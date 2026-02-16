Many of us were raised with the assumption that before Christopher Columbus sailed west, there was little in America beyond scattered camps and temporary dwellings.

In school, we skimmed its history, absorbing tales of discovery and independence, inheriting the idea that America’s story only began when Europe stepped ashore.

It was implied, subtly but consistently, that before that moment there was little more than wilderness.

Vast fields.

Mountain passes.

Native settlements.

I was never taught that stone cities of scale and symmetry stood in the Americas long before the eighteenth century; nor was I told that early modern Europeans described extraordinary creatures inhabiting those lands.

Yet while searching through archives for historic works, I encountered literature that suggested precisely that.

And not just words; engravings.

Prints that show landscapes shaped by human hands, cities planned and temples raised, all captured in deliberate, enduring linework.

What we will examine today, curious mind, are those depictions.

These are neither reinterpretations nor speculation, they are seventeenth-century engravings of America, printed more than a century before the United States existed.

From creatures unfamiliar to us, to cities rarely mentioned in our schooling, we will step into the visual record of what earlier generations believed, recorded, and circulated as real.

And in doing so, we may begin to ask a question:

What was America before it became a nation?

America

“America: New World” by John Ogilby (1670)

The engravings we are about to examine come from a seventeenth-century volume titled:

America: Being an Accurate Description of the New World

The book bears the name of John Ogilby; not an explorer, nor a conquistador, but a publisher and translator whose task was to gather, organise, and present what Europe believed it knew of distant lands.

Ogilby’s work was largely drawn from earlier continental sources, particularly the Dutch scholar Arnoldus Montanus.

What he produced was not a passing account, but a substantial folio, carefully illustrated and intended for a European readership eager to understand the Americas.

The engravings within it are not casual decorations; they are visual statements, meant to accompany and reinforce the written descriptions.

The title page alone speaks of vast empires in Mexico and Peru, of cities, temples, fortresses, wars, plantations, islands, mountains and rivers.

It promises accounts of customs, religions, and even peculiar plants and beasts.

This is not the language of emptiness or wilderness, it is the language of inhabited lands, structured, organised, and significant.

Printed more than a century before the United States declared independence, this book reminds us that “America” existed in the European imagination and record long before it existed as a nation.

The prints we will examine are part of that record, a seventeenth-century vision of a continent already described as complex, populated, and formidable.

We begin with an image unfamiliar to most of us, though it has endured in ink for more than three centuries.

It was not absent because it did not exist, but because it sits outside the simplified narrative many of us were handed.

We were taught discovery and independence, explorers and founding fathers, yet rarely were we invited to consider how seventeenth-century Europe was already depicting America as structured, ritualised, architecturally complex, and formidable.

This engraving presents a continent not as blank wilderness, but as a land of temples, hierarchy, organised belief, and monumental construction.

Whether one agrees with every interpretation within it is almost secondary; what matters is that it was circulated, studied, engraved in metal, and sold to readers who understood America to be inhabited by societies powerful enough to build, to worship, to govern, and to command fear.

The question is not whether every detail is literal.

The question is why this depth of portrayal rarely makes its way into the way we are taught to imagine the past.

This image is not valuable because of its shock alone, but because of what its presence implies.

Beyond the flames and figures, beyond the spectacle that would have captured a seventeenth-century reader’s attention, lies something more significant:

structure.

There are constructed platforms, carved idols, elevated spaces designed for ceremony.

These are not improvised gatherings in open wilderness, they are organised environments built with intention.

A built altar suggests masonry, masonry suggests skill, skill suggests knowledge passed down.

An elevated platform suggests hierarchy, hierarchy suggests governance and order.

Even the gathering of crowds implies population density and social coordination.

These are markers of an established community, not a transient one.

We were rarely taught to think of pre-colonial America in these terms.

The narrative often leans toward simplicity, tribes scattered across open land, living lightly upon it.

Yet here, in a volume printed more than three centuries ago, we see a depiction of ritual architecture, symbolic design, and societal structure.

Whether exaggerated or not, this engraving reveals how America was once understood:

not as an empty stage awaiting civilisation, but as a continent already inhabited by peoples capable of constructing spaces of power, belief, and permanence.

The question this leaves us with, dear reader, is not whether every detail is literal, but why the architectural and societal depth implied here so rarely forms part of the way we imagine the past.

This engraving shifts from open ceremony to enclosed ritual, and with it the atmosphere changes entirely.

We are no longer looking at an outdoor platform, but an interior space deliberately constructed for worship.

Columns line the walls in symmetry, torches burn evenly along the perimeter, and at the centre stands an elevated altar crowned by a horned figure seated in authority.

Whatever one makes of the imagery itself, what stands out is the architecture.

This is a built chamber, the floor is laid in ordered tiles, the walls are aligned, the space is measured and deliberate.

Lighting is positioned with intention, the altar is carved and raised above ground level, reinforcing hierarchy and sacred separation.

These are not the marks of a society without design or knowledge, they suggest engineering, planning, and symbolic structure.

An interior ritual chamber implies specialised construction, skilled labour, and a shared belief system powerful enough to justify permanent architecture devoted to it.

We were rarely taught to imagine pre-colonial America in such architectural terms, the dominant picture tends toward simplicity, toward impermanence.

Yet here, in a seventeenth-century engraving circulated in Europe, America is presented as a land of constructed temples, organised worship, and complex ceremonial systems.

Whether the scene reflects precise observation or European interpretation layered upon earlier accounts, its existence tells us something undeniable:

the continent was understood as structured, symbolic, and formidable long before it was framed as a young republic.

Some of you may recognise this image, I shared it previously as a note, though without the wider context.

Now you see its home, engraved within a seventeenth-century volume describing the New World.

What makes it remarkable is not simply the creatures themselves, but the seriousness with which they are presented.

A winged reptilian figure gliding above, a horned creature almost jellyfish-like in its appearance, and a grounded lizard-like beast with a split tail, placed into the landscape deliberately.

These are not sketched as playful marginal fantasies; they are engraved with the same compositional weight as cities, temples, and harbours.

Whether these forms emerged from traveller’s reports, misinterpretations of unfamiliar species, symbolic imagination, or genuine belief, they were included without irony.

They were printed, sold, and read as part of a geographical account of America.

That alone tells us something about how the continent was once perceived, not just as land to be mapped, but as a realm of extraordinary life beyond European familiarity.

We are rarely invited to consider that early modern descriptions of America contained not only empires and architecture, but zoological wonder bordering on the mythic.

Yet here it is, preserved in ink, reminding us that the New World was once understood as vast, mysterious, and far more complex than the simplified story many of us inherited.

This engraving leaves little room for ambiguity.

European soldiers stand armed within what is clearly a constructed ceremonial space, their shields raised, their swords drawn, and at their side war dogs unleashed upon unarmed figures.

The dogs are not decorative additions; they are active participants in violence, trained and deployed as weapons.

History confirms that such tactics were used during the conquest of the Americas.

The setting matters just as much as the act, this is not a skirmish in open wilderness.

The architecture is deliberate and grand, columns rising in symmetry, vaulted arches above, a defined sacred space that speaks of engineering, design, and permanence.

Whatever else is debated about these engravings, the temple itself is presented as monumental.

What is striking is that this volume does not shy away from depicting brutality.

It shows Europeans as conquerors, not only explorers; it records bloodshed alongside cities and ceremonies.

If the engravers were willing to portray their own side committing violence within sacred spaces, it becomes harder to argue that every unfamiliar creature or extraordinary form elsewhere in the book must automatically be dismissed as artistic flourish.

The same work that documents conquest also documents beasts.

The same engravings that show structured temples show winged forms and strange animals.

Whether one interprets them as misidentification, exaggeration, symbolism, or genuine report, they were included within a serious geographical account.

And that is the point.

This was not a fairy tale manuscript.

It was presented as an accurate description of the New World.

The eye is naturally drawn to the violence in the foreground, bodies fallen, weapons raised, smoke rising from the clash, yet if you look beyond the chaos, to the left in the distance, something subtle but equally important reveals itself.

There, faint yet unmistakable, stands a city.

Its outline is faint, almost easy to miss, but clearly structured:

clustered buildings, defined forms, a settlement set with intention against the landscape.

It is not the centrepiece of the engraving, and it is not exaggerated or theatrically highlighted.

In fact, it would have been easy for the engraver to omit it altogether, and that is precisely what makes it interesting.

There would have been little need to invent such a detail, it is not dominant enough to serve spectacle.

It does not command the composition, it simply exists in the background, presented as part of the reality of the scene.

Its presence feels assumed rather than announced.

Yet a city implies permanence, it implies planning, labour, administration, continuity.

It implies roads, supply, hierarchy, architecture, and knowledge.

Armies gather for cities.

Campaigns are launched against organised populations.

The scale of the conflict in the foreground only reinforces the suggestion that what stood here was substantial.

This engraving may dramatise conquest, but it quietly affirms something else:

there was something established enough to conquer.

And that is rarely the part of the story that receives attention.

Look to the left of the scene and you will notice something subtle yet intriguing; what appears to be a structured opening set into the hillside.

Whether carved, constructed, or adapted from natural terrain, it does not read as accidental.

It reads as deliberate.

That alone suggests something worth pausing over.

To alter a landscape, to cut into it, shape it, embed structures within it, implies forethought.

It implies labour organised toward permanence rather than survival alone.

It implies a relationship with land that goes beyond passing through it.

Even the water’s edge appears calm and bordered, the vegetation purposeful rather than wild.

The engraving does not present a people drifting through untouched wilderness; it presents a community interacting with and shaping its environment.

And that distinction matters.

We are often given the impression of simplicity, of impermanence, of loosely scattered habitation.

Yet here, quietly placed within the composition, is the suggestion of modification, of terrain adjusted, of space claimed, of environment understood and engineered to some degree.

One does not modify the landscape without knowledge.

If earlier engravings introduced us to ritual space, this one presents something more consolidated, something institutional.

The structure is not a small chamber or isolated altar, but a vast enclosed hall arranged around a centralised figure elevated above all others.

The symmetry of the beams, the measured floor, the gallery running along the interior perimeter, the disciplined arrangement of participants, all of it suggests permanence and organisation on a larger scale.

This is ceremony embedded within architecture designed to endure.

What stands out is centralisation.

One dominant figure presides, the crowd gathers below in ordered proximity, ritual objects are displayed rather than hidden.

This is structured belief made visible through construction.

And that detail shifts the conversation.

We are often taught to imagine pre-colonial America in fragments, dispersed tribes, temporary dwellings, loosely organised societies.

Yet this engraving, like others in the volume, depicts something layered:

hierarchy, engineering, ceremony, population density, social coordination.

It is not simply that rituals occurred, it is that they occurred within spaces built deliberately to house them.

When a seventeenth-century geographical work repeatedly presents America through architecture, hierarchy, and institutional ritual, the suggestion is clear:

these were societies with internal systems robust enough to shape stone and timber around their worldview.

And that is rarely the image handed to us.

Look beyond the immediate drama of the foreground and something far more revealing begins to emerge.

Yes, the eye is drawn to the bodies in motion, the execution, the clash, the display of force.

The scene is charged, almost theatrical.

It presents authority, discipline, spectacle, it shows a society capable of organised violence, of punishment, of hierarchy.

But shift your focus slightly to the right.

There, rising almost casually behind the scene, are solid constructions, defined walls, structured masonry.

A complex of buildings with deliberate geometry and pitched roofs.

A fortified enclosure that speaks not of improvisation, but of planning.

This is not a nameless clearing in untamed land, it is an event unfolding at the edge of something established.

And that detail matters.

The engraver did not need to include those buildings, the violence alone would have carried the narrative.

Yet the architecture stands there, composed and intentional, grounding the chaos in permanence.

The text beneath speaks of conquered provinces, erected courts of judicature, stately palaces and temples, customs ordained to be observed in religion.

That language belongs to governance, to administration, to a society conscious of law and order.

Again and again, even when the focus is conflict, the background assumes civilisation.

The simplified story most of us were given suggested little more than scattered camps and wilderness.

These engravings, preserved in ink for centuries, suggest something else entirely, structure, design, forethought, and a people already living within systems long before any “official” beginning was declared.

We will end today with perhaps the most striking image of them all.

You may notice a faint line running vertically through the centre, that is not distortion.

This engraving originally occupied two separate pages of the book, facing one another, and I have joined them so we can see the scene in full.

Here we are shown a vast interior ceremonial space, architectural beams rising overhead, galleries filled with onlookers, draped entrances framing an ordered exterior landscape beyond.

This is not a crude hut, it is engineered space, measured, symmetrical and deliberate.

At the centre stands a towering composite figure, winged, crowned, hybrid in form, elevated on a decorated plinth carved with symbolic imagery.

Whether we interpret this as deity, emblem, myth, or allegory, the scale alone tells us something:

this society invested immense labour into symbolic construction.

Look beyond the central figure.

There are multiple levels to the building, balconies with observers, structured timber frameworks, hung lamps, drapery, carved panels.

The crowd below is not chaotic but arranged, participating in what appears to be a coordinated ritual or civic act.

Even the open exterior scenes framed through the archways show procession and order.

This is civilisation with hierarchy, with theology, with engineering, with artistic tradition.

And importantly, this engraving does not isolate a single event.

It documents atmosphere.

Environment.

Architecture.

Social structure.

Again we must ask ourselves:

Why would a seventeenth-century compiler include such detailed architectural renderings if the Americas were little more than scattered huts awaiting “discovery”?

The engraver did not need to construct this level of spatial complexity to tell a simple story.

Yet here it is, beams, balconies, plinths, carved reliefs, perspective carefully handled.

This is a world being presented as structured and established.

We are not looking at wilderness.

We are looking at organised human life, sophisticated, ritualised, layered.

And whether every symbolic element is literal, exaggerated, or filtered through European interpretation is almost secondary to the undeniable point:

The book itself presents the Americas as inhabited by complex societies long before later political “foundings.”

That is what these images quietly but firmly testify to.

And that is where we will pause today.

And so, dear reader, we arrive at a quiet but important realisation.

None of what you have seen today was hidden in some forbidden vault.

These engravings have sat in libraries, archives, and collections for centuries.

The book itself was printed openly, illustrated carefully, circulated deliberately.

It was not secret, yet most of us were never shown it.

Not because it did not exist, not because it was inaccessible, but because the version of history we were handed was simplified for instruction.

Classrooms tend to compress complexity, they reduce continents to timelines, peoples to bullet points, centuries to a handful of turning dates.

That is not always malice, often it is convenience.

But convenience reshapes memory.

We were taught that America was “discovered,” that civilisation there was sparse, fragmented, awaiting structure.

Yet seventeenth-century Europeans were publishing detailed depictions of cities, fortifications, temples, ritual halls, organised settlements, landscape engineering, maritime infrastructure.

Even when filtered through European eyes, even allowing for artistic interpretation, the baseline assumption in these prints is clear:

structured societies were already there.

That is not speculation.

That is what the images show.

A city wall implies governance, a temple implies theology, a planned street grid implies forethought, a harbour implies trade, multi-level architecture implies engineering knowledge.

These are not accidental features sketched into empty land.

This does not require us to abandon reason, it requires us to widen it.

It is entirely possible that some engravings exaggerate, it is entirely possible that some scenes are dramatised, but exaggeration still requires a foundation.

Artists amplify what they believe exists; they do not typically invent entire systems of architecture without narrative cause.

And so the deeper question is not whether every detail is literal.

The deeper question is why our modern retellings so rarely mention that early modern Europeans themselves described the Americas as already inhabited by organised, monumental, symbolically rich societies.

Perhaps the lesson is not that history is false, but that it is layered.

What we receive at first is the outline.

Only later, if we are curious enough, do we encounter the texture.

You and I are simply looking at texture.

Old ink.

Old plates.

Old perspectives.

Not to rewrite the past recklessly, but to acknowledge that it has always been more complex than we were told.

And complexity, dear reader, is not a threat to truth.

It is usually where truth begins.

