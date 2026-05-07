Alternative History

Alternative History

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Ken k's avatar
Ken k
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An interesting fact about Ginseng is that it doesn't grow just anywhere. It prefers deciduous hardwood forests. It is a canopy plant and the soil it grows in has an abundance of exotic minerals including a rare element called iridium.

The human body contains trace amounts of iridium and the exact purpose of it in the body is unknown.

Some researchers have speculated that somehow iridium is involved in the formation of our aura or astral body and the immune system.

The people who harvest ginseng always, plant the red berries near where it was harvested so as to have another harvest in the future. Just another example of sustainable harvesting.They make a mental note of the location and it's not unheard of to have numerous "Honey Holes" that is kept secret. Mountain slopes are a favorite location of ginseng and it seems that the soil they prefer has some background radiation.

As for its name, consider the following.

Ginseng got its name from the Chinese term rénshēn (人蔘), which translates to "man-root" or "human root". It was named by ancient Chinese, Korean, and regional practitioners over 2,000 years ago.The name describes the characteristic forked shape of the root, which often resembles a human body with two arms and two legs.

The name originates from Chinese herbalism, where rén means "person" and shēn means "plant root".Appearance: Because the root often takes on a human-like form, it is prized as a powerful, holistic herb.Pronunciation While derived from Chinese, the English word "ginseng" actually comes from the Cantonese pronunciation (jên shên) or Hokkien pronunciation (jîn-sim).Regional Variations: In addition to the "man root" interpretation, early indigenous populations in North America, such as the Mohawk, called it garantoquen, meaning "man's thigh".

Ancient Chinese Ginseng was first documented in the Far East thousands of years ago, with the name evolving from various Chinese and regional pronunciations.Carl von Linné (Linnaeus): The scientific genus name, Panax, was applied by the Swedish botanist Carl Linnaeus in 1754. It comes from the Greek panakos (panacea), meaning "all-heal" or "universal remedy," as he knew of its broad use in Chinese medicine.Carl Anton von Meyer: The formal botanical name, Panax ginseng, was registered by the Russian botanist Carl Anton von Meyer in 1843.Why "Human Root" MattersGinseng roots that closely resemble the human form are considered highly desirable. According to folklore, the plant’s ability to thrive and take on this shape represents a strong life force, which is believed to be transferred to the person who consumes it.

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