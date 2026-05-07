As an Englishman, born and raised in this fine country, I have seen the Western health sector up close.

Having family members and partners who worked within the NHS, I had a front-row seat to the darker realities of this institution.

Yet, given the public nature of the scandals now coming to light, you don’t need an insider's perspective to see that the establishments we are meant to trust are fundamentally broken.

The last two people I knew to spend time in an NHS hospital passed away.

A coincidence, perhaps, but it is a weight that sits heavily on my mind.

Health is the most valuable thing any of us possess; without it, you are dead.

It is that simple.

Yet, for something that should be cherished and protected, it is often neglected.

Perhaps we are simply ill-informed, dear reader.

Perhaps the institutions we are accustomed to trusting do not have our best intentions at heart.

It is this realisation that forces one to look for alternatives and a different way of treating the body.

Maybe that is why you are here, curious mind.

We continue this evening where we left off yesterday, dissecting an intriguing letter that details the virtues and origins of a plant containing immense power:

Ginseng

As this is the second half of a letter we previously explored, dear reader, you would find it most valuable to read the prior article first, if you haven’t already.

Reading the first part provides the necessary perspective, anchoring both the context and the significance of the discussion to follow.

Previous Article 📖

The Description of a Tartarian Plant Called Ginseng ✉️

Translation:

“…a thin Edge like Lentils, but are almost every where of an equal thickness.

Each Berry was supported by a smooth, even, and very fine Sprig, of the colour of those of our small red Cherries.

All these Sprigs rose from the same Center, and spreading exactly like the Rays of a Sphere they make the Bunch of Berries that they bear of a circular form.

This Fruit is not good to eat.

The Stone is like the Stones of other common fruit; it is hard, and incloses a Kernel.

It is always placed upon the same Plan or Level with the Sprig that bears the Berry.

From whence it is, that the Berry is not round, but a little flat on each side.

If it be double, there is a kind of depression, or hollow place in the middle, where the two parts unite.

It has also a small beard at top, diametrically opposite to the Sprig on which it hangs.

When the Berry is dry, there remains only a shrivel'd Skin that sticks close to the Stones, and is then of a dark red or almost black Colour.

This Plant dyes away and springs again every Year.

The number of its Years may be known by the number of Stalks it has shot forth, of which there always remains some Mark; as may be seen in the Figure by the Letters b.b.b.

From whence it appears that the Root A. was seven Years old, and that the Root H. was fifteen.

As to the Flower, not having seen it, I can give no Description of it.

Some say that it is white and very small: Others have assured me that this Plant has none, and that no body ever saw it.

I rather believe that it is so small, and so little remarkable, that they never took notice of it.

And what confirms me in this opinion is, that those that look for the Gin-seng, having regard to and minding only the Root, commonly neglect and throw away all the rest of the Plant as of no use.

There are some Plants, which beside the Bunch of Berries I have described, have also one or two Berries…”

I will begin by mentioning that I have omitted the previous two pages because they are dedicated to describing a diagram that is no longer there.

This archived record is incomplete; it is suggested that a map of Tartary and a specific illustration of the ginseng were once integral to this letter.

If that is true, then these visual guides have been either lost to time or, more disturbingly, deliberately removed from the record.

The text picks up with the fruit, describing berries supported by fine, smooth sprigs the color of red cherries.

They radiate from a single center like rays from a sphere, forming a perfect circular cluster.

It is a striking image of natural geometry, yet the writer notes this fruit is not for eating.

The stone inside is hard, and because of how it sits against the sprig, the berry is flattened on its sides, sometimes appearing double with a small depression where the parts meet.

When dried, it shrivels into a dark, nearly black skin that clings to the stone, a bearded little fruit that seems almost ornamental.

There is a quaint history recorded in the roots of this plantq, dear reader.

It dies back every year only to spring forth again, leaving a mark behind for every season it has survived.

By counting these scars, one could see that one root had lived for seven years, while another had endured for fifteen.

It’s a patient, slow growth that the modern world has little time for.

Interestingly, the flowers of the Ginseng are shrouded in confusion.

Some say they are white and tiny; others claim they don’t exist at all.

The writer suspects it is simply so unremarkable that it goes unnoticed by those hunting for the prize.

It is a recurring theme, then as it is now:

we are often so fixated on a single prize that we become blind to everything else

They were standing over the flower, yet they saw nothing but the value of what lay beneath the dirt.

It makes you wonder what else is discarded when we only look for what is useful.

Translation:

“…berries like the former, placed an Inch or an Inch and half below the Bunch.

And when this happens, they say, if one takes notice of the Point of the Compass that these Berries direct to, he can’t fail of finding the Plant at some Paces distant that way or thereabouts.

The colour of the Berries, when the Plant has any, distinguishes it from all others, and makes it remarkable at first Sight.

But it sometimes happens that it has none, tho’ the Root be very old; as that marked by the Letter A. had no Fruit, tho’ it was in its fifteenth year.

They having sowed the Seed in vain, without its producing any Plant, might probably give occasion to this Story, which is current among the Tartars.

They say that a Bird eats it as soon as it is in the Earth, and not being able to digest it, it is purified in its Stomach, and afterwards springs up in the place where it is left by the Bird with its Dung.

I rather believe that the Stone remains a long time in the Ground before it shoots out any Root.

And this opinion of mine seems the more probable, because there are found some Roots, which are not longer and not so big as ones little Finger, tho’ they have shot forth successively at least ten Stalks in as many different years.

Tho’ the Plant I have here described had four Branches, yet there are some that have but two, others but three, and some that have five or seven; which last are the most beautifull.

Yet every Branch always five Leaves, as well as this here figured, unless the number has been diminished by any accident.

The Height of the Plants is proportionable to their Bigness and the number of their Branches.

Those that bear no Fruit are commonly small and very low.

The Root, the larger and more uniform it is, and the fewer small Strings or Fibres it has, is always the better.

On which account that marked with the Letter A. is preferable to the other.

I know not…”

There is a touch of the supernatural in how these plants are said to reveal themselves, dear reader.

The writer notes that sometimes, a few lone berries appear an inch or two below the main cluster.

According to the locals, these stray fruits act as a living compass; if you follow the direction they point, you are guaranteed to find another plant just a few paces away.

It is as if the Ginseng is signaling to its own kind across the forest floor.

The vibrancy of the berries usually makes the plant unmistakable at first sight, yet nature keeps its secrets well.

Even a root fifteen years deep into the earth might refuse to bear fruit, remaining hidden and low to the ground.

This elusive nature gave rise to a wonderful Tartar legend:

the people believed the seeds would only grow after being eaten and purified by a bird, returning to the earth only after passing through the creature

It’s a beautiful, mythic way to explain why the seeds seemed so stubborn to those who tried to sow them by hand.

The writer, ever the observer, suspects a more patient reality, that the stone simply waits in the dark soil for years before it even thinks of sending out a root.

We see this slow, deliberate endurance in the roots themselves.

Some are no thicker than a little finger, yet they bear the scars of ten different years, ten different lives lived and lost above the surface.

The architecture of the plant is just as precise.

While most have four branches, the truly magnificent specimens boast five or seven, though each branch, without fail, holds exactly five leaves.

But even in this state of wonder, the human instinct to categorise and value takes over.

The writer observes that the smoother the root, and the fewer strings or fibers it has, the better it is considered to be.

We are still looking for the most perfect specimen, even when the plant itself is showing us something far more interesting:

a history of survival that doesn't always look uniform or pretty

We are constantly trying to measure the best version of nature, often ignoring the character found in the struggle of the growth itself.

Translation:

“…not for what reason the Chinese call it Gin-seng, which signifies the Representation or Form of Man.

Neither I myself, nor others who have searched and inquired into it on purpose, could ever find that it had any resemblance to the signification of its name; tho’ among other Roots there may now and then be found some which by accident have very odd figures.

The Tartars with more reason call it Orhota, which signifies the Chief of Plants.

It is not true that this Plant grows in China as Father Martini affirms from the Authority of some Chinese Books, which make it to grow on the Mountains of Yong-pinfou in the Province of Peking.

They might easily be led into this Mistake, because that is the Place where it first arrives when it is brought from Tartary into China.

Those that gather this Plant preserve only the Root, and bury together in some certain place in the Earth all that they can get of it in ten or fifteen days time.

They take care to wash it well, and cleanse it with a Brush from all extraneous matter.

Then they dip it into scalding water, and dry it in the fume of a sort of yellow Millet, which communicates to it part of its Colour.

The Millet is put into a Vessell with a little water, and boyles over a gentle fire; and the Roots are laid upon small transverse pieces of wood over the Vessell, where they dry leisurely, being covered with a Linnen cloath or some other Vessell placed over them.

They may also be dryed in the Sun, or by the Fire; but then, tho’ they retain their Virtue well enough, yet they have not that yellow Colour which the Chinese so much admire.

When the Roots are dryed, they must be kept close in some very…”

The name itself, curious mind, presents a riddle that the writer seems keen to solve.

The Chinese call it Gin-seng, meaning the Representation of Man, yet our observer admits that after a deliberate search, he found no such resemblance.

It’s a classic case of human imagination projecting itself onto the natural world, searching for a face in the roots.

The Tartars, perhaps more grounded in their reverence, call it Orhota, the Chief of Plants.

There is a certain dignity in that title; it acknowledges the plant’s status not by how much it looks like us, but by its own supremacy in the wild.

He also takes a moment to correct the record, pushing back against earlier authorities who claimed the plant grew in Peking.

It’s a reminder of how easily facts become distorted; because the root first appeared in Chinese markets at the border, the world assumed it grew there.

In reality, it was a traveller, a product of the Tartarian wilderness brought across the frontier.

The most revealing part of this page, however, is the ritual of the harvest.

There is a delicate, almost alchemical process to how the roots are preserved.

They are washed, brushed clean, and then bathed in the steam of boiling yellow millet.

This wasn't done for the sake of the plant's potency, the writer notes that sun-drying works just as well for its virtue, but rather to satisfy the aesthetic demands of the market.

The Chinese buyers admired that specific yellow hue, so the harvesters used the millet fumes to essentially dye the root.

It’s a fascinating early glimpse into how human commerce begins to alter nature.

We take a root that has survived fifteen years in the earth, and the first thing we do is steam it over grain to ensure it is the correct colour for a customer thousands of miles away.

Even three centuries ago, the appearance of the medicine was being curated to match the expectations of the people buying it, a subtle manipulation of a natural wonder to fit a commercial ideal.

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Translation:

“…very dry place; otherwise they are in danger of corrupting, or being eaten by Worms.

I wish the Description I have here given of the Gin-seng, so highly esteemed in this Empire, may please You and those to whom You shall impart it.

We are now going into Tartary, to finish the Map of that Country, having still the West and North-West part of it to do.

I will send You as soon as possible the Map of the Province of Peking, by Father Martini called Pecheli, and by the Chinese Tcheli or Lipafou.

I am &c.

Jartoux.”

The conclusion of Jartoux’s letter brings us to a staggering contradiction.

He closes by stating quite clearly that he is headed further into Tartary to finish his cartographic work.

Here is a man standing on the ground, breathing the air of the country, documenting a plant the locals call Orhota, and recording histories directly from the people who live there.

Yet, modern historians would have us believe he was simply mistaken, that he was actually among Mongols and he accidentally mislabeled an entire civilisation.

It’s an extraordinary leap of logic to suggest that an expert mapmaker, tasked with defining the very borders of the world, didn't know whose soil he was standing on.

Jartoux’s final lines reveal the urgency of his mission.

He isn't just a casual observer; he is a man mapping the West and North-West parts of a vast, distinct territory.

He speaks of Tartary as a specific destination with its own geography and its own heritage.

To suggest he was confused isn't just a dismissal of his intellect; it feels like a deliberate attempt to overwrite a history that doesn't fit the current narrative.

There is also a final, practical warning in his words:

the root, once harvested and perfected for the market, becomes fragile

If not kept in a very dry place, it is in danger of corrupting, or being eaten by worms.

It’s a fitting end to the journey of the Ginseng.

Once it is pulled from the safety of the earth and the culture that revered it, it becomes a mere commodity, vulnerable to the very environment it once thrived in.

He signs off with a promise of more maps, more data, and more truth from the frontier.

Jartoux knew exactly where he was.

He was in Tartary, documenting the Chief of Plants for a world that would eventually try to tell him his eyes were lying to him.

It leaves one wondering how many other maps, and how many other truths, have been corrected until the original country simply vanished from the page.

My personal geographical records reinforce this narrative with startling clarity, placing the valuable plant ginseng firmly within the borders of Eastern Tartary.

Kirin, described as one of the three vast provinces of this region, is noted specifically for its dense forests and extreme cold, the very cradle where this root thrives.

It is a wild, unforgiving territory where the Emperor of China once sent criminals into banishment, further marking the area as a place distinct and separate from the Chinese heartland.

In the city of Ninguta, a seat of significant trade situated on the Hurha river, the ginseng was said to abound in the neighbourhood.

This wasn't just a wild herb found by chance; it was the backbone of a regional economy rooted in Tartarian soil.

The sheer political weight of the plant is perhaps best captured in the relationship between Korea and its neighbours.

The text records that Korea was tributary to the Eastern Tartars, the people who subdued them before moving on to conquer China.

As part of this submission, an ambassador was dispatched three times every year to receive a specific tribute:

the payment of ginseng

It is a narrative of a powerful, organised civilisation, one that used its botanical treasures to command empires, long before history books began to claim the Tartars were just a confusion of names.

And so, dear reader, we shall reflect on this letter, and what it has told us about this rather miraculous plant called Ginseng.

The reality of this report is far grittier than a simple botanical study.

It describes a state-run operation where the biological needs of the ruling class were met through the total exhaustion of ten thousand men.

These harvesters weren't just looking for a plant; they were part of a military-style sweep, living on parched millet and raw meat, while the machine they served barely slowed down when someone was lost to the terrain or wild beasts.

It is a harsh look at how a sovereign resource was extracted from an environment that actively resisted human presence.

The fact that the maps and exact drawings are missing from the record is the final, frustrating piece of this puzzle.

We have the technical data, the coordinates and the chemical reactions in the blood, but the actual visual evidence of the Tartarian heartland and the diagram of the root itself remain holes in the archive.

It leaves us with the clinical instructions for a miracle, but no physical proof of the journey taken to find it.

This document serves as a physical receipt for a resource that was once a matter of national security.

The Emperor didn't mobilise ten thousand men for a sentiment; he did it for a predictable, physiological result.

Jartoux felt his pulse quicken and his fatigue vanish because the chemistry of the plant worked exactly as the Tartars said it would.

While the empire and its maps have been pulled apart, the plant itself hasn't changed.

It is a functional tool for endurance that exists independently of the history that tried to monopolise it.

If you find value in this research and want to help sustain it, your support is appreciated but entirely optional.

This project moves forward regardless, driven by the desire to pull these forgotten fragments back into the light.

Any contributions go directly toward acquiring more books and securing access to the archives required to dig these documents out of obscurity.

That said, your presence and attention are the most valued commodity here.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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