, dear reader, captured in the closing lines of this document, moves with a chilling, clinical precision.

On that final evening, she refused the comfort of company.

By half-past eleven, her attendant, Broothe, left her for the night, locking the door and leaving behind two pieces of coal nestled in the grate and a single rush-light candle placed on a chair near her bedside.

By dawn, the quiet of the street was broken by smoke seeping from the window; the fire itself was remarkably small, extinguished with just a handful of buckets, but what it revealed between the bed and the fireplace was entirely unnatural.

The description left by B. Wilmer is meticulous.

Mary Clues was gone, yet her surroundings were largely untouched; her legs and one thigh remained completely whole, but the rest of her body had been reduced to a calcined white ash.

The skull lay near the head of the bed, the spine curved toward the grate, and yet the feather mattress, the blankets, the sheets, and the single window curtain showed almost no sign of damage.

The fire had chosen its target with a terrifying, localised intensity, sparing the very fabric of the room while incinerating the bone and tissue of the woman within it.

When Wilmer entered the room two hours later, he noted a heavy, disagreeable vapor hanging in the air, but no other signs of destruction.

In a move that highlights the detached curiosity of eighteenth-century inquiry, he even removed a fragment of her hip-bone to enclose with his correspondence.

His conclusion is where the logic of the period takes a fascinating turn, dear reader; Wilmer assumed she fell from the bed and her clothing caught a spark from either the candle or the grate.

But to explain how a human body could burn so thoroughly while leaving the surrounding blankets unscorched, he proposed that her tissues and fluids had become entirely inflammable, saturated by the sheer volume of spirits she had consumed over the final year of her life.

It is a theory that bridges the gap between old superstitions and early medical philosophy.

To the modern observer, it reads as an impossible horror, but to the analytical minds of 1772, it was a logical equation of cause and effect.

It is a haunting question for a curious mind:

where does the boundary fall between a body consumed by the weight of grief and one claimed by the very element meant to keep you warm?

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And so, dear reader, a rather shocking lesson this morning, and a sad end for the poor Mrs Clues.

To read this account is to stare directly into the abyss of a life dismantled by grief and extinguished by a phenomenon that defies the conventional physics of our reality.

There is a profound, aching stillness in the description of that room:

the untouched curtains, the unburned blankets, the cold geometry of a body reduced to lime-ash while the world around it remained indifferent

We often treat history as a closed book, a dusty sequence of dates and dead figures preserved in the amber of textbooks.

But when you pull back the veil, when you bypass the sanitised summaries and touch the primary records yourself, you discover that the past is not a monolith of fact, but a living, breathing, and often terrifyingly bizarre conversation.

The letter of B. Wilmer is not just a clinical report from April 1772; it is a bridge spanning two and a half centuries, linking the desperate, lonely nights of a woman in Coventry to the quiet, glowing screen in front of you.

This is the hidden bounty of our pursuit, curious mind.

When we stop accepting the curated narrative and begin to sift through the original documents, we reclaim our agency.

We find that the true treasures of our ancestry are buried in the margins of these letters, in the ink-stained observations of those who walked the earth before us, and in the questions they couldn't answer.

We are not just students of the past; we are its curators.

Let this be a call to arms for those of you who find yourselves restless in the face of the mundane.

Start your own searches.

Dive into the archives, the forgotten correspondences, and the primary records that lie dormant in our digital and physical vaults.

Seek out the anomalous, the strange, and the unexplained.

Bring these fragments to light and share them within our community; in this united effort, a shared, unyielding pursuit of the truth, we shall make leaps and bounds in our collective understanding.

We are building a library of the forgotten, a map of the fringes where history is most alive.

The world is far more mysterious than the modern narrative would have you believe.

History is not a linear march toward certainty; it is a circular, swirling storm of human experience, repeating its tragedies and its miracles in equal measure.

So go forth and look for the evidence yourself, do not let the past remain silent.

Let us continue to unearth these echoes, one document at a time, and in doing so, we might finally begin to understand the complex, fragile, and often miraculous reality of what it means to be human.

Regarding the support of this work, please know that donations are never necessary; your presence here is valued above all else.

For those who do choose to contribute, please understand that those funds go exclusively toward the acquisition of rare books and securing access to the specialised literature that fuels these investigations, allowing us to keep digging deeper into the archive together.

Thank you, for being here, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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