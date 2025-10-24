A Cartographic View of Tartaria
Tracing a Lost Empire
My day at work has drawn to a close and the hours are mine once again.
It is a moment reclaimed from the obligations, and expectations that fill the day.
For it is a curious life, dear reader:
To be gifted with so much time, only to realise that most of it is not ours to spend.
It is in these rare moments that I withdraw to a space where silence becomes understanding:
The Study.
Here, thoughts take the place of books, memories line the walls like portraits, and ideas rest, waiting to be remembered again.
A single light flickers within, revealing what the day concealed, and for a moment, the noise of life falls away.
This is not a room I am describing, but a state of being.
For the study, I’ve come to realise, is a place within all of us.
It is that inner chamber where reflection gathers, where truth is patient, and where the self learns to listen.
I sit here surrounded by possibilities, each one whispering a different way to spend the evening.
But after a brief reflection, dear reader, I find mys…