5d

Humanity has been assiduously divorced from our spiritual soul and divine essence—and we have been trained through many methods, over millennia, to ignore the unseen realities, both positive and negative. The scientific method makes the unseen ludicrous, religion makes it terrifying and punishing, spirituality tells everybody to focus on "the light" and ignore the darkness. All of this programming is deliberate—keeping humankind from being able to understand and deal with the forces that impact us ... whether we believe in them or not. A professional journalist, I've written two books on the subject ... coming originally from a place of educated skepticism ( not fundamentalist Christianity!) to finally understanding, not only that these intelligences exist and affect us, but how and why we've been directed to ignore them at our peril. see Cracking the matrix ... cmontana.substack.com. Thanks for this Jordan!

5d

Very interesting.

I see from a perspective of free will.

We bring evil into being, by our free choice, we also fabricate delusions ( delusional narcissism?) to excuse or deny the evils we create...

We choose to look away, to deny evil, the demonic world is "unseen" because we choose not to see it. The Spiritual realm is not a separate part of perception, it is at the core of reality, I conceive it as part of quantum reality. There have been laboratory experiments demonstrating the effect of desired perception on observed quantum phenomena. Yes our thoughts/beliefs do affect reality.

Our choices, desires, perceptions all interact, like intersecting ripples from rain on a pond, the pond of reality.

To my mind the quantum realm, the magickal realm and the spiritual realm are merely poetic analogies attempting to describe and define reality.

Modern Advertising techniques ( I call them Jungian mechanics) are merely the same techniques the priests, magi, druids, etc throughout history used, manipulating symbols to manipulate societies.

Myself, I am a Christian, it is from that perspective I look at reality.

Have you heard of Dr. Michael Heiser? His work on the "unseen realm", explaining the spiritual realm most modern Christians are completely unaware of is fascinating, I can't recommend his books and lectures enough!

