Alternative History

Alternative History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James M.'s avatar
James M.
1h

Our sense of history has become dangerously hyperrealistic. Instead of using the resources of modernity to dive into and flesh out the exquisite complexity of history we too often reduce it to a neat, moralistic tableaux.

https://jmpolemic.substack.com/p/class-lessons

Reply
Share
subspacetechnician's avatar
subspacetechnician
5h

have you seen engravings about soil ?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Nuttall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture